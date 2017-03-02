Discover keys to make the garden great: Guide to home and garden events and attractions

As the weather turns warmer, Kentuckians getting ready for spring projects.

BLUE GRASS TRUST 2017

ANTIQUES AND GARDEN SHOW

Kentucky Horse Park

Friday, March 3 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5: noon to 5 p.m.

Blue Grass Trust’s 2017 Antiques and Garden Show at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena will be March 3, 4, 5, with the Gala Preview Party* on March 2 . Drs. Jim and Bonnie Tanner will serve as honorary co-chairs for 2017. The keynote speaker is designer Amanda Nisbet. She will be featured at a luncheon lecture on Friday, March 3.

For information on the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation or any of our events, email us at info@bluegrasstrust.org or call us at (859) 253-0362.

Louisville’s Home, Garden and Remodeling Show

Kentucky Exposition Center

March 3-5

The Home, Garden and Remodeling Show has become an annual event in Louisville and is the largest home show in the state and one of the largest in the nation. The Home, Garden & Remodeling Show has a high-quality exhibitors and their displays are some of the best in the country. When you are looking for anything for your home, the Louisville Home, Garden & Remodeling Show is the place to be. We help you with that “honey do” no matter how big or small the tasks are. More than 300 vendors participate each year.

MASTER COMMUNITY GARDENER TRAINING

March 9

The Plantory–501 W6th St

The 2017 Master Community Gardener Training is a four-week training session running every Thursday, starting March 9 through March 30 from 6 until 8 p.m. The training will include topics such as the how and why of small scale vegetable gardening; pest management and weed identification; building soil that will feed a community; an overview of Fayette County’s food insecurity issues; care and maintenance of a garden; and networking with other local gardeners. Participants will receive information in this interactive, hands-on training. Space is limited.

Kentucky Childrens Garden

March 30

The Arboretum

The spring hours of the Kentucky Childrens Garden will begin March 30. The gardens will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The garden will also feature special events include “Spring Has Sprung” on April 7; “Sizzling Summer” on July 14; and “Amazing Autumn” on Oct. 6. The Kentucky Childrens Garden is open for private birthday parties, field trips or large groups. For more information, call 859-257-9339.

Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show

Heritage Hall and Rupp Arena

Friday, March 31; Saturday, April 1; and Sunday, April 2

The entire Lexington Center will be transformed, for one weekend only, into the Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show. From the front door to the backyard you’ll find it all at the Annual Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show such as everything for your home and garden, breathtaking gardens, landscapes and water features, latest kitchen and bath trends, local contractors and remodelers, flooring and window treatments, outdoor living, pools and spas, art, gift, and gourmet center including Kentucky Proud Products, and interactive kids activities.

extension service plant auction

April 8

1140 Harry Sykes Way

The Kentucky Christmas Tree Association’s 13th annual plant auction will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 8, in the Fayette County Extension Office front parking lot, 1140 Harry Sykes Way (formally Red Mile Place) in Lexington. A portion of the proceeds will be used to provide one or more scholarships for students majoring in forestry or related sciences in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment at the University of Kentucky. A variety of annuals, perennials, balled and burlapped landscape trees and shrubs will be for sale. For more information, call 859-223-1140.

KENTUCKY CRAFTED:

THE MARKET

April 21-23

Lexington Convention Center

Friday, April 21 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (trade only); Saturday, April 22 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, April 23: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The market offers art, live music, literature and food, nearly 200 exhibitors of fine art, craft, books and food, featuring two days of Americana, bluegrass and world music performances, specialty food products from Kentucky Proud members, and hands-on activities and a holding area for purchases. Nowhere in Kentucky, let alone the nation, will you find such a convergence of high quality art, craft, literature, music, film and food as you will at Kentucky Crafted: The Market. When you attend this show, prepare yourself for an exciting sensory experience. Kentucky Crafted: The Market is one of the only state-sponsored shows of its kind to feature traditional and contemporary fine art and craft along with Kentucky-related books, musical recordings, films and specialty food products.

OPEN GATES TO BLUEGRASS

LIVING GARDEN TOUR

June

This biennial garden tour features nine diverse backyard gardens in the Lexington area. Tickets are available at several area nurseries and garden centers beginning this Spring, at all garden sites on the days of the tour, and from individual garden club members. The tour takes place rain or shine. More info can be found on the home page of lexgardenclubs.org or by calling 859.266.2020.

2017 BIA OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY GRAND TOUR OF HOMES

July 21-23 and July 28

The Grand Tour of Homes is the BIA’s Annual scattered site showcase of new homes. This event features homes built by BIA Professional Builder Members and provides a great opportunity for consumers to view the latest trends in new home construction and to speak directly with BIA Professional Builders about their dream homes. The Grand Tour of Homes is a free self-guided home tour. You may visit as many or as few homes as you like during the tour dates. Builders and/or Marketing Representatives will be on hand at each property to answer questions and tell you about their projects.

ANNUAL RAIN GARDEN TOUR

September

Meadowthorpe Community Center

Learn about how the Meadowthorpe neighborhood received a Stormwater Quality Incentive Grant from the Lexing-ton Fayette Urban County Government to install multiple rain gardens throughout the Meadowthorpe neighborhood. Tour several residential rain gardens on an optional walking tour. Speakers, booths, and refreshments are offered at the Meadowthorpe Community Center throughout the day.

2017 BIA TOUR OF REMODELED HOMES

August

The Tour of Remodeled Homes is the public’s chance to gather ideas and view the workmanship of BIA professional remodelers. Homeowners throughout Lexington and central Kentucky will open their doors to showcase their professionally remodeled homes, including whole-house remodels, the latest in bathroom design, kitchen transformations, outdoor living and more. Homes on the Tour reflect a large variety of design and architectural trends. The remodeler for each project will be present at each home to answer your questions. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the Tour of Remodeled Homes and find out how you can turn your house into the home of your dreams. More info on the 2017 Tour of Remodeled Homes is coming soon.

This story also appears on pages 6-8 of the March 2017 edition of the Hamburg Journal.