Home and garden news – Feb. 2017

Here is the home and garden news for February 2017

Thursday, Feb. 2

The Fayette County Extension Service will present a “Easy Cut Flowers From Seed” workshop Thursday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. The staff will discuss great cut flowers that can be seeded directly into the garden. There are several easily grown plants that can provide bouquets over a long season. Zinnias, larkspur, gloriosa daisies, cockscomb etc. If you can spare some garden space or have sunny spots in your landscape, you can grow flowers. Discussion will include management tips to insure success. Take home fun seeds for your garden.

Friday, Feb. 3

The Art in Bloom Weekend will be held Friday, Feb. 3 through Feb. 5. This special weekend consists of floral designs on view at the Art Museum at the University of Kentucky. The display will be open Friday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon until 5 p.m. There will also be floral drawing demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m. The Art in Bloom Cocktail Party is Saturday 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets for the cocktail party are $50 and are available online. All proceeds support the museum’s free admission policy and exhibitions and events. For more information, call 859.257.5716.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

The Breaking Ground: Options for Starting New Gardens workshop will be held Tuesday, Feb 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Fayette County Extension Service office. The workshop is free. Guests must register in advance. For information, call 859.257.5582 or go to www.fayette.ca.uky.edu/

Thursday, Feb. 9

The Kentucky Sport, Boat & Recreation Show will be held Thursday Feb. 9 through Sunday, Feb. 12 at Rupp Arena. Central Kentucky’s largest and longest running outdoor expo, organizers will fill Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall with everything you need to enjoy the outdoors, lakes, and waterways this summer. The hours will be Thursday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 10, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Explore the unique world of tillandsia with a special workshop Saturday, Feb. 11 at Wilson Nurseries, 2700 Palumbo Drive, at 10:30 a.m. Learn how to care for them and display them in your home during this “tillandsia “air plants” make & take” workshop. These hardy plants ask for little in return, but will reward you with years of beauty and even blooms. Admission fee includes instruction and expertise, an air plant and display materials. www.wilsonnurseriesky.com/events.

Wilson Nurseries at 2700 Palumbo Drive will host “wine & design: terrarium workshop” Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. Grab your friends, enjoy a glass of wine and green up your indoor space with a burst of vibrant tabletop life. Create a garden in glass to add some green to your home this winter. The admission fee includes plants and a multitude of potting materials. Reservations are required. For more information, go to www.wilsonnurseriesky.com/events.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show will be held each second Sunday of the month through 2017 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor will be available.

Thursday, Feb. 16

A “Great Salad Greens” workshop will be held Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Fayette County Extension Service office, 1140 Harry Sykes Way. The staff will provide tips to help you be successful with lettuce, kale, spinach and provide seeds for some exceptionally tasty varieties you may not know. Salads do not have to be boring. Take home seeds for your garden. For more information, call 859.257.5582 or go to www.fayette.ca.uky.edu/

Friday, Feb. 24

The New Home and Remodeling Marketplace, hosted by Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky, will return to the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park’s North Exhibit Hall and Concourse, starting Friday, Feb. 24. Thinking about remodeling or starting fresh on new home construction? Visit the New Home and Remodeling Marketplace to learn how local building professionals can enhance your lifestyle. For more information, go to www.biacentralky.com.