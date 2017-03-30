Health News and Events for April 2017

Here are some health-related news and events for April 2017

Thursday, April 6

Babies ‘R Us at Hamburg Pavilion, in conjunction with the Fayette County Health Department, will host classes relating to newborn babies and breastfeeding each Thursday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The class covers newborn baby behavior; birth, skin-to-skin, and the hospital experience; how to get started with breastfeeding; overcoming challenges of the first two weeks with baby; pumps and other gadgets; and balancing breastfeeding and work. For more information about the classes, or breastfeeding in general, call the breastfeeding support service at 859.288.2348. To preregister, call the Babies R Us Baby Registry at 859.263.8598.

Monday, April 10

Saint Joseph East will host a weight loss seminar April 10 at 3:30 p.m. Learn more about the benefits of weight loss surgery at this free weight loss seminar. Register online at www.kentuckyonehealth.org or call 859.967.5520

Thursday, April 13

The Hearing Loss Association of America Lexington Chapter will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of most months at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. The chapter is a self-help organization dedicated to education, advocacy and support for people who do not hear well. They offer emotional support, camaraderie, tips and techniques for living with hearing loss, and technical information about hearing assistance devices. The meetings are free and open to the public. Presentations are made by audiologists, doctors, professors, therapists, trainers, specialists, and others with hearing loss knowledge. For more information, email infolex@hlaa-ky.org or go to www.hlaa-ky.org/lexington.

Monday, April 17

Baptist Health will sponsor the workshop “Nine Months and Counting” for women who recently found out they are pregnant. Learn pregnancy pointers about your changing body, nutrition, exercise, common aches and discomforts along with remedies, and what to expect next. This one-time class should be taken as soon as you find out you are pregnant. This class will be held Monday, April 17 from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. at the Baptist Health Eduction Center Building 1720 building. For more information, call 859.260.4482 or email KHands@BHSI.com.

Markey to host neuroendocrine cancer conference

By Allison Perry

The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center, in conjunction with the Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Network (NCAN), will host the 2017 Neuroendocrine Cancer Patient Conference on Saturday, April 22.

For the 120,000 patients in the U.S. already living with neuroendocrine cancer, the sudden flushing or recurring stomach aches aren’t symptoms of common, expected ailments. Sometimes, they are indications of the rarely understood neuroendocrine cancer.

Centered around educating neuroendocrine cancer patients, family members and caretakers, the conference features presentations on new and recently published information by UK Markey Cancer Center specialists Dr. Lowell Anthony, Dr. Riham El Khouli and Dr. Aman Chauhan, as well as nationally known neuroendocrine expert Dr. Larry Kvols.

“Because neuroendocrine cancers are relatively rare, many cases of neuroendocrine cancer are misdiagnosed, or incorrectly treated,” Anthony said. “It’s our goal to help patients across the country dealing with this disease. This conference is designed specifically for them, with useful information they can use to be an advocate for their own health care.”

Specific points of discussion will include the recently FDA-approved drug telotristat ethyl (Xermelo) along with other new and emerging therapeutics options in managing neuroendorcine tumors and cardinomas. Afternoon sessions include personal presentations from patients on their experiences with the disease and a support group session.

For NCAN President Maryann Wahmann, the conference also provides an opportunity to show patients dealing with neuroendocrine cancers that they’re not alone in their battle.

“Doctors are taught, ‘when you hear hoofbeats, think horses, not zebras,’” said Wahmann. “But more than 12,000 times a year in the U.S., the diagnosis proves that those hooves belong to a zebra.”

The conference runs 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on April 22 at the Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa in Lexington, Ky. To purchase tickets, visit the NCAN registration page.

Southland Church’s Richmond Road campus offers health clinic

In a response to love and serve the community in a practical way, volunteers at Southland Christian Church had a vision to fund medical and dental clinics to serve the uninsured in Jessamine and Fayette counties. It was a response to the tremendous need for primary and dental care for the under-served within the community.

Refuge Ministries, a separate non-profit organization was created to accomplish this task through the Refuge Clinic. According to a statement, The Refuge Clinic operates as an expression of Christ and seeks to connect the hurting to health. Organizers say they recognize that every life has infinite value and worth and aim to make true health obtainable physically, spiritually, and mentally for the people they serve.

Since opening the doors in 2008, the Refuge Clinic now serves over 2,800 uninsured and under-served residents of Fayette and Jessamine counties.

To find out more about Refuge Clinic, call 859.225.4325, go to www.refugeministriesky.org or stop by the clinic at 2349 Richmond Rd, Suite 220

Clinic hours vary based on volunteer provider availability but the clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

University of Kentucky dental students offer annual $5 screening event

Several University of Kentucky dental students will offer dental screenings for $5.

Screenings include limited x-rays and a limited review for tooth decay. Participants can support UK dental students as they prepare for their licensing exam and get their oral health checked in the process.

No appointment is necessary. Screenings will be completed on the second floor of the UK College of Dentistry Dental Science Building from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

In order to qualify for a $5 screening, participants must be age 14 or older.

Participants may be eligible for additional dental services provided at no cost should they meet the needs of the students’ dental licensing exam and be available on either April 21 or April 22. Individuals requiring care in excess of licensing exam requirements will be referred for a full dental screening and treatment, available generally at a reduced fee if completed in the DMD Student Clinic.

For more information, call 859.323.6525 and reference $5 screenings.

This story also appears on page 14 of the April 2017 edition of the Hamburg Journal.