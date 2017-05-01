Hamburg Journal Summer Camp Guide

Aviation Camp at The Aviation Museum of Kentucky

Learn the history of aviation and investigate the principles of flight while practicing on a flight simulator. Campers will also explore the museum and airport and get a behind-the-scenes look at airport operations. They will also help plan and conduct a flight over Kentucky in a 4-seat aircraft with an FAA approved pilot.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 10 – 16

Dates: June 12-13, June 15-16, June 19-20, June 212-23, and June 26-27in Lexington

Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Forms Required: Birth certificate; Online registration

Awesome, Inc. U – Kids Code Camp – #WeekOfCode

Instead of your kids spending their free time playing apps, what if they spent it learning to write them? This camp for middle and high-school students will teach the fundamentals of coding. Students will create websites, mobile apps, and learn to design video games all while having fun with our energetic team. By the end of the week, each student will have built at least one webpage, mobile app, and video game using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Android, and Unity 3D. These camps are kept small to ensure everyone gets very focused attention and learns at their own pace

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 11 – 16

Dates: June 5-8, June 19-22, July 10-13, Aug. 7-10\

Hours: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Forms Required: Online registration

Bell Forza Fitness Circus Summer Camp

Bella Forza Fitness’ Circus Summer Camp will involve aerial acrobatics, circus theatricals, dance, hula hooping, partner acrobatics, and more! With our expertise in circus arts and combined creative instruction, the summer camp will give your child one of the most unique summer camp experiences of their life!

Ages: 10 and up

Dates: July 10-14, July 31-Aug. 4. Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Forms required: email info@bellaforzalexington.com for more info,

Bricks 4 Kidz

Bricks 4 Kidz classes provide an extraordinary atmosphere for children, where campers learn, campers build, campers play… with LEGO bricks. Programs are built around our proprietary model plans, designed by engineers and architects. Campers are welcome to sign up for morning and afternoon sessions and bring a lunch. Work is done is rotating stations of four kids per group model building with instructions, creative/free play, mosaics, games, crafts and/or activities. All campers get to take home a customized mini-figure at the end of the week.

Ages: 5 – 13 (Movie Making is for ages 8 and up)

Dates: Weekly from May 22 – August 15

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Campers can bring a lunch and stay all day); (Extended hours offered 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. for an additional fee.)

Broadway Bound (University of Kentucky)

A unique musical theatre training opportunity for students in Lexington and surrounding areas, Broadway Bound offers classes in voice, dance, and drama, culminating in a fantastic Broadway-revue final program. Students will have opportunities to learn music from professional voice coaches, and to work with talented directors and choreographers who will challenge and inspire them to gain confidence and skill in artistic expression. They will become a valuable part of a performing team and make new friends in the context of a positive, encouraging, and non-competitive environment. No previous experience or training is necessary.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: Grades 1 – 12

Dates: June 26 – 30 (Film Camp for Grades 1 – 12); July 10 – 14 (Junior Performance Camp for Grades 1 – 5); July 17 – 28 (Senior Performance Camp for Grades 6 – 12)

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (extended hours offered)

Create Art+Play Studio Camp Creativity

Create Art+Play Studio is dedicated to providing the joyful exploration of art for kids at Camp Creativity. The camp provides all the necessary materials and equipment. Campers should bring a snack and/or sack lunch every day and wear comfortable clothing suitable for making art. Campers will get messy!

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 5 – 14

Dates: Weeky from May 30 – August 4

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Online registration

Explorium of Lexington

The Explorium of Lexington creates a fun and dynamic hands-on learning environment that inspires imagination and curiosity. The 2017 summer camp season will include camps for children 3 years of age – 5th grade with a different theme each week. Full-day campers need to bring their own lunches. Morning and afternoon snacks are provided. Campers must be able to use the restroom independently.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 3 years – 5th grade

Dates: Weekly from May 22 – August 11 (tentative)

Hours: Full-Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Half-Day Morning 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Half-Day Afternoon 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. (extended hours available 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. for an additional fee) Online Registration

Living Arts & Science Center

Enjoy creative, hands-on learning throughout the summer at the Living Arts & Science Center. From robot building and 3D printing to drawing, painting and sculpting, choose from classes designed to spark every imagination. Scholarships are available for financial need. Registration will begin in April.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: Pre-school – High School

Dates: Weekly from May 29 – August 11

Hours: Varies (extended hours available)

Newton’s Attic

Newton’s Attic offers approximately 40 different STEM (Science Technology Engineering & Math) day camps weekly throughout the summer for ages 6 to 17. Full-day and half-day options include hands-on engineering camps such as Camp Catapult, Rube Goldberg Machines, Robotic Gladiators, Drones, Creative Aviation, DIY Rocketry, Teens & Tools, 3D-Printers, Lego Robotics, Electronic Circuits, Da Vinci Kids and computer programming classes such as Java, Python, Minecraft Mod, Scratch, Arduino and Raspberry Pi programming as well as chemistry, biology, digital arts, Kerbal Space, and Time Warp. Campers will also offer girl’s only classes such as Camp Katniss (bow making and archery) and GoldieBlox & the Three Gadgets. Full-day campers will need to bring a lunch.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 6 – 16

Dates: Check out the Newton’s Attic Facebook page

Hours: Morning Camp 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Afternoon Camp 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Full Day 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Extended hours offered by request.)

See Blue STEM Camp

The See Blue STEM Camp’s Goal is to expose students to a variety positive learning experiences and career options in the STEM fields. The week-long day camp is designed to help students explore and integrate the STEM disciplines through authentic hands-on projects and real world applications. Tentative camp experiences include: Entomology; Engineering Design; Career Exploration; Chemistry; Biology; Robotics; and much more!

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: Grades 5 – 8 (as of Fall 2017)

Dates: June 5 – 9 and June 12 – 16

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m Online Registration (opens March 1 at 9:00 a.m.)

Robotics Camp – Extended Curriculum of the See Blue STEM Camp

The LEGO Robotics Camp will extend the curriculum of the See Blue STEM Camp to provide enhanced instruction in building and programming robots. Students will use sensors and coding to complete challenges and compete against their peers. Students should have a basic understanding of LEGO robotics or VEX robots to enroll.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: Grades 5 – 8 (as of Fall 2017)

Dates: May 30 – June 2

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

Online Registration (opens March 1 at 9:00 a.m.)

Spencerian College Med Camp

Drone missions, robot repairs, web coding, ad campaign launches and trash-to-treasure design contects are all in a day’s work at the Studio, where techies and creatives come together to push the boundaries of innovation and bring ideas to life using the latest technology. Choose the track that interest you most and prepare for a weeklong whirlwind of creating, collaborating, coding, drafting, automating, inventing, branding, droning and more.

Type of Camp: Day (overnight option available)

Ages: High School

Dates: June 11-16

Talk About Fun! (Speech and Language Summer Clinic) UK Communication Sciences and Disorders Clinic

These clinics are designed for children with mild to moderate articulation, phonological, and language delays or deficits and will provide enrichment and maintenance of speech and language skills. Each week will incorporate a theme to target various skills, including building vocabulary, grammatical concepts, literacy skills, and phonological processes. Using both group and individual activities, this is a great way for your child to stay on track with their speech and language skills and continue to work toward their goals!

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 3 – 8

Dates: June 12-15; June 19-22; June 26-29; July 10-13; July 17-20; and July 24-27

Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Monday and Wednesday) and 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Tuesday and Thursday)

UK Confucius Institute Language and Culture Summer Camp

Explore the Chinese language and culture. Students will experience Chinese painting, calligraphy, martial art, and music. Basics of Chinese language will also be introduced.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: Elementary – High School

Dates: June 5-9 and June 12-16

Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

UK Women in Engineering Summer Workshop Series

UK’s Women in Engineering Summer Workshop Series is for female students who are considering engineering as a possible major and career. Participants in the competitive workshops will explore the world of engineering with UK faculty members and students through hands-on experiments in a collegiate environment. The goal of the workshop is to provide young women with knowledge and support for their decision to pursue engineering as a course of study in college.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: Grades 10 – 12 (as of Fall 2017)

Dates: June (exact dates TBD)

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 pm

Wild Thyme Cooking School Kids Cooking Camp

Weekly themed cooking camps are catered to specific age groups. Cooking school camp is taught by professional trained chefs and includes all materials needed for instruction. Programming at each camp will include food safety, kitchen safety principles, how to operate kitchen equipment and gadgets, properly prep, store and serve food as well receive food education, food identification and culinary instruction including history and culture of dishes in addition to dining etiquette. Wild Thyme Cooking School Kids Camp is excellent for learning important life skills such as independence and organization.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 4 and up (varies per class)

Dates: Class dates will be announced.

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (except for Science in the Kitchen, which is 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. or 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Athletic Camps

Crossroads Summer Sports Camp

Crossroads Summer Sports Camp is a weekly day camp that covers two sports each day and also offers devotions during the week. The camp is located at Crossroads Christian Church at 4128 Todds Road. Campers must bring their own lunches.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 7-12

Dates: June 5 – 9; June 12 – 16; June 19 – 23; June 26 – 30; July 10 – 14; July 17 – 21; July 31 – August 4

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Summer @ Sayre – Athletic Camps (Basketball, Baseball, Volleyball, and British Soccer) Come train in our exemplary facilities where athletes play hard, play fair, and improve their skills. Campers in the athletics program will learn the values of teamwork, sportsmanship, and effort while having fun.

Basketball

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: Grades 1-6

Dates: June 5-8

Baseball

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 6-12

Dates: June 12-14

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Volleyball

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: TBD

Dates: June 12-16 and July 17-21

British Soccer

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 3-18

Dates: June 19-23 and July 10-14

LEF Climbing Summer Camps

Problem solving, pattern finding, spatial awareness, social development, physical porwess, mental acuity. These are just a handful of skills your child will hone during a week at one of our climbing camps. Our summer camps focus on making youth into competent, confident, safe climbers. They’ll learn about climbing movement, pushing themselves to keep a level head while under pressure to discover the right sequence 50ft above the deck. The camp also covers basic safety and rescue skills to prepare children for outdoor adventures. Camps include non-climbing activities centerd around the theme of the week, from engineering designs to arts and crafts.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 5 – 12

Dates/Hours: May 29 – June 2 (Ages 5-7 / 9am-12pm or 1pm-4pm; June 5 – 9 (Ages 8-12 / 9am – 4pm); June 19 – 23 (Ages 5-7 / 9am-12pm or 1pm-4pm); June 26 – 30 (Ages 8-12 / 9am-4pm); July 10 – 14 (Ages 5-7 / 9am-12pm or 1pm-4pm); and July 17 – 21 (Ages 8-12 / 9am-4pm)

Lexington Taekwondo & Jiu Jitsu Academy (LTJ)

At this summer camp, students will learn new, unique, skills that they can’t learn anywhere else

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 4 – 14

Dates: Will begin on first day of summer break for Fayette County

Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Lexington Tennis Club Summer Camps

Lexington Tennis Club offers full- and half-day sports camps that not only work with kids’ tennis skills but also offer an introduction to other sports while taking in account levels of each participant’s skill for disciplines offered. Activities include: tennis, swimming, basketball, baseball, soccer, Tae Kwon Do and more.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 1st grade – age 14

Dates/Hours: May 24-26: May 31-June 2; June 5-9; June 12-16; June 19-23; June 26-30; July 5-7; July 17-21; July 24-28; and July 31-August 4

Hours: Half-Day/9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; Full-Day/9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Martial Arts USA

The goal of camp is to motivate kids to learn and improve themselves while having lots of fun enjoying the summer. Part of our goal is to have your children build self-confidence, increase self-discipline, improve concentration and focus, and develop a “Yes, I can!” winning attitude. Registration fee includes camp shirt, uniform pants and camp materials. Field trip and swimming fees are separate.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 5 and up

Dates: Weekly from May 22 – August 11

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m..

Spindletop AllSports Camp

The Spindletop AllSports Camp is an all-day action packed adventure in sports located at The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall. Swimming, tennis, volleyball, frisbee golf, basketball and soccer are some of the sports on the schedule. Downtime activities such as crafts and free swim break up the day, especially on hot summer days. The camp is geared for children, ages 6-13, looking for experience in a wide variety of sports and activities. Lunch, snacks and a t-shirt are provided. During Barracuda season, swim/dive practice and team activities are part of the camp schedule if you are a team member.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 6 – 13

Dates: June 19-23; June 26-30; July 24-28; and July 31-Aug. 4

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Transylvania University Summer Sports Camps

Transylvania University offers a variety of summer camp programs that cater to youth, 3 – 18 years of age, in a multitude of sport options – basketball, lacrosse, swim lessons, All Sports Camp, soccer, baseball, and softball.

Type of Camp: Day/Night

Ages: 3 – 18 (depending on which camp selected)

Dates/Hours: Varies per camp

UK Soccer Camps (Boy and Girls)

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 5 – 13

Dates: TBD

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (half-day) or 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (full-day)

UK Swim Camps

Elite Camp – Swimmers will receive assessment of strokes, power, strength, and flexibility by the UK Varsity swim staff. Camp includes two daily water sessions; dryland training, and educational lectures.

Type of Camp: Day and Overnight

Ages: 8-18 (must be 12 for overnight camp)

Dates: June 4 – 8

Hours: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Sun.); 8:00 a.m. – 5;00 p.m. (Mon.-Wed.); and 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Thurs)

Starts & Turns Camp

The Starts & Turns Camp is designed to maximize the fine tuning process of racing starts and turns. This camp is for more advanced swimmers and does not focus on individual stroke development. Video analysis will be used to increase the swimmers competitive edge.

Type of Camp: Day and Overnight

Ages: 8 – 18 (must be 12 for overnight camp)

Dates: June 8 – 9

Hours: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Thurs.) and 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Fri.)

Swim Camps I & II

Join the UK coaches and student-athletes for a week of instruction, training, and fun! Each day will consist of water instruction/training, fun and games in and out of the pool and a complimentary lunch. Not only will campers upgrade their swimming skills but also increase their love of the water through interactive water play.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 6 – 18

Dates: June 12-16 and June 19-23

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (half-day) or 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (full-day)

General Camps

4-H Camp (Fayette County) (will be held at Feltner 4-H Camp, London, Kentucky) Youth will attend overnight 4-H Camp for one week and take selected classes including: swimming, archery, basketball, cool foods, challenge course, high ropes, jewelry making, nature, outdoor games, recreation, riflery, leadership, and more. Youth will make new friends and a lifetime of memories at 4-H Camp!

Type of Camp: Overnight

Ages: 9 – 14; 15 – 19 (Junior Counselors); and Ages 20 and up (Adult Counselors)

Dates: June 19 – 22 and July 31 – August 3

The Arboretum Junior Master Gardner

Join The Arboretum for a fun-filled, hands-on gardening camp.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 8 – 12

Dates: June 12 – 16

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Camp Curiosity – The Lexington School

Children are given the opportunity to create a personalized, independent schedule selecting from a wide variety of activities such as sports, art, and drama. Embracing The Lexington School’s mission and philosophy, Camp Curiosity provides a supportive, nurturing atmosphere, which encourages children to grow socially, physically, and mentally. With a sprawling outdoor campus including a creek and four athletic fields, campers will have a great summer indoors and out.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 3 years – Kindergarten age (pre-school camp); Grades 1 – 5 (lower school camp); and Grades 6 – 8 (middle school camp) (As of Fall 2017)

Dates: June 5-9; June 12-16; June 19-23; June 26-30; July 10-14; July 17-21

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – Noon (half-day); 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (full-day) (Pre-school and morning half-day campers have Stay-n-Play option till 4:00 p.m. for additional fee) (extended hours available)

Canoe Kentucky Summer Camps

These camps offer one of the premiere camp programs in Kentucky and have more than 35 years of experience in the outdoors. Canoe Kentucky will provide all necessary supplies for the paddling adventures, including boats, lifejackets, paddles, dry bags, and transportation to any off site trips. Transportation from Lexington will be available for an additional fee.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 5-14

Dates: June 5-9 (Adventure Camp/Ages 5-14); June 5-9 (Sailing Camp/Ages 9-16); June 12-16 (Adventure Camp/Ages 7-14); June 12-16 (Advanced Paddling Camp/Ages 9-16); June 19-23 (Overnight Camp/Ages 7-14); June 19-23 (Adventure Camp/Ages 7-14); June 26-30 (Adventure Camp/Ages 7-14); July 10-14 (Sailing Camp/Ages 9-16); July 10-14 (Adventure Camp/Ages 5-14); July 17-21 (Adventure Camp/Ages 7-14); July 24-28 (Adventure Camp/Ages 7-14); July 24-28 (Overnight Camp/Ages 7-14); July 31 – Aug. 4 (Adventure Camp/Ages 7-14)

Hours: Varies per camp

Lexington Parks & Recreation

Lexington Parks & Recreation offers several different day camps, in addition to organized sports teams and swimming/diving lessons over the summer. Programs range from outdoor activities, arts, equestrian, sports, swimming and extended school programming including: Artkids; Camp Kearney; Community Center Camps – Castlewood and Kenwick; ESP Summer Fun Camp; Kiddie Kapers Dance Camp; Masterson Station Park Equestrian Camp; Outdoor Adventure Camps; REAL Summer Fun Camp; Tennis and Swim Camp; Therapeutic Recreation Fun Camps; and Life Adventure Center

Safe, Fun and Challenging – Our “Adventure Seekers” start most days with unique equestrian activities including equine assisted team-building and resiliency games, vaulting and some basic horsemanship. Afternoons include time canoeing, swimming, archery, hiking, outdoor skills, active outdoor team-building games, climbing and zip-lining. Thursday night offers an optional overnight for Adventure Seekers craving an extra bit of adventure – including a night hike, campfire meal, and nighttime games. A closing camp celebration kicks off on Friday afternoon, welcoming parents to join in and celebrate accomplishments.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 8 – 12

Dates: June 5 – 9 and July 10 – 14

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (early drop-off at 7:45 a.m. and late pick-up at 6:00 p.m.)

Forms required: Immunization records; completed physical exam; enrollment application

Pepperhill Farm Day Camp and Preschool

Experience the excitement of camp! It’s an exceptional place for fun and adventure where kids can explore the healthy environment of a camp setting. Encounter new friends, great camp counselors, and experienced staff. Engage in individual activities to develop self confidence and group activities to develop respect for others. Enjoy the wide open spaces and the natural surroundings of Pepperhill. Experience making life long friends! Campers make lasting memories by participating in campouts and special day events such as Waterbopper Day, Backwards Day, Shaving Cream Day and Fishing Days.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 2 – 14

Dates: May 22 – August 11

Hours: 7:15 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (ages 2 – 5); 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (ages 6 – 14)

Summer @ Sayre

Imagine a summer filled with making memories with new friends and learning new life skills in a safe, positive environment. Whether your child wants to attend an all day camp, explore an area of special interest or to learn how to play a sport, they are sure to find something they will love in one of our camp offerings. Come join us for one week or all nine weeks on our historic downtown campus just waiting for the excitement to begin!

Discovery Camp – Bricks 4 Kidz

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: Grades K-5

Dates: June 12-16; June 19-23; and July 17-21

Hours: TBD

Discovery Camp – Chess Camp

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 5-15

Dates: Week of July 31

Hours: TBD

Discovery Camp – Video Gaming

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 8-15

Dates: Week of July 31

Hours: TBD

Summer Safari

The themes and activities vary from week to week, and there is no repetition of the material covered. Summer Safari is a state licensed program that may be enjoyed for one week or any number of weeks.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 2 – 11

Dates: June 5 – August 4

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Online Registration

YMCA of Central Kentucky

Summer Day Camp at the YMCA of Central Kentucky is an adventure like no other! Each day is different as our campers make new friends, play exciting games, and try new activities. Our camp kids expand their minds and keep their bodies moving while building great relationships.

Type of Camp: Day

Ages: 3 – 16

Dates: Weekly from May 30 – August 11