Hospice of the Bluegrass has changed its name to Bluegrass Care Navigators

Having cared for thousands of families since 1978, the staff said in a release that the firm has outgrown the Hospice of the Bluegrass name.

“We changed our name to Bluegrass Care Navigators to guide and provide care to more people in more ways at earlier stages of serious illness. Yet, we’re still the same great provider with the same great people. We still have the same compassion and commitment that has always defined Hospice of the Bluegrass. We now have a new name to reflect our growing range of services,” the organization said in a release.

The organization’s services currently include:

Bluegrass Extra Care – a private pay, personalized service for clients in their home, nursing or assisted living facility. Services can include homemaker/companionship, certified nursing assistants, sitters, and skilled nursing.

Bluegrass Transitional Care – a program provided by the hospital or insurance to eligible patients. The program is staffed by nurses with special training to help after a hospital stay.

Bluegrass Palliative Care – a consult service providing specialized medical care focused on providing relief from the symptoms and stresses of a serious illness, all with the goal of improving quality of life.

Bluegrass Hospice Care – a program providing expert care for the final months of life, including medical, emotional and spiritual support for the patient and entire family.

Bluegrass Grief Care – a unique counseling service for support and guidance through anticipatory grief and bereavement.

Bluegrass Care Navigators is committed to delivering the right combination of care to meet your needs at every step – the right care at the right time at the right place.

If you have any questions or want to discuss these programs and services, call 855.492.0812.

This story also appears on page 14 of the March 2017 edition of the Hamburg Journal.