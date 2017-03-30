Find some fun and fellowship this Easter

Celebrate Easter 2017 with fun, family and fellowship:

Saturday, April 1

The Willows at Hamburg, located at 2531 Old Rosebud, will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 1 at 10:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

The Lane Team Easter Egg-stravaganza will be held Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. in the Harrods Hill Park 3308 Ridgecane Rd, Lexington. Hunt for eggs at the easter egg-stravaganza with the entire family.

Sunday, April 2

The Keeneland Kids Club Easter Egg Hunt will be held Sunday, April 2 from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Keeneland Entertainment Center. There will, be easter crafts, cookie decorating, games, face painting, pony rides, and a petting zoo with baby animals from Shaker Village. Kids can have photos made with the Easter Bunny and Buckles, the Keeneland mascot. Kids are asked to bring a basket and donations of canned food to help God’s Pantry. To sign up for The Keeneland Kids Club, go to /www.keeneland.com/discover/kids-club

Thy Will Be Done – an Easter classical musical event will be presented Sunday, April 2 at 4 p.m in the Singletary Center for the Arts. Angela Rice’s composition is a 90-minute performance by soloists, choir and orchestra about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ. It is produced by Dr. Everett McCorvey, and features national opera stars Gregory Turay, Anthony Clark Evans, Kenneth Overton and Rebecca Farley as well as The Lexington Singers and award-winning UK opera students.

Thursday, April 6

The Easter Bunny will be stopping by Lexington Green April 6 through 15. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos on the upper level of the mall. For more information or to book an appointment, call 859.983.2630. Walk-ins are welcome.

Saturday, April 8

There will be a Easter egg treasure hunt on Saturday, April 8 at NorthEast Christian Church, 990 Star Shoot Parkway. There will be lots of eggs, activities and fun for the family. Events begin at 10 a.m. For more information, call the church at 859.299.3454.

Headley Whitney Museum will host an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 8 from noon until 1 p.m. Kids can scout the museum grounds for treats left behind by the Easter Bunny and then check out the animals from Rosie’s Petting Zoo. Preregister by calling 859.255.6653.

Sunday, April 9

Liberty Road Faith Fellowship will hold Palm Sunday services Sunday, April 9 at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

Aqua-Tots will host an Easter egg hunt Sunday, April 9 from 3 until 5 p.m. There will be egg hunts by ages with 2.5 and younger hunting at 3:15; 5 years old and older (in the pool) at 3:35; and 2.5 to 4 years old will hunt at 4:15. There will be an open swim until 5 p.m.

Centenary United Methodist Church will host a “resurrection egg hunt” Sunday, April 9, starting at 12:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

The Bluegrass Railway Museum will be hosting Easter Bunny Train Rides April 15 at 2 p.m. Guests can get bunny hugs and handshakes. The Easter Eggspress Train Ride will get rolling at 1 p.m. For more information, go to www.bgrm.org.

Sunday, April 16

On Easter Sunday, April 16, Liberty Road Faith Fellowship will present the special service The Evenings of Easter. The public is invited to attend.

This story also appears on page 8 of the April 2017 edition of the Hamburg Journal.