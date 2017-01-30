Senior news – February 2017

Take a driving refresher course on driving in February.

Thursday, Feb. 2

The Lexington Senior Center’s Book Club will read and discuss The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah on Feb. 2 and 16 at 10 a.m. in the conference room on the second floor. The book club meets on the first and third Thursday of each month and is open to all. The Nightingale tells the stories of two sisters, separated by years and experience, by ideals, passion and circumstance, each embarking on her own dangerous path toward survival, love, and freedom in German-occupied, war-torn France.

Monday, Feb. 6

The AARP driver refresher course will be held Monday, Feb. 6 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Lexington Senior Center. Sign-up at the Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane. For more information, call 859.278.6072.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

The Lexington Senior Center will host a series of beginning ceramics/hand building classes with instructor Corey Shultz, each Tuesday, starting Feb. 7 from noon until 2 p.m. and Thursdays, starting Feb. 9, from 1 until 3 p.m. Attendees can learn several techniques of making pottery by coil building and pinching. Students will hand paint their clay projects and fire them in a kiln. Expect to take home three to four pieces. For more information, call the center at 859.278.6072.

There will be four-week small group exercise training with instructors Anne Graff and Anne Merchant, starting Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Lexington Senior Center. There will be three sessions each day with classes at 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participants will work in small groups to receive a personal workout plan that includes free weights, kettle bells, stability balls, fitness center machines and more. Sign up at the front desk. You may only register for one session. For more information, call 859.278.6072.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Learn how to make your very own charcoal drawings with instructor Corey Shultz during a series of classes each Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m., starting Feb. 8 Students will be taught the basics of drawing objects and people.

Come and experiment with the watercolor painting process with a series of watercolor painting classes starting Wednesday, Feb. 8, starting at 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. with instructor Corey Shultz at the Lexington Senior Center. The classes will continue each Wednesday through March 15. Students will learn watercolor techniques and will be given hands-on demonstrations. Students can expect to walk away with one or two finished paintings.

Thursday, Feb. 9

The Hearing Loss Association of America Lexington Chapter, Fweba self-help organization dedicated to education, advocacy and support for people who do not hear well, will be holding a chapter meeting Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. The group offers emotional support, camaraderie, tips and techniques for living with hearing loss, and technical information about hearing assistance devices. The meetings are free and open to the public. Presentations are made by audiologists, doctors, professors, therapists, trainers, specialists, and others with hearing loss knowledge.

There will be a beginning pottery class at the Lexington Senior Center with instructor Corey Shultz each Thursday starting on Feb. 9 at 9:30 a.m. until noon. These classes will continue through March 16. Come and learn how to make pottery using clay and a pottery wheel. You will learn how to “throw,” form and glaze your very own piece of pottery.

Sunday, Feb. 12

The public is invited to a community open house event to celebrate the opening of Lexington’s newest senior living alternative, The Willows at Fritz Farm at 2710 Man O’War Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 1 until 3 p.m. Guests can learn more about what the campus has to offer, including programs and services designed to exceed the expectations of guests and their families; chef-prepared meals, served restaurant-style on china and fine linens; and membership in the Founder’s Club to receive priority move-in status and other special benefits. Campus tours and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 859.273.0088.

Tuesday, Feb 14

Aging with Grace will host a free Valentine’s Day Dinner Party for Caregivers Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. Bring the one you love to this free event celebrating your love in action. An RSVP is requested. CalDG Gridley at 859.539. 2147 by Feb. 10.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Oscar Combs of Cats’ Pause will be the featured speaker for the Men of Faith breakfast at Liberty Road Faith Fellowship on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. at the church. For more information, call 859.2778.0420. Combs is a member of Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame. He is also the winner of 44 Kentucky Press Association and Kentucky Western News Association and KWNA awards. He is a former co-host UK Radio Network pregame shows and the founder of Cats’ Pause Sports Weekly.

Monday, Feb. 20

Bell House will be closed for annual floor refinishing Feb. 20 through March 3 Programs will resume March 6.