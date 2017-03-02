Trilogy expands hospitality with The Willows at Fritz Farms

A new year means yet more growth for Trilogy Health Services. The senior health and hospitality provider announced the opening of its 106th campus, The Willows at Fritz Farm, located at 2710 Man O’War Boulevard.

The Willows at Fritz Farm will join Trilogy’s two other Lexington locations, The Willows at Citation and The Willows at Hamburg.

All three locations offer care and support services, including personal care, long-term care, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation services. Memory care services are also offered at The Legacy, a specialized, freestanding memory care neighborhood on the grounds of The Willows at Hamburg.

Evidence of Trilogy’s dedication to its residents can be found both in the architecture of The Willows at Fritz Farm and in the scope and quality of its amenities. From its airy central dining room filled with tables topped with white linen, to its cozy covered porches, courtyards, and cafés, the campus is perfectly equipped for large gatherings and more intimate visits. An in-house beauty salon will provide a variety of styling services, and The Willows’ ice cream parlor is the perfect place to stop by with the grandkids before heading out to one of the five enclosed courtyards to soak up some sun.

According to Randall Bufford, president and CEO of Trilogy, “We are excited to expand our senior health and hospitality offerings in Lexington and Fayette County. Since the 2012 opening of The Willows at Hamburg in the historic Hamburg Place Farm area, it has been our pleasure to provide the very best in clinical services and an exceptional quality of life for our residents in buildings that reflect the rich heritage and traditions of the surrounding community. We provide care options for all levels of healthcare, and the needs and preferences of our residents are our top priority. Simply put, we believe our campus is their home, and they are our family. That is the Trilogy difference. We hope you’ll feel it the moment you walk through our doors, and trust you’ll see it everywhere you look. We are proud to have The Willows at Fritz Farm join our other outstanding campuses in Kentucky.”

Company officials said life at The Willows can be as laid back or as exciting as each resident desires. Activities are abundant, and designed to inspire, educate, and enrich the lives of everyone who calls The Willows home. Visitors to The Willows may find residents tapping into their inner artist or chef, staying limber through specialized exercise programming, or enjoying hand-crafted appetizers to the tune of live music during The Willows’ Happy Hour. If peace and quiet is what a resident prefers, there is no short supply of comfortable seating, whether inside beside a crackling fire or outside among birdsong.

This story also appears on page 17 of the March 2017 edition of the Hamburg Journal.