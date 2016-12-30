Five top anti-aging techniques for women

You shouldn’t have to fear getting older as growing older does not necessarily mean that you have to sacrifice your appearance. There are many anti-aging approaches available, but they don’t always work well for everyone. Here is a list that will work for everyone, so here are five anti-aging techniques every woman should try.

Stay protected from the sun

The sun can be our skin’s worst enemy. So it is important to stay protected when you are exposed, which means covering up and wearing sunscreen as often as possible. Sunscreen should be applied every two hours when in the sun, and immediately after swimming.

Stay hydrated

Dull, dry skin is the first sign of aging. Skin without moisture looks tired and aged, so it is important to keep drinking fluids and using moisturizing skincare suitable to your skin’s needs.

Do not smoke

Smoking is one of the worst things you can do to your appearance. It will make you look fatigued, and will prematurely age your skin.

Change what you cannot fix

A popular anti-aging approach is to use Botox injections to improve and relax fine lines. This method is even growing in popularity. In 2012, there were nearly 489,000 Botox injections administered to patients ages 19 to 34, up from 220,000 in 2002.

Commit to exercise

Getting in shape requires discipline and commitment. Combined with a healthy diet, exercising for at least 30 minutes a day will make you feel and look younger. If you are having a hard time motivating yourself to exercise, start one minute at a time. Try walking for one minute every day, then go up a minute each day until you are at your goal,

Courtesy of Marshall Lifestyle Medicine.