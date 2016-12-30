Boone Creek Creamery steps up after employee injured in auto accident

Many of you may have met Meagan Brumfeld, the Head Cheese Minion at Boone Creek Creamery on Palumbo. The staff there affectionately refer to her as a Minion because she is always scurrying around to cut and package cheese for people.

Before Christmas, she was in a car accident and sustained serious injuries. Boone Creek Creamery is stepping up and has opened “giveforward.com” donation page in Brumfeld’s name.

Giveforward.com features four actions that visitors can choose including messages; meal deliveries; wishlists; and funding.

Ed Puterbaugh of Boone Creek Creamery said Brumfeld will need a great deal of assistance in the months to come.

“Car insurance may cover some of the medical bills but it won’t pay her rent, other bills, or the long-term care that she is going to need,” Puterbaugh wrote on the give forward site. “Your support will make a huge difference for her. Please contribute what you can today.”

“She has two young kids and for this to happen, especially right now, it’s just terrible,” Puterbaugh said a few days before Christmas.

To help, go to giveforward.com and enter the name “Meagan Brumfeld”