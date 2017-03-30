News and events for Seniors – April 2017

Senior events and news for April 2017

Center to host small group fitness training

The Lexington Senior Center is offering small group fitness training Tuesdays, starting April 4 through April 25. There will be sessions at 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. each Tuesday. During this four-week session in our fitness center, participants will work in small groups to receive a personal workout plan that includes free weights, kettle bells, stability balls, fitness center machines and more. Participants are asked to sign-up at the front desk at the Lexington Senior Center.

Provision Living to host “dusty shoe” open house

Provision Living at Beaumont Centre will be showcasing its new facility at 1165 Monarch St in Lexington. There will be a “dusty shoe” open house from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to come out and check out the progress. The sales trailer on Governor Lane is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

The Willows at Hamburg, located at 2531 Old Rosebud, will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 1 at 10:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Monday, April 3

The “Living Well with a Diagnosis of Mild Cognitive Impairment or Dementia” workshop will be held Wednesday, April 3 at 2 p.m. at the HealthwoRx Fitness & Wellness Center in Lexington Green. Neurologist Greg Cooper of Baptist Health will speak about how to live well with a mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia diagnosis. Loved ones or caregivers are welcome to attend. This class will cover ways to live well and take control of the health and wellness of anyone who has been diagnosed. Registration required. For more information or to register, call 859.260.4354.

Thursday, April 6

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host the workshop “Social Security: Your Questions Answered” Thursday, April 6 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Social Security is the foundation for many people’s retirement income. It’s important to understand the options and the effect decisions have on retirement. During this seminar, organizers will examine how Social Security fits into retirement income plans; when people should start taking benefits; and how taxes may affect your benefits. To register, call the library at 859.231.5500 ext. 1005

Thursday, April 20

The seminar “Script Your Family’s Future: Why You Need an Estate Plan” will be presented Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. at the Tates Creek branch of the Lexington Public Library. At this seminar, organizers will discuss strategies to consider when planning your estate, including how assets are distributed to survivors; who will take care of minors or special-needs children, or who will make medical or financial decisions for the in-firmed.

Wednesday, April 26

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host the seminar “Understanding Your Medicare Options” Wednesday, April 26 from 6 until 7 p.m. This event is designed to help new beneficiaries and caregivers a better understand of the Medicare program. Topics will include an introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental Medicare Health plans including Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D prescription drug coverage. This event requires registration through a library staff member. To register, call the library at 859.231.5500 ext. 1005

