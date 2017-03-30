YMCA opens summer camp registration

The YMCA of Central Kentucky invites all members of the community to consider summer camp fun for their families as YMCA summer camp registration opens.

“YMCA summer camp supports the social-emotional growth, cognitive development and physical well-being of kids,” Vice President of Youth Development Jessica Berry said. “In our day camps, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, they’re building relationships, developing character and discovering their potential. We really encourage parents to give their kids the gift of camp to keep their kids active and engaged throughout the summer.”

Berry says there are five reasons why children and teens should attend summer camp:

ADVENTURE

Summer camp is all about a wide variety of new experiences and exploring the outdoors. YMCA camps have a new adventure for every child and teen. Visit ymcacky.org/camp for details.

HEALTHY FUN

Day camps offer fun, stimulating activities that engage the body and mind, and also help children and teens learn the importance of nutrition to help improve their healthy eating habits.

PERSONAL GROWTH

While in the welcoming environment of camp, youth have a chance to learn new skills, and develop confidence and independence by taking on new responsibilities and challenges. Camps offer cognitive learning and social-emotional development opportunities for achievement.

FRIENDSHIPS

Amidst the fun of camp games, songs, swimming and talent shows, campers meet new friends and strengthen existing friendships. The bonds formed at camp are important and lasting for many youth.

MEMORIES

Summer camp is an unforgettable experience that will give each camper memories (and camp traditions) that will last a lifetime. Youth return to school with plenty of camp stories to share!

To ensure that all youth have the chance to experience camp, financial assistance is available for those who qualify. If you’re interested in helping send kids to camp this summer, you can donate to the Y at www.ymcacky.org/give.

White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics has been recognized for its support as the YMCA’s official summer day camp sponsor.

For more information about YMCA of Central Kentucky summer day camps, visit www.ymcacky.org/camp.

This story also appears on page 14 of the April 2017 edition of the Hamburg Journal.