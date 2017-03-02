Performers announced for Alltech St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival

Eight performance groups will take the Irish festival stage on March 11 at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza in downtown, as part of the Lexington’s 38th Annual Alltech St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival.

The festival is part of an all-day celebration that begins at 8 a.m. with the Shamrock Shuffle to benefit Lexington Habitat for Humanity. The “Blessing of the Keg” will be held at the Alltech tents at 11 a.m. The parade begins at 1 p.m.

Here are other highlights from this year’s schedule:

10:45 a.m. Bluegrass Ceili Academy

11 a.m. Liam’s Fancy

Noon Drunk & Sailor

2 p.m. William Sutherland Reid Pipes and Drums

2:30 p.m. McTeggart Irish Dancers

3 p.m. The Prodigals

4 p.m. Lexington Irish Dancers

4:30 p.m. Gypsy’s Wish