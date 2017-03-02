Hamburg Journal health news and events

YMCA offering swimming lessons

The YMCA of Hamburg strives to inspire young swimmers to meet goals, take challenges, and grow in confidence and abilities. With a low student to instructor ratio, children who take part in the YMCA swimming instruction program will receive plenty of personal attention. All instructors and lifeguards are trained and certified with additional monthly trainings to deliver the optimal swim and water-safety experience with the best techniques to strengthen swimmer’s skills.

There are several options for swimming lessons including:

Parent and child

Skip (ages 6 months to 2 years old) or Pike (for ages 2-3). Get in the pool and build memories through games that introduce children to basic swim skills such as kicking, arm strokes, and the ability to float. The classes are 30 minutes long and a water proof diaper for those not potty trained. There is a 12-1 student to instructor ratio.

Beginner

Pike (for ages 3-5) Designed for beginner swimmers to help children gain comfort and independent movement in the water as well as safe pool behavior. Skills taught include basic paddle stroke, kick skills, pool safety, and breath control. The class is 30 minutes long and offers a 6-1 student to instructor ratio.

Intermediate

Eel (for ages 3-5) Now that the child is comfortable and can move independently in the water, its time to start learning basic swim strokes, how to float, and perform the progressive paddle stroke. The class is 30 minutes long and offers a 6-1 student to instructor ratio.

Advanced

Ray/Starfish (for ages 3-5) Learn to dive, tread water, and basic rescue skills while improving stroke skills and basic endurance. For children who can swim the width of the pool on the front and back unassisted, demonstrate rotary breathing and kick the length of the pool with a kick board. The class is 30 minutes long and offers a 6-1 student to instructor ratio.

For more information, call 859.543.9622.

Friday, March 3

The Lexington Hearing and Speech Center will host the fifth-annual “Frankel: Cocktails & Casino Night” event Friday, March 3, starting at 7:30 p.m. the LHSC will celebrate its mission in a fun and unique way at The Carrick House in Lexington. The event will feature casino games, silent auctions, and hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. For more information, go to www.lhscky.org

Saturday, March 4

Babies R Us in Hamburg will host ‘ready, set, registry’ event Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. Create or update your registry with personalized help, learn about the newest must-haves, meet and mingle with other parents-to-be plus enjoy a tour of your store, snacks, giveaways and raffles.

For more information, call 859.263.8598.

The Saint Joseph Berea Foundation Gala Committee is hosting the fourth Annual Gala for Healing and Hope Saturday, March 4 at 6:30 pm. The gala will bring all its supporters together to support Saint Joseph Berea at the historic Churchill Weavers Event Space. Enjoy a great evening of fine food and dancing, while supporting a great cause. For ticket information, contact Stephen Clatos at StephenClatos@KentuckyOneHealth.org, call 859.313.2014 or visit www.kentuckyonehealth.org/GalaForHealingAndHope.

Is your baby turning 1 year old? Stop by Babies R Us Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m. to celebrate this milestone with fun activities and giveaways. Find all the baby’s first birthday solutions to make the special day perfect from keepsakes and outfits to gifts and party supplies. For more information, call 859.263.8598.

Saturday, March 11

The Homes from the Heart Gala will be held Saturday, March 11 from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. at the Signature Club of Lansdowne. For ticket information, go to www.eventbrite.com. The event is presented by by Catalyst Resources International.

Thursday, March 16

‘a do-what?,” a workshop about how a Doula is beneficial and important during the pregnancy, birth and postpartum transition will be held Thursday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Babies R Us in Hamburg. Explore the basics of doula support, what questions to ask when hiring a doula and what will a doula provide. For more information, call 859.263.8598.

Babies R Us will host a breastfeeding workshop Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. Doraine Bailey with the Lexington Health Department offers professional advice and practical tips to prepare you for a successful nursing experience. For more information, call 859.263.8598.

Sunday, March 19

Great Expectations, a workshop hosted at the auditorium of the Baptist Health Lexington Education Center Sunday, will be held March 19, from 5 until 7 p.m. How will I know if I am really in labor? For what reasons do I go to the hospital? What can I expect at Baptist Health Lexington’s Labor and Delivery unit? Answers to these questions as well as general information about visitation, labor progression, options for delivery, postpartum care, and policies and procedures at Baptist Health Lexington will be discussed.

Saturday, March 25

Babies R Us will celebrate “baby’s first Easter” Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. with a special event. Celebrate your baby’s first Easter. Dress baby up in their Easter best and enjoy fun activities, giveaways, and more. For more information, call 859.263.8598.