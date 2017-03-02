Hamburg Journal news and events for seniors

Hamburg Journal presents senior news and event for March 2017:

Wednesday, March 1

An introduction to Drums Alive will be held Wednesdays from March 1 through March 28 at the Lexington Senior Center. A group exercise class using stability balls and drumsticks that combines benefits for both the body and the brain. The classes will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. each Wednesday.

Thursday, March 2

Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s Disease will be the focus of a workshop at the Beaumont Branch of the Lexington Public Library Thursday, March 2 from noon until 1:30 p.m. This program will give valuable information to families and individuals dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia about how to plan for legal and financial needs. Lexington elder law attorney Amy Dougherty will address issues such as power of attorney, guardianship, and handling the finances and property of a person with dementia. A light lunch will be provided by The Willows free of charge. Registration required. To register, call 1-800-272-3900.

Monday, March 6

The American Association of Retired Persons will host tax assistance Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 7. AARP Tax Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers, regardless of age or income, in preparing personal tax returns. Service is first come, first served. Please plan to arrive as early as possible to get in line. Signups will begin at 9:15 a.m. You must bring necessary documents for service: valid photo ID; previous year’s tax return; Social Security numbers for all dependents; W-2 forms from each employer; all 1099 forms; (1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-Misc, etc.) showing interest and/or dividends as well; as documentation showing the original purchase price of your sold assets; If you were paid Social Security benefits, bring your SSA-1099; If you received a pension or annuity, bring your 1099R; all forms indicating federal income tax paid; If applicable, unemployment compensation statements, child-care provider information (name, employer ID, SSN); If itemizing deductions, bring all receipts or canceled checks for items such as medical expenses, taxes, paid, mortgage interest paid, and charitable contributions. This assistance will be held Monday, March 6 at the Beaumont Branch of the Lexington Public Library and Tuesday, March 7 at the Northside Branch.

Thursday, March 9

The Hearing Loss Association of America Lexington Chapter (HLAALC) meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of most months at Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. The chapter is a self-help organization dedicated to education, advocacy and support for people who do not hear well. They offer emotional support, camaraderie, tips and techniques for living with hearing loss, and technical information about hearing assistance devices. The meetings are free and open to the public. Presentations are made by audiologists, doctors, professors, therapists, trainers, specialists, and others with hearing loss knowledge. For more information, contact organizers at infolex@hlaa-ky.org and visit the webpage www.hlaa-ky.org/lexington.

Monday, March 20

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host “Medicare: Making a Good Choice and What You Need to Know” on Monday, March 20 from 6 until 7 p.m. Registration recommended. For more information, call 859.379.0079

Sunday, APRIL 2

The 2017 i know expo will be held Sunday, April 2 from noon until 4:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall. The i know expo is a free event for people of all ages and life stages: living out their golden years; taking care of someone they love; coping with difficult health situations or simply smart enough to know it’s never too early to start planning for the future. The i know expo will empower people with information about the services, resources and support available to make the rest of life the best of life. Scores of experts who know about aging well and coping with disabilities will be on hand to share what they know.

For more information, go to iknowexpo.org.

Senior center can help with phones and laptops

Need assistance with your electronic device? Call the Lexington Senior Center to set up a one-on-one appointment with one of the social work students. They will be happy to assist you with your laptop, tablet or smart phone.

For more information, call 859.278.6072.

Optimal Aging Conference 2017 coming in June

The Optimal Aging Conference 2017 “Approaching Aging as a Lifelong Journey will be coming to Louisville June 11-13. This conference brings together academics, health care and social service professionals, and older adults across a variety of disciplines who are united by a belief that aging is an opportunity, not a disease. The conference supports the dissemination of biopsychosocial aging research, age-friendly product innovation, and evidenced-based practice and education models, with participation and input from older adults. For more information, go to www.optimalaginginstitute.org

This story also appears on page 17 of the March 2017 edition of the Hamburg Journal.