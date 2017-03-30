Kids news and events for April 2017

Here are some of the kid-focused events happening in Lexington in April.

Saturday, April 1

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host a “Teen DIY: April Fools Edition” Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. Make a variety of crafts to fake out friends. All materials provided and the event is open to grades 7 through 12.

The Willows at Hamburg, located at 2531 Old Rosebud, will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 1 at 10:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

There will be a “Celebration of Beauty and The Beast” event Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. at the Barnes and Noble of Hamburg to commemorate then opening of the new movie. In addition to a special storytime, kids of all ages are invited to sing favorite songs from the movie soundtrack and participate in other fun activities. Attendees will receive a mini-poster and bookmark while supplies last.

The Explorium will be presenting Imagination Station: April Fools! Saturday, April 1 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Kids can stump their friends with a disappearing act. For more information, go to www.explorium.com or call 859.258.3253.

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host “Maker Monday Spring Break: Upcycled Art” Monday, April 3, from 2 until 4 p.m. Be good to the Earth and make old things new again by using recyclable material to create art and more! For all kids. No registration required.

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host a “Teen DIY: April Fools Edition” Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. Make a variety of crafts to fake out friends. All materials provided and the event is open to grades 7 through 12.

Tuesday, April 4

A “Preschool Drive-In Movie” will be held Tuesday, April 4 at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Bring a cardboard box big enough to sit in, turn it into a car with the supplies provided, and enjoy a”drive-in” movie. For ages 2-6. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 859.231.5500.

Wednesday, April 5

The Hamburg Barnes and Noble Weekday Storytime is now on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Stop by the Hamburg location’s Children’s section at the back of the store for story time with a craft or activity to follow. There are different storyline events each Wednesday of the month starting at 10 a.m.

The SMASH Club will present Candy Science Wednesday, April 5 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Explorium. If your kid has a big sweet tooth, this program is for them. For more information, go to www.explorium.com or call 859.258.3253.

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host a “Lego Lab” Wednesday, April 5 from 2 until 4 p.m. Put imagination to work and stop by for some free-builld Lego fun. Plan, create, and build alone or work with friends. This event will open to children in grades K-5.

Thursday, April 6

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host “Popcorn and a Movie” for kids grade 7 through 12 Thursday, April 6 from 2 until 5 p.m. Mix and match flavors to create a unique gourmet popcorn blend, then kick back and watch a feature-length movie.

Friday, April 7

Blow up balloons and play a neat game of tennis at the Explorium’s Leaping Little’s: Balloon Tennis program on Friday, April 7 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. For more information, go to www.explorium.com or call 859.258.3253.

Saturday, April 8

“The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors” Storytime will be held Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m at the Hamburg location of Barnes and Noble. From Drew Daywalt, author of the New York Times bestseller “The Day the Crayons Quit” comes a picture book about the tale of the classic game Rock, Paper, Scissors. There will be activities following the story.

Saturday, April 15

When Rabbit collects too many carrots, which leave him unable to sleep in his burrow, other animals offer to share their homes. Will Rabbit make his way back? Stop by the Hamburg location of Barnes and Noble Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. for Storytime. This is a special springtime Storytime featuring “Too Many Carrots.” There will be activities and coloring to follow.

The seminar “Make Your Own Lotions and Lip Balm” will be held Saturday, April 15 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. During this class, guests will be making lip balm, whipped body balm and lotion with plant based oils, beeswax and essential oils. Participants will receive three lip balms, one whipped body balm and two four ounce containers of lotion. Ages 12 and up are welcome. For more information, call 859.231.5500.

Wednesday, April 12

Use balloons to learn about how your lungs and respiratory system works as part of the SMASH Club: Balloon Lungs at The Explorium Wednesday, April 12 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. For more information, go to www.explorium.com or call 859.258.3253.

Thursday, April 20

Once On This Island, a Caribbean-style adaptation of “The Little Mermaid,” tells the legend of a capacity to love that transcends human life and social constructs. This family-friendly production will be presented Thursday, April 20 through Sunday, April 23, starting at 7:30 p.m. with additional shows on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Singletary Center for the Arts. For more information, go to www.finearts.uky.edu.

Saturday, April 22

“We Are the Dinosaurs” Storytime will be held Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at the Hamburg location of Barnes and Noble. Laurie Berkner’s beloved hit “We Are the Dinosaurs” is now a picture book. Featuring an adorable cast of characters and vibrant, playful art by Ben Clanton, “We Are the Dinosaurs” transports readers back to a time when the dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

The Explorium’s Super Saturdays will feature a special “Happy Earth Day” program Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. until noon. Can plants grow inside? What do they need to live? Explore indoor gardens and earth science for Earth Day. For more information, go to www.explorium.com or call 859.258.3253.

Monday, April 24

Social media safety will be the focus of a seminar Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. The world of Instagram and Snapchat can be a great place but people need to know have to safely navigate it. Kris First, a social worker and mother whose agency, Kids First, works to address issues of child safety and community wellness, will discuss how to keep social media safe and fun. This event requires online registration. Go to www.lexpublib.org to register.

Wednesday, April 26

Shoot some hoops while practicing your adding skills during the Explorium’s SMASH Club: Addition Basketball Wednesday, April 26 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. For more information, go to www.explorium.com or call 859.258.3253.

Make a science experiment by using baking soda and vinegar at The Explorium’s Baby Explorers: Fizzy Science Tuesday, April 11 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. For more information, go to www.explorium.com or call 859.258.3253.

Friday, April 28

John Archambault, author of the children’s book Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, will be available for signings at Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library Friday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. as part of an evening of storytelling, songs, crafts, and activities. Books will be available for purchase and signing as well.

Saturday, April 29

“The Wonderful Things You Will Be” will be the book of choice for the Saturday, April 29 storytime at the Hamburg location of Barnes and Noble, starting at 11 a.m. From brave and bold to creative and clever, this rhythmic rhyme expresses all the loving things parents think of when they look at their children. There will be activities to follow.

Dot and stamp your way to a beautiful piece of flower art at The Explorium’s Imagination Station: Stampin’ Saturday, April 29 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

For more information, go to www.explorium.com or call 859.258.3253.

Half-Price Books in Hamburg Pavillion will host “Last Saturday Storytime” from 2 until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Each story time will feature young readers and those who just love a good story.

The classic Red Badge of Courage will be presented Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 at the Lexington Children’s Theatre. There will be shows Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.