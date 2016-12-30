Five tips to get fit and stay fit

(BPT) – To lose weight and/or get in better shape consistently ranks as one of the top New Year’s resolutions. However, many resolutions to reach this goal fall short or last less than a month because a great idea is seldom successful without a plan to make it happen.

If you’ve tried and failed to get in shape or lose weight as part of a New Year’s resolution, it’s time to put a plan behind your passion. Below are five tips from BiPro’s 31 Ways in 31 Days challenge. They are appropriate for all ages and fitness levels, so use them to start your own wellness resolution, whether it’s on Jan. 1, March 1 or whenever you’re ready to make a healthy change.

• Measure your success. Minneapolis fitness expert Chris Freytag says celebrating those small victories will keep you motivated to pursue your final goal, and there are ways to measure your results beyond stepping on the scale. She recommends keeping a workout journal to record improvements in your weight training, biking or running. Record each session in detail so you can review them later and see how your numbers have progressed. It’s the perfect pick-me-up.

• Balance your protein intake throughout the day. Most Americans consume barely any protein in the morning, a fair amount for lunch and a lot with dinner. For the best results, you should try to balance your protein intake throughout the day. That way, your body has a constant stream of the nutrients it needs to function at its best. You can estimate how much protein you need each day using the protein calculator at BiProUSA.com. Once you’ve found your number, be sure you’re consuming a steady and balanced portion of protein not only at dinner, but also at breakfast and lunch.

• Get motivated to work out even when you don’t feel like exercising. Sometimes you just don’t want to work out, but instead of putting it off until tomorrow, Jordan Hasay, a record-setting professional runner, said it’s important to set small daily goals. “It’s all about winning the day,” she said. “As a professional athlete, my workouts every day are difficult. It’s all about taking baby steps and really looking at one step at a time and setting individual goals for the day.”

• Don’t let a pre-existing injury postpone your workout. After a decade of playing pro football, Ben Leber had trouble running without pain due to his worn-down knees. So he took up boxing, as his twice-per-week cardio workout. The sport is physical and gets Leber’s heart rate up, all without putting unneeded pressure on his knees. Find the sport that appeals to you. Be it boxing, swimming or bike riding, there is a solution out there that works for you and your existing injury.

• Start the day with a protein-packed breakfast. You know starting the day with protein is important, but your busy schedule means cooking eggs and bacon every morning isn’t possible. Instead, start your morning with a protein smoothie,

While Jan. 1 is a popular day to kick off a health and fitness goal, any day of the year can mark the start of your new life, you just have to set a plan and follow through. So don’t delay. The better you is out there, so seize it before the new year rolls around again. To find more tips from the 31 Ways in 31 Days challenge, as well as other healthy recipes, visit BiProUSA.com.