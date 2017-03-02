All about kids – Hamburg Journal March 2017

Read Across America highlights March events for kids.Wednesday, March 1.

Barnes and Noble in Hamburg hosts Children’s Storytime every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Join the staff in the children’s section at the back of the store for a fun-filled storytime with a craft/activity to follow!.

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host “Preschool Storytime’ Wednesday, March 1 from 11 until 11:45 p.m. There will be fun stories, songs, and activities that promote literacy, math, and science skills. The program is designed for ages 3-5.

The “How to Speak Basic Computer: A Regular Person’s Introduction to Coding” workshop will be held Wednesday, March 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Central Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Students will get a general overview of computer languages, along with some gentle exploration of using basic Python3 code. Prerequisite: Internet Basics or prior experience navigating the web.

Saturday, March 4

Barnes and Noble will host “Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site” storytime on Saturday March 4, at 11 a.m. As the sun sets behind the big construction site, all the hardworking trucks get ready to say goodnight. One by one Crane Truck, Cement Mixer, Dump Truck, Bulldozer and Excavator finish their work and lie down to rest so they’ll be ready for another day of rough and tough construction play.

Read Across America will honor Dr. Seuss’ 113th birthday with a special event Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fayette Mall. The Fayette County Education Association, the Fayette County Education Support Professionals Association, and the Fayette County Public Schools present the eighth-annual “Read Across America” event to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ 113th birthday and the love of reading. The event will take place in front of Dilliards. The event features celebrity readers; photo opportunities with the Cat in the Hat, Thing 1, and Thing 2; and goodie bags for children.

Michael’s Arts in Crafts in Hamburg will host Kids Club designed by Sprout Nature Journal on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. Kids 3 and up can enjoy a quick project and take home a finished masterpiece. Sign up in store or online, or just drop in. Parent or guardian must remain on premises during the event.

Tuesday, March 7

Teen Action Board for the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will be meeting Tuesday, March 7 from 6 until 7 p.m. Join the TAB to plan events for teens, eat pizza, and even earn volunteer hours for school. This event is open for grades 7 through 12. For more information, call 859.231.5500.

Thursday, March 9

Toddler Time featuring books, music, and activities that encourage literacy, math, science, and social skills followed by an art activity or story-related project will be offered Thursday, March 9 from 11 until 11:30 a.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. This program is open to ages 2-3.

Saturday, March 11

’Dance’ Storytime will be held Saturday March 11, at 11 a.m. at Barnes and Noble in Hamburg. From the #1 New York Times bestselling children’s book creator Matthew Van Fleet comes a jazzy story of a little baby chick who learns how to dance from a friendly band of animals who know all the right moves. For more information, call 859.543.8518.

Michael’s Arts in Crafts in Hamburg will host Kids Club Fairy House on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Kids 3 and up can enjoy a quick project and take home a finished masterpiece. Sign up in store or online, or just drop in. Parent or guardian must remain on premises during the event.

Wednesday, March 15

Celebrate Eastside Branch’s first birthday on Wednesday, March 15 from 2 until 4 p.m. with a birthday drop-In craft. Stop by to sign a birthday card for Eastside and make a birthday craft for you or someone you know. This event is open to all children.

Saturday, March 18

Put your imagination to work and join the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library on Saturday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to noon for some free-builld Lego fun. Plan, create, and build at your own pace or work with friends. This event is open from kids in grades from Kindergarten through fifth grade.

‘Egg’ Storytime will be held Saturday March 18 at 11 a.m. at Barnes and Noble ion Hamburg. Egg is a graphic novel for preschoolers about four eggs, one big surprise and an unlikely friendship by Caldecott Medalist and New York Times bestselling author Kevin Henkes. Egg is a classic read-alone and read-aloud that will appeal all-year long. There will be coloring and activities to follow.

Michael’s Arts in Crafts in Hamburg will host Kids Club Fingerprint Floral Canvas on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. Kids 3 and up can enjoy a quick project and take home a finished masterpiece. Sign up in store or online, or just drop in. Parent or guardian must remain on premises during the event.

Saturday, March 25

Kids are invited to create their own Little Golden Book during storytime at Barnes and Noble in Hamburg on Saturday March 25 at 11 a.m. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of Little Golden Book, join Barnes and Noble to create a Little Golden Book to take home. The staff will read classic Little Golden Book titles such as The Monster at the End of This Book.

Half Price Books in Hamburg hosts ‘Last Saturday Storytime” on Saturday, March 25 from 2 until 3 p.m. Pack up your half-pint readers and come to your Hamburg Pavilion HPB for our Monthly Saturday Storytime. Sit down and enjoy a good tale with us from 2 to 3 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

Think math is boring? Think again. Drop in and explore the fun side of math through a variety of hands-on activities at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library on Saturday, March 25 from 2 until 4 p.m. This class is presented by Mathnasium and aimed at grades kindergarten through fifth grade. For more information, call 859.379.0079.

Michael’s Arts in Crafts in Hamburg will host Kids Club Watercolor Frame on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. Kids 3 and up can enjoy a quick project and take home a finished masterpiece. Sign up in store or online, or just drop in. Parent or guardian must remain on premises during the event.

