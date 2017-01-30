Kids events – February 2017

It may be good outside but there is plenty of fun to be had inside in February.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Barnes and Noble Booksellers in Hamburg will host a special Disney Reads Day Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. Celebrate the magic of storytelling on Disney Reads Day. Adults and kids are invited to join the Barnes and Noble staff as they read popular Disney stories and do activities to inspire kids’ imaginations. There will be giveaways including stickers, bookmarks and mini-posters (while supplies last).

Tuesday, Feb. 7

The Eastside branch of the Lexington Public Library will host “Little Leonardos” class Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 2 until 2:45 p.m. This is an art and science exploration program for toddlers and preschoolers using a variety of materials and methods. Dress to be messy. For ages 2-5 with caregiver. Reservations required. Call 859.231.5500 to register.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Barnes and Noble Booksellers hosts a weekly Children’s Storytime each Wednesday at 10 a.m. Join the staff of Barnes and Noble in the Children’s section at the back of the store for a fun-filled storytime with a craft/activity to follow.

Friday, Feb. 10

The YMCA in Hamburg will host “Youth Free Intro to Pilates Reformer” classes in March but registration will open Feb. 10. The classes will be open for members and non-members. To register for these classes, go to ymcacky.org or call 859-543-9622.

Saturday, Feb. 11

There will be a special Valentine’s Day Storytime Saturday, Feb. 11 at Barnes and Noble Booksellers in Hamburg. Stop by at 11 a.m. for storytime and activities in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Featured titles are The Secret Life of Squirrels: A Love Story and Pete the Cat’s Valentine’s Day Is Cool.

There will be a Saturday Drop-In Craft program Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. hosted by the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Drop-in craft is for all children. Stop by the library any time between 11a.m. to 2 p.m. to check out few books and make a small craft to take home.

Raven Run will host a salamander search Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. Raven Run is home to several different salamanders. Late winter is a great time to try to find the streamside salamander in the creeks at the park. Join us as we walk Raven Run creek in search of the streamside salamander. Be sure to wear waterproof boots for this 90 minute program/hike.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Does your preschooler love to dance? Shake, wiggle, boogie to fun tunes for preschoolers at the Love To Dance Party Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. This event is open to kids ages 2 to 6. Registration required. Call 859.231.5500, ext. 1005 for more information.

Thursday, Feb, 16

Kayla Rae Whitaker, author of “The Animators,” will be featured at an author event Thursday, Feb. 16 at Barnes and Noble Booksellers, starting at 7 p.m.

Babies ‘R Us at Hamburg Pavilion, in conjunction with the Fayette County Health Department, will host classes relating to newborn babies each Thursday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The class covers newborn baby behavior; birth, skin-to-skin, and the hospital experience; how to get started with breastfeeding; overcoming challenges of the first two weeks with baby; pumps and other gadgets; and balancing breastfeeding and work. For more information about the classes, or breastfeeding in general, call the breastfeeding support service at 859.288.2348. To preregister, call the Babies R Us Baby Registry at 859.263.8598.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Mighty, Mighty Construction Site Storytime, a special children’s event will be held Saturday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. in Barnes and Noble Booksellers. All of the favorite trucks are back on the construction site – this time with a focus on team-building, friendship and working together. Will they get the big job done? Come and find out at Storytime featuring Mighty, Mighty Construction Site. Coloring and activities to follow.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Put your imagination to work and stop by the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library for some free-builld Lego fun. Plan, create, and build at your own pace or work with friends. This event will begin at 10 a.m. and is designed for kids grades K-5.

Monday, Feb. 20

The Mary Todd Lincoln House will celebrate Presidents’ Day on Feb. 20 with a special program for children and their families. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with this year’s games and activities focusing on the Lincolns’ family life. Inspired by the activities of Mary, Abraham, the Lincoln children and their pets. This informal event is intended for children ages 5-10, but everyone is welcome. This event is free to children through age 18. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a paying adult. For other information, call 859-233-9999 or visit www.mtlhouse.org.

School may be out for Presidents Day, but you can have a stress-free holiday knowing your kid is learning, growing and making friends at the YMCA in Hamburg. Children from kindergarten through middle school are invited to join Out of School Days program. Everyone will learn, create, make new friends and enjoy daily activities focused on arts and craft, sports and more. The next Out of School Days is Monday, Feb. 20 and the YMCA is offering full-day child care from 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all three YMCA of Central Kentucky locations including the Hamburg YMCA. Children must bring a healthy, non-perishable nut-free lunch and a swimsuit and towel in a labeled backpack. Financial assistance is available. For more information, call 859.543.9622.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Half Price Books at Hamburg Pavilion hosts Last Saturday Storytime each month. The event begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. This event is free and open to the public.

The staff of Barnes and Noble will host a special Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! Storytime, Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. In celebration of the beloved author’s birthday on March 2nd, Barnes and Noble will host a special storytime featuring coloring, activities and more.