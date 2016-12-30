Hamburg Journal Business Updates for Jan. 2017

NEWS

A businessman with Hamburg interests has been named to the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board.

According to a statement, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board is pleased to welcome Garyen Denning as a new board member. Denning will serve a four-year term on the airport’s 10-member board.

Currently Denning is a managing partner of Lexington-based CRM Companies Restaurant Group. Denning oversees all operations of its Raising Canes and MOD Pizza franchises in central Kentucky and Charleston, South Carolina, and manages 500 employees in these locations. In addition, he is responsible for real estate development and strategy for new growth opportunities.

Prior to his position at CRM, Denning served as executive vice-president with MedPro Safety Products, Inc. Denning is actively involved in the community and serves on the board of directors for the Legacy Council of Markey Cancer Foundation. Denning also recently founded the Lexington Police Foundation, which will raise funds to assist the Lexington Police Department officers and staff.

“We look forward to welcoming Mr. Denning to the airport board,” said Larry Deener, Chairman of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board. “He brings 15 years of business development and operational experience as well as a passion to contribute to the long-term success of our community.”

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board is the governing body for Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. Its members are appointed by the Mayor of Lexington and approved by the Urban County Council.

EVENTS

Commerce Lexington New Member Luncheon will be held Thursday, Jan. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The luncheon is a bi-monthly event that gives Commerce Lexington’s newest members a chance to network with other new members, Commerce Lexington staff, ambassadors, and board members. The luncheon will be held at Commerce Lexington, 330 E Main Street Ste 100. For more information, call 859.226.1607.

The University of Kentucky Alumni Association, Fayette County Cooperative Extension Services, and UK Human Resources Staff Career Development are pleased to announce the winter/spring 2017 Central Kentucky Job Club schedule. The free group is open to the public and meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at the Fayette County Cooperative Extension office, 1140 Red Mile Place. Business attire is encouraged. Job Club is for you if you are motivated and currently out of work, underemployed or looking to make a career transition. In addition, recruiters and employers are always welcome and introduced to Job Club attendees.

Job Club meeting schedule for January:

Jan. 10: Launching a Successful Job Search in the New Year: Presented by Diane Kohler, UK HR Staff Career Development and Caroline Francis, UK Alumni Association Career Services

Jan. 24: Economic Outlook, Trends and Your Job Search – Presented by Becky Naugle, state director, Small Business Development Center

For more information, call the UK Alumni Association at 859-257-8905, the Fayette Cooperative Extension office at 859-257-5582, or the UK Staff Career Development Office at 859-257-9416.

Commerce Lexington Inc. Annual Dinner will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 at Lexington Center’s Bluegrass Ballroom. The reception is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m., while dinner and the program will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be networking, good food, and a little business, as they take a look back at 2016 and highlight the organization’s focus for 2017. There will be several awards, including the Ambassador of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Public Policy Advocate of the Year, and the Distinguished Leader Awards from the Leadership Lexington youth and adult programs. For more information, call 859.254.4447.