Hamburg Journal business news and events – March 2017

Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine opens its new location in Hamburg.

Friday, March 10

The official opening of Waterstone at Hamburg will be held Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m. The ceremony, which will be held at 2785 Polo Club Drive, will showcase the new luxury apartment complex in Lexington which features a pet spa, gated parking, resort-style pools and other premium amenities.

Tuesday, March 14

The official opening of the Zooker LLC office will be held Tuesday, March 14, at 4:30 p.m.

The office will be located at 238 E Main Street but the ceremony will be held at The Livery, 238 E. Main Street.

NEWS

Commerce Lexington has announced the South Africa will be the destination for its 2017 international trip. The 10-day tour will begin Aug. 31 and continue through Sept. 9. It is open to Commerce Lexington members and non-members. The highlights of the trip will include stops in Johannesburg, Capetown and a safari in the Pilanesberg National Park. For more information about the South Africa trip, go to www.commercelexington.com.

Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine has moved to its new location at 3146 Mapleleaf Dr, Ste 110. For more information, call 859.263.5771 or go to the Facebook page.

The Kentucky Arts Council is accepting artists’ submissions for the Governor’s Derby Exhibit. The application deadline is March 9. The Governor’s Derby Exhibit is associated with the annual Governor’s Derby Celebration. The exhibit is open to all Kentucky artists who are 18 years of age or older. This year’s exhibit theme is Kentucky Stories.

Kentucky American Water is now accepting applications for the 2017 American Water Environmental Grant Program. The grant awards will be available to organizations in Kentucky American Water’s service territory, which includes Fayette County, The program offers funds for innovative, projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies through partnerships. Information and application requirements can be obtained from the company website at www.amwater.com/kyaw/about-us/environmental-grant-program

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Hamburg has officially opened at 2500 Polo Club Blvd. For more information, call 859.225.0102

Forcht Bank will present the fourth-annual EMERGE Conference on March 28. An outgrowth of a past Commerce Lexington Inc. Leadership Visit, EMERGE Conference will engage the next generation leaders of Central Kentucky, connecting emerging leaders to each other and to the community.

The conference will take place on Tuesday, March 28, at Lexington Center’s Thoroughbred Ballroom, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EMERGE luncheon speakers include Rebecca Darwin, founder and CEO of Garden & Gun, and Marianne Barnes, master distiller for Castle & Key Distillery.

There will be several personnel sessions including:

• When Will You Retire?

• To Serve & Direct

• Tough Talk

The professional sessions include:

• Manager on Duty

• The Business of Your Career

• Own the Room

The community sessions include:

• The Creatives

• Heroin: Needling the Problem

There will also be a panel discussion near the end of the event called “Lexington in 25 Years.”

The cost to attend the conference includes a full-day program, lunch, keynote speaker, and reception.