Seventy-six trombones on the way 

Brass will herald arrival of Liberty Elementary’s production of The Music Man Kids Feb. 23

Lexington will dance the Shipoopi and revel in the excitement of the Wells Fargo Wagon coming to town when students from Liberty Elementary perform Meredith Willson’s The Music Man KIDS.

The show, featuring over 100 of Liberty Elementary fifth-grade students, premieres on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Other performances will be Feb. 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. There will also be an in-school assembly performance on Feb. 22.

Meredith Willson’s The Music Man Kids tells the story of a charismatic con man, Harold Hill, who galvanizes a stodgy, entertainment-starved Iowa town at the turn of the 20th century. Intending to fleece River City’s citizens with a false scheme to organize a boy’s band, Hill’s plans hit a sour note when he falls for Marian, the town librarian.

Meredith Willson’s The Music Man Kids is a beautiful story about how music can transform a person and a community. In a similar manner, these students have worked together to present their unique interpretation of this show. Throughout the rehearsal process each student will have contributed something and learned something, leaving this team and each individual in it changed for the better.

Admission is free but donations will be accepted at the door to help defray costs for music and equipment rental.

The production is a collaborative effort of drama teacher Kala Chaffin and music teacher Lori Sweet. Gerry Brooks is principal of Liberty Elementary.