Go Somewhere – February 2017

Check out some of the great events happening in February.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

The Bluegrass Sports Awards will be presented Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Lexington Convention Center at 5:30 p.m. Don Lane, Larry Collmus, Kenneth Ramsey, Sarah Ramsey, Billy Reed and Kim Sweazy as the winners of the sixth annual Bluegrass Sports Awards. There will be a reception with award winners and keynote speakers, a sit-down dinner and awards program. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Bluegrass Sports Commission

Registration for the Lexington Parks and Recreation spring softball league will begin Feb. 1. The leagues will include Co-ed – Church; Competitive Men’s – 50 and over, Church; Independent; Major; Women’s – Church; and Independent. Softball leagues for individuals ages 16 and over. The season will begin April 2. For more information regarding athletics, contact Cornell Burbage at 859.288.2917 or cburbage@lexingtonky.gov or Anthony Hawkins at 859.288.2915 or ahawkins@lexingtonky.gov

Thursday, Feb. 2

Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame 2017 Induction Ceremony will be held Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning at 7 p.m. The hall recognizes Kentucky writers whose work reflects the character and culture of our commonwealth, and to educate Kentuckians about our state’s rich heritage. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and light refreshments, wine and sweets will be provided.

Farm to You: Connecting with Community Supported Agriculture, a workshop for the public to learn how community supported agriculture works and how much it costs, will be held Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. in the West Sixth Brewery. Guests can speak directly with local farmers about their CSA programs and delivery options. The meeting is hosted by Bluegrass Farm to Table and the University of Kentucky Center for Crop Diversification.

Friday, Feb. 3

The Art in Bloom Weekend will be held Friday, Feb. 3 through Feb. 5. This special weekend consists of floral designs on view at the Art Museum at the University of Kentucky. The display will be open Friday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon until 5 p.m. There will also be floral drawing demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m. The Art in Bloom Cocktail Party is Saturday 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets for the cocktail party are $50 and are available online. All proceeds support the museum’s free admission policy and exhibitions and events. For more information, call 859.257.5716.

The 29th Annual Central Kentucky Heart Ball will be held Friday, Feb. 3 at the Lexington Center’s Bluegrass Ballroom. This year’s event will honor Darby Turner and the 2017 chair couple is Bill and Barbara Thomason from Keeneland. The ball will feature a gourmet dinner, dancing, live music and live and silent auctions. Proceeds from the Heart Ball support the mission of the American Heart Association – building healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Call 859-317-6878 for more information.

1964 The Tribute: Beatles Tribute Band will be performing Friday, Feb. 3 at the Lexington Opera House, starting at 8 p.m. “1964”… The Tribute takes audiences on a musical journey to an era in rock history that will live forever. Choosing songs from the pre-Sgt. Pepper era, “1964” astonishingly recreates an early 60’s live Beatles concert, with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles, and onstage banter.

Grant Services of Lexington will be hosting a workshop “Grant Seeking: Finding Funding For Your Cause,” Friday, Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Ventures, 1450 N. Broadway. Learn how to find grant opportunities that fit your charitable project. This workshop explores private and public funding and will equip you to pursue grant funding for your non-profit organization. Space is limited to the first 20 people to register online and pay a fee. A laptop with wireless capability is required for this workshop. Participants must register online at http://www.grantservicesoflexington.com/Grant_Workshops.html. The presenter will be Laura Carr, a certified fund-raising executive and works full-time as the development director at the Lexington Rescue Mission. She has over 15 years of grant-writing experience for non-profit organizations and government entities.

Saturday, Feb. 4

The Saint Joseph London Foundation’s Mardi Gras Gala will be held at 6 p.m. in the London Community Center, 529 S. Main Street , Lexington. This night will take guests back to the glamour of the Roaring ‘20s for a night of fun for a good cause.

The next Volunteer Day at Raven Run will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Volunteers are encouraged to come out and help the Sanctuary with some public service. Volunteers will help clear brush, pick up trash, mulch trails and/or engage in any other type of work that staff might need help with at Raven Run.

Joseph-Beth Booksellers will host a “Love Letter Extravganza” Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. Everyone loves to get mail especially around Valentine’s Day. Adults and children of all ages and invited to come by and create fun letters.

There will be a celebration of Chinese New Year Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Lexington Opera House, starting at 7 p.m. There will be songs, dances, Chinese music ensemble, Kung fu, Chinese comedy skits, and a special presentation of martial arts. For more information, go to www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Man O’ War Harley-Davidson will host DYNO Days Saturday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 11 and offer safety inspections for guests’ bikes. The master techs have pulled out all the stops and are ready to get your bike in top-performing condition. The event is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and free to the public.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Superbowl Party with the Pros: Superbowl Superbash will be held Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at Skyzone, 3644 Boston Rd #130. The annual Superbowl Superbash Party with the Pros will feature current and former NFL players and other celebrity guests such as Los Angeles Rams Josh Forrest, New England Patriots Marty Moore, and Indianapolis Colts Winston Guy. The NFL players and celebrity guest will be judges of the dunk contests and also participating in the dodgeball tournaments. There will be a silent auction on the upper level, catered food, and giant big screen TVs to watch the big game. Tickets will be available at the door, Scholarships for tickets are available upon request. All ages are welcomed. For ticket information, go to www.squareup.com/store/minnifieldfoundation

Tuesday, Feb. 7

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team will take on LSU at Rupp Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center presents the ’Hidden Colors’ Film Series Tuesdays in February at 7 p.m. The Lyric will present director Tariq Nasheed’s eye-opening ‘Hidden Colors’ film series. Running each Tuesday at 7 p.m. during Black History Month. This documentary series highlights the real and untold history of people of color around the globe while also exploring historical and current institutional racism. Each installment of the series focuses on different topics, and the schedule is: Feb. 7 – Hidden Colors; Feb. 14 – Hidden Colors 2: The Triumph of Melanin; Feb. 21 – Hidden Colors 3: The Rules of Racism; and Feb. 28 – Hidden Colors 4: The Religion of White Supremacy. This series aims to enlighten and educate the public during Black History Month, and will be presented free of charge.

Thursday, Feb. 9

The Kentucky Sport, Boat & Recreation Show will be held Thursday Feb. 9 through Sunday, Feb. 12 at Rupp Arena. Central Kentucky’s largest and longest running outdoor expo, organizers will fill Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall with everything you need to enjoy the outdoors, lakes, and waterways this summer. The hours will be Thursday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m . to 9 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 10, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comedian Greg Hahn, who has appeared on the Bob and Tom Radio Show, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Comedy Central, CBS, ABC, FOX, MTV and CMT. Hahn has parlayed his energetic, all-out style of physical humor, one liners and crowd work, into an act with no waiting for the funny, just immediate pandemonium and panic, Hahn will perform Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 10, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 12, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

The Lexington Philharmonic will present Carmen at the Singletary Center for the Arts, starting at 7:30 p.m. Works by Piazzolla, Granados, and Bizet return to the LexPhil season in Carmen! Granados’ Tres danzas españolas opens the evening, followed by world-renowned Argentinean bandoneonist Héctor Del Curto for Piazzolla’s tango-fueled Bandoneón Concerto and Oblivion. A passionate performance of Serebrier’s arrangement of Bizet’s famous Carmen Symphony brings the evening to a close.

Ties and Tiaras: A Royal Ball is back at the Castlepost, 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles on Friday, Feb.10, from 7 until 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale. For more information, go to www.frankfortchristian.org/support-tfca/ties-tiaras

The Bluegrass Printmakers’ Cooperative will host a Valentine’s Card Printmaking Night at the cooperative’s office, 522 Patterson Street, Room 211, on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5 until 9 p.m. Participants will choose from making a small screen print valentine, a linocut they carve out or a monotype with a small instructional lesson that will show them the basics. All the supplies are provided. All ages are welcome to make the prints. For more information, email bgprintmakers@gmail.com or call 859.425.2057.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Romeo and Juliet will be presented at the Lexington Opera House Saturday, Feb. 11 for performances at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Keeping a classic feel, the stage will come to life with Shakespeare’s famous tragic love affair. From sword fights and quarrels, to the strength and passion of forbidden love.

Bulls, Bands and Barrels returns for one night to Kentucky Horse Park, starting at 7 p.m. The BBB has taken the rodeo world and turned it upside down with its new entertainment concept. Sunday Best and Carter Winter will finish the night off with a bang with some great country music.

The Frigid 4 Miler will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, starting at 9 a.m. in the Kentucky Horse Park. This is a 4-mile road race strategically positioned on the calendar to keep you moving during the winter. For more information, go to www.kyhorsepark.com/events

Sunday, Feb. 12

The American Spiritual Ensemble will be performing a ticketed concert at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, Sunday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. The American Spiritual Ensemble is composed of some of the finest classical singers from across the nation. Over the years, ASE has embarked on over 20 international tours and has performed in over 300 concert venues around the world. The mission of The American Spiritual Ensemble is to keep the American Negro Spiritual alive, the folk songs of the American Negro slave and the foundation of American music. Tickets are available through the American Spiritual Ensemble’s Facebook page.

Monday, Feb. 13

The University of Kentucky Student Activities Board has announced John Mulaney as this year’s spring comedian. The event will begin 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Singletary Center for the Arts. Mulaney is an Emmy-winning writer and comedian. He has recently released his third stand-up program on Netflix titled “The Comeback Kid.” Tickets for the general public can be purchased at the Singletary Center ticket office or at www.scfatickets.com. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the event will begin at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team will take on the University of Tennessee at Rupp Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Aging with Grace will host a free Valentine’s Day Dinner Party for Caregivers Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. Bring the one you love to this free event celebrating your love in action. An RSVP is requested. CalDG Gridley at 859.539. 2147 by Feb. 10.

Justin Hayward, the legendary Moody Blues’ guitarist and vocalist, will preform an acoustic concert Tuesday, Feb. 14 in the Lexington Opera House at 7:30 p.m. His songs have mesmerized fans for decades, none more than his iconic hit “Nights In White Satin.” For more information, go to www.troubashow.com

Thursday, Feb. 16

“Big Daddy Weave” with “We Are Messengers” and Zach Williams will be in concert Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at Central Baptist Church. Big Daddy Weave is one of the top artists in Christian music. Big Daddy Weave has achieved five straight No. 1 singles at radio, the most recent being “My Story.” More information can be found online at www.bigdaddyweave.com.

Comedian Ian Bagg will perform at Comedy Off Broadway Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 19. He has appeared on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Late Late show with Craig Ferguson” and “Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” He will perform Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 17, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 19, 7:15 p.m.

The Southland Association will hold its annual meeting Thursday, Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Oleika Shrine Temple. The members of the Southland Association works together to establish priorities for the Southland area and develop programs to address its present and future needs.

Friday, Feb. 17

Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Cinderella will be presented Friday, Feb. 17 at the Lexington Opera House, starting ta 7:30 p.m. Cinderella is the Tony Award- winning musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific. This production features an orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more. There will also be performances on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Joseph Beth-Booksellers will host One-on-One Literary Agent Meetings, Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at 10 a.m. This is a chance to sit down with aliterary agent. The Carnegie Center is hosting Alice Speilburg (Speiburg Literary Agency) at Joeph-Beth Booksellers to meet one-on-one with writers for 20-minute consultations. Bring your questions, and if you’d like, information about your book, a copy of your query, or other materials for her review. Space is limited. Registration is required. For more information, go to carnegiecenterlex.org to register.

The Watsons Go To Birmingham, the story based on the Newbery Honor Book by Christopher Paul Curtis follows the Watson family as they find themselves thrust in the middle of the Civil Rights movement in Birmingham, AL in 1963 will be presented Sunday, Feb. 19 through Feb. 26 at the Lexington Children’s Theatre. For more information, go to www.lctonstage.org

Sunday, Feb. 19

The Lexington Brass Band, which offers programs of wide interest performed by outstanding brass musicians and guest musicians, will be in concert Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Lexington Opera House from 4 until 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.lexingtonoperahouse.com.

Monday, Feb. 20

School may be out for Presidents Day, but you can have a stress-free holiday knowing your kid is learning, growing and making friends at the YMCA in Hamburg. Children from kindergarten through middle school are invited to join Out of School Days program. Everyone will learn, create, make new friends and enjoy daily activities focused on arts and craft, sports and more. The next Out of School Days is Monday, Feb. 20 and the YMCA is offering full-day child care from 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all three YMCA of Central Kentucky locations including the Hamburg YMCA. Children must bring a healthy, non-perishable nut-free lunch and a swimsuit and towel in a labeled backpack. Financial assistance is available. For more information, call 859.543.9622.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

A Family Fun and Learning Night: Celebrate Heart Health will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning, 251 West Second St., Lexington. Enjoy food, crafts, and fun activities focused on promoting healthy lifestyles. Registration is required. Free dinner is provided to families who pre-register, and a free book is given to each child.

Alltech’s Idea Pub – News and Brews, the Disruption Series will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Town Branch Distillery, starting at 6 p.m. Each month, new speakers are invited to explore topics ranging from professional growth to Kentucky’s involvement in the beer industry. In February, the speakers will focus on “Catering to the Prosumer.”

Wednesday, Feb. 22

For February, the CHEW Dinner Series with Chef Stephen Holden will be held at Table Three Ten, starting at 6 p.m. CHEW Dinner Series is a monthly chef-driven, farm-to-table series where guests get to explore local foods and amazing Lexington chefs. Tickets include appetizers, bar, and the three-course menu.

Friday, Feb. 24

The New Home and Remodeling Marketplace will be held Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Alltech Arena, Kentucky Horse Park. If you are thinking about remodeling or new home construction, then the New Home and Remodeling Marketplace is the place to go to get all your questions answered. The 2017 show will feature a plethora of certified professional members of the Home Builders Association of Lexington ready to help you make the building and remodeling projects you have dreamed of become your reality. The hours will be Friday from 4 until 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team will take on Florida at Rupp Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The Lexington Public Library will host a Hamilton sing-along Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. Want to sing along to your favorite musical with 100 other Hamilnerds? Want to challenge someone to a Guns and Ships rap duel? Want to show off a period costume? Just want to understand what the Hamilton hysteria is all about? Join the Lexington Public Library Saturday, Feb, 25 for a Hamilton Sing-Along. Crowd participation is expected and appreciated but if you want to take the mic to be the star for your favorite song or rap battle, sign up at http://bit.ly/2h86mLl or contact organizer Lindsay Mattingly at 859-231-5514.

Lexpecto Patronum, the Lexington Chapter of the international Harry Potter Alliance, is thrilled to announce its third installment of the Winter Wizarding Waltz to be held Saturday, Feb. 25 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Lyric Theater and Cultural Arts Center. This Hogwarts-themed soiree features a multi-course Harry Potter-themed meal from Minton’s at 760, live musical entertainment, special performances by Rakadu Gypsy Dancers, and tea leaf readings from North Star Muse. Due to the overwhelming success of the prequel movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the 2017 Winter Wizarding Waltz will have a 1920s theme. For more information, go to www.thehpalliance.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team will take on Vanderbilt at Rupp Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m.