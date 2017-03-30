‘I Know Expo’ returns to Lexington Center in April

As the population continues to age, more and more services are being offered to Lexington’s senior citizens.

The “i know expo” was created to address senior issues in a one-stop-shopping format in the form of a one-day expo. This year’s event will be held April 2 in the Bluegrass Ballroom in the Lexington Center from noon until 4:30 p.m.

The answer to many problems and adjustments encountered by seniors and the ones who love them will be addressed by the exposition’s exhibitors and speakers. The good news is that the “i know expo” can help folks young and old plan for the future with more confidence.

The expo will showcase products such as health solutions, financial services, personal care services including homemaking, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, skilled nursing and home health aid services, health education and counseling services and many more related products and services, etc., in the medical and pharmaceutical, business services industries.

The Expo’s mission is to arm seniors and their caregivers with what they need to know to plan for the future: care for someone they love, live with disabilities, age with joy and grace.

The expo is the brainchild of founder Gale Reece, who said it all started with transportation issues.

“The i know expo grew out of ITNBluegrass. Independent Transportation Network — dignified transportation for seniors. In 2006, I began the effort to start the local affiliate of the national private non-profit for senior transportation.”

Through the years, Reece began to notice requests for additional information about senior services from the families of members to ride coordinators and the executive director. Reece devised the idea of a one day, one place expo for information and services in the community.

“Our target audience is adult children of frail elders, those caring for loved ones with disabilities and all in my Boomer generation, who should be preparing for our own aging situations,” she said.

For more information about this year’s “i know” expo, go to www.iknowexpo.org

2017 I know Expo exhibitors

Professional Help and Information

Bluegrass Elderlaw, PLLC. – bgelderlaw.com

Dupree Financial Group – dupreefinancial.com

Edward Jones – edwardjones.com

Living at Home

Baptist Health Lifeline – bhsi.com

Bath Fitters – bathfitter.com

Brill and Company – brillandcompany.com

God’s Pantry – godspantryfoodbank.org

Jackie Carr, Senior Real Estate Specialist – jackiecarr.com

Lifeline Home Care, Inc. – lifelinehomecare.org

Radio Eye – radioeye.org

Seniors Helping Seniors – seniorshelpingseniors.com

Sure Hands Lift & Care Systems – surehands.com

Susan Bachner Consulting, LLC – susanbachnerconsulting.com

Living Options

Christian Care Communities – christiancarecommunities.org

Highgrove at Tates Creek – highgroveattatescreek.com

Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm – legacyreserveky.com

Liberty Ridge Senior Living Community – libertyridge.com

Sayre Christian Village – sayrechristianvillage.org

The Willows at Fritz Farm – trilogyhs.com

Medical and Health Care

Alzheimer’s Association – alz.org/kyin

Baptist Health Home Care – bhsi.com

Baptist Neurology Center–Lexington Memory Care Clinic – bhsi.com

Diversified Nurse Consultants – dnconsult.org

Gateway Health – gatewayhealthplan.com

Hospice of the Bluegrass – hospicebg.org

Independence Assistance – iasbg.com

University of Kentucky / Sanders-Brown Center on Aging – centeronaging.uky.edu

Getting Around

ITNBluegrass – itnbluegrass.org

Government Services

Bluegrass Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living – BGAAAIL.org

Commission for Citizens with Disabilities / Senior Services Commission – lexingtonky.gov

Lexington CARES – BeReadyLexington.com

LexCall 311 – lexingtonky.gov/lexcall

Living and Aging Assistance

AARP – aarp.org/ky

Kentucky Relay – hamiltonrelay.com

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – kerrbrothersfuneralhome.com

Social, Arts and Education

Kentucky Talking Book Library – kdla.ky.gov

Lexington Public Library – lexpublib.org

Primrose Place – celiabanks.com

This story also appears on page 17 of the April 2017 edition of the Hamburg Journal.