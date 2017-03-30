‘I Know Expo’ returns to Lexington Center in April

As the population continues to age, more and more services are being offered to Lexington’s senior citizens.
The “i know expo” was created to address senior issues in a one-stop-shopping format in the form of a one-day expo. This year’s event will be held April 2 in the Bluegrass Ballroom in the Lexington Center from noon until 4:30 p.m.
The answer to many problems and adjustments encountered by seniors and the ones who love them will be addressed by the exposition’s exhibitors and speakers. The good news is that the “i know expo” can help folks young and old plan for the future with more confidence.
The expo will showcase products such as health solutions, financial services, personal care services including homemaking, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, skilled nursing and home health aid services, health education and counseling services and many more related products and services, etc., in the medical and pharmaceutical, business services industries.
The Expo’s mission is to arm seniors and their caregivers with what they need to know to plan for the future: care for someone they love, live with disabilities, age with joy and grace.
The expo is the brainchild of founder Gale Reece, who said it all started with transportation issues.
“The i know expo grew out of ITNBluegrass. Independent Transportation Network — dignified transportation for seniors. In 2006, I began the effort to start the local affiliate of the national private non-profit for senior transportation.”
Through the years, Reece began to notice requests for additional information about senior services from the families of members to ride coordinators and the executive director. Reece devised the idea of a one day, one place expo for information and services in the community.
“Our target audience is adult children of frail elders, those caring for loved ones with disabilities and all in my Boomer generation, who should be preparing for our own aging situations,” she said.
For more information about this year’s “i know” expo, go to www.iknowexpo.org
2017 I know Expo exhibitors
Professional Help and Information
Bluegrass Elderlaw, PLLC. – bgelderlaw.com
Dupree Financial Group – dupreefinancial.com
Edward Jones – edwardjones.com
Living at Home
Baptist Health Lifeline – bhsi.com
Bath Fitters – bathfitter.com
Brill and Company – brillandcompany.com
God’s Pantry – godspantryfoodbank.org
Jackie Carr, Senior Real Estate Specialist – jackiecarr.com
Lifeline Home Care, Inc. – lifelinehomecare.org
Radio Eye – radioeye.org
Seniors Helping Seniors – seniorshelpingseniors.com
Sure Hands Lift & Care Systems – surehands.com
Susan Bachner Consulting, LLC – susanbachnerconsulting.com
Living Options
Christian Care Communities – christiancarecommunities.org
Highgrove at Tates Creek – highgroveattatescreek.com
Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm – legacyreserveky.com
Liberty Ridge Senior Living Community – libertyridge.com
Sayre Christian Village – sayrechristianvillage.org
The Willows at Fritz Farm – trilogyhs.com
Medical and Health Care
Alzheimer’s Association – alz.org/kyin
Baptist Health Home Care – bhsi.com
Baptist Neurology Center–Lexington Memory Care Clinic – bhsi.com
Diversified Nurse Consultants – dnconsult.org
Gateway Health – gatewayhealthplan.com
Hospice of the Bluegrass – hospicebg.org
Independence Assistance – iasbg.com
University of Kentucky / Sanders-Brown Center on Aging – centeronaging.uky.edu
Getting Around
ITNBluegrass – itnbluegrass.org
Government Services
Bluegrass Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living – BGAAAIL.org
Commission for Citizens with Disabilities / Senior Services Commission – lexingtonky.gov
Lexington CARES – BeReadyLexington.com
LexCall 311 – lexingtonky.gov/lexcall
Living and Aging Assistance
AARP – aarp.org/ky
Kentucky Relay – hamiltonrelay.com
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – kerrbrothersfuneralhome.com
Social, Arts and Education
Kentucky Talking Book Library – kdla.ky.gov
Lexington Public Library – lexpublib.org
Primrose Place – celiabanks.com
This story also appears on page 17 of the April 2017 edition of the Hamburg Journal.