Forcht Bank becomes official bank of Biztown

Forcht Bank is proud to be the official bank of Junior Achievement Biztown in Lexington.

A large crowd of central Kentucky business people and educators attended the grand opening March 7.

In partnership with Fayette County Public Schools and corporate sponsors, Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass has transformed approximately 13,000 square feet of the former Linlee Elementary School into a state of the art facility where students from throughout central Kentucky can come to experience a living lesson in economics, community, and financial literacy.

JA BizTown will serve fifth-grade elementary classes with operating “businesses” such as a bank, city hall, utilities center, television station, restaurant, wellness center and more.

Cutting the ribbon on the Forcht Bank section of BizTown were (left to right) Justin Badeau, Houston Hall, Mike Noftsger, Tucker Ballinger, Terry Forcht, Debbie Reynolds, Tyronicia Crutcher, and Roger Alsip.