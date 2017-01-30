Annual Heart Ball highlights busy February

The 29th Annual Central Kentucky Heart Ball will be held Friday, Feb. 3 at the Bluegrass Ballroom of Lexington Center. The Heart Ball is one of the top black tie events in the community. This year’s event will honor Darby Turner and the 2017 chair couple is Bill and Barbara Thomason from Keeneland. Join the American Heart Association for an evening that will feature a gourmet dinner, dancing, live music and live and silent auctions. Proceeds from the Heart Ball support the mission of the American Heart Association. Call 859-317-6878 for more information. The 29th Annual Central Kentucky Heart Ball is presented by White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Healthy Hearts will be the focus of a special The Living Arts & Science Center’s February Discovery Night Thursday, Feb. 2 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. Celebrate heart month with special guest doctors Dr Susan Smyth, heart doctor and director of the University of Kentucky Gill Heart Institute; Dr. Ted Wright, transplant surgeon; and Dr Sylvia Cerel-Suhl from KidsArt4Hearts.com. The Glo Gallery will glow RED while inside guests explore heart science and health info in a fun, fashion. Families will have the opportunity to combine art and science with the fascinating KidsArt4Hearts origami project. Participants can join in the fun of creating a giant heart art installation here at the LASC and make pieces to take home. Enjoy snacks, check out heart models, and make beautiful heart art to take home. For more information, go to www.LASCLEX.org

Saturday, Feb. 4

The Saint Joseph London Foundation’s Mardi Gras Gala will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. in the London Community Center, 529 S. Main Street , Lexington. This night will take guests back to the glamour of the Roaring ‘20s for a night of fun for a good cause. With a Mardi Gras theme, this sell-out gala will feature a delectable dinner prepared by Chef Terry Crist, dancing to the music of Kudmani, along with our premiere silent auction. Please bring your “krewe” ready to party the night away in your black-tie best. Masquerade attire encouraged. For ticket and sponsorship information, visit www.kentuckyonehealth.org/LondonGala or contact Meredith Boarman at 859.313.1704

Wednesday, Feb. 8

A Mindfulness Mediation Course for School Teachers Awareness Meditation classes will begin Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 4:45 until 5:45 p.m. at the Yoga Meditation & Therapy Center, 322 W. 2nd St. In this five-week course, school teachers will begin to meditate on a regular basis and develop the skills to help you meet life events with calm awareness and reduced stress. Call 859.254.9529 to reserve space in the course.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Babies ‘R Us at Hamburg Pavilion, in conjunction with the Fayette County Health Department, will host classes relating to newborn babies and breastfeeding each Thursday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The class covers newborn baby behavior; birth, skin-to-skin, and the hospital experience; how to get started with breastfeeding; overcoming challenges of the first two weeks with baby; pumps and other gadgets; and balancing breastfeeding and work. For more information about the classes, or breastfeeding in general, call the breastfeeding support service at 859.288.2348. To preregister, call the Babies R Us Baby Registry at 859.263.8598.

Friday, Feb. 24

A yoga vedanta class on the Bhagavad Gita, presented by Shelley Smith, will be held Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. This class will be held at the Yoga Meditation & Therapy Center, 322 W. 2nd St. The course is designed for those who have completed the introductory meditation course, mindfulness in awareness.