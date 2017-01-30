Take a seat to celebrate American Heart Month

My Favorite Things gift and furniture shop will be supporting the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Experience on Friday, Feb. 3 for National Wear Red Day from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Wear Red Day is the national kickoff to Heart Month. It is designed to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke. The Red Couch Tour is a way to further that mission.

“We invite people to join us on the couch and share their ‘heart or stroke story’, snap a picture, and share it. Heart disease and stroke touch us all,” said Rachel Furnish, Go Red for Women Director.

Attendees are encouraged to take pictures with provided Go Red signage on the red couch at My Favorite Things and post to social media using the hashtag, #GoRedCouch. The public is encouraged to take “selfies” on the couch and post to social media, also using the hashtag, #GoRedCouch.

Each person who posts a #GoRedCouch picture to social media will be entered to win a $500 shopping spree to My Favorite Things.

