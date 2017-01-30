New Home and Remodeling Marketplace returns in Feb.

The New Home and Remodeling Marketplace, hosted by Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky, will return to the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park’s North Exhibit Hall and Concourse, starting Friday, Feb. 24.

Thinking about remodeling or starting fresh on new home construction? Visit the New Home and Remodeling Marketplace to learn how local building professionals can enhance your lifestyle.

The marketplace will be open:

Friday, Feb. 24 from 4 until 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the marketplace show staff:

Pam Calvert – Show Manager; office: 859.273.5117 x31; cell: 859.519.9909; or email: pam@biacentralky.com

Visit the marketplace website at www.biacentralky.com.