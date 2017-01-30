Business news and events – February 2017

The Tom + Chee location in Hamburg has closed. In the wake of national exposure on Shark Tank, the Lexington location opened in 2013. According to the Tom + Chee Facebook page, there are no plans to open another Lexington location. A Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen plans to open in the location in the Spring.

Founded in Lexington, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen is a fresh-casual eatery serving gourmet salads, soups, and seasonal lemonades.

Commerce Lexington’s fourth-annual EMERGE Conference presented by Forcht Bank will engage the next generation of young professional leaders of central Kentucky to leverage their thoughts, ideas, and strategies for the betterment of the community and region. The conference will take place on Tuesday, March 28, at Lexington Center’s Thoroughbred Ballroom, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This full-day conference offers networking, as well as education in the areas of community engagement, and professional and personal life.

To register for this event, go to the EMERGE 17 Facebook page or go to www./commercelexingtonkycoc.wliinc17.com/external/wcpages/wcevents/eventregistration.aspx?eventID=5R721X6M

The conference will include a full-day program, lunch, keynote speaker, and reception.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Marianne Barns, the first female distiller for Castle & Key Distillery. Exhibit space will be available for this conference.

EVENTS

Grant Services of Lexington will be hosting a workshop “Grant Seeking: Finding Funding For Your Cause,” Friday, Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Ventures, 1450 N. Broadway. Learn how to find grant opportunities that fit your charitable project. This workshop explores private and public funding and will equip you to pursue grant funding for your non-profit organization. Space is limited to the first 20 people to register online and pay a fee. A laptop with wireless capability is required for this workshop. Participants must register online at http://www.grantservicesoflexington.com/Grant_Workshops.html. The presenter will be Laura Carr, a certified fund-raising executive and works full-time as the development director at the Lexington Rescue Mission. She also is a contract grant writer for Strategic Funding Group. She has over 15 years of grant writing experience for non-profit organizations and government entities and has served as a grant reviewer for United Way of the Bluegrass and the Fayette County Emergency Food and Shelter Program Board.

Mark’s Feed Store BBQ will return to Lexington with a formal ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. The new restaurant will be located at 910 Beaumont Centre Parkway in Lexington.

Comprehensive Pain Specialists will open its doors with a ceremony Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4:30 p.m. The office is located at 2443 Sir Barton Way Suite 275 in Hamburg. For more information, call 859.523.1776.

The Willows at Fritz Farm will host a community open house Sunday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Guests can learn more about what the campus has to offer, including programs and services designed to exceed the expectations of guests and their families; chef-prepared meals, served restaurant-style on china and fine linens; and membership in the Founder’s Club to receive priority move-in status and other special benefits. Campus tours and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 859.273.0088.