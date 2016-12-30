Martin Luther King JR day sign with stars illustration background

MLK celebration to feature a cappella group

Lexington’s annual celebration of the life of Martin Luther King Jr. will take place Monday, Jan 16. The event will begin with a Freedom March at 10 a.m. starting at the Lexington Convention Center, followed at 11 a.m. by a Commemorative Program in Heritage Hall featuring keynote speaker the Rev. Otis Moss III. The featured musical guest is the a cappella group Committed — winner of the TV show “The Sing-Off.”

Following the commemorative program, a 2:30 p.m. showing of “Race,” a film based on the story of Jesse Owens, will take place at the Kentucky Theatre and the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their show to Rupp Arena in Lexington at 2 p.m. for a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day game during their 2017 World Tour.

For more information, visit www.uky.edu/mlk/content/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-holiday-celebration.

