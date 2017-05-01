Go Somewhere – May 2017

Tuesday, May 2

Commerce Lexington will host its official Keeneland tour Tuesday, May 2 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. For people interested in learning about the history of Keeneland and get an insider view of operations for both racing and sales, guided walking tours are available. This outside walking tour with experienced tour guide takes guests on a stroll through the Keeneland paddock and grandstand, grounds, and when available, guests will have the opportunity to see the world-renowned sales pavilion. Following the trackside tour, fans are invited to visit the Keeneland Library, one of the world’s largest repositories of information related to the thoroughbred.

Thursday, May 4

The Kentucky Bluegrass Wine Auction & Derby Gala will be held Thursday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Donamire Farm, 4151 Old Frankfort Pike in Lexington. Info, 859.388.2620, www.lexingtoncancerfoundation.org

The Wild Ones Plant Exchange and Fundraiser will be held May 4 at St Michael’s Church from 7 until 9 p.m. Everything from seeds, perennials, grasses, and sedges to shrubs, trees, and vines can be exchanged at this event. The only stipulation is that the plants must be native to the Eastern United States, but cultivars of a native plant are also acceptable.

Friday, May 5

The Legacy Ball 2017 is Friday, May 5 at the Woodford Reserve Club in the University of Kentucky Commonwealth Stadium, starting at 8:30 p.m. This will be a night of dining, dancing, charity and honoring the contributions of African-American jockeys and trainers in the horse-racing industry. The proceeds of this affair will benefit local charities and scholarships for African-American students who aspire to pursue equine education. Info, www.thelegacyball.com.

Saturday, May 6

Celtic Woman will perform Tuesday, May 6 at 8 p.m. at the Eastern Kentucky University Center for The Arts. The 2017 tour of the celestial voices of multi-platinum Irish singing sensation Celtic Woman will stop in Richmond.

Sunday, May 7

The Springtime Native Plant Garden Tour is Sunday, May 7 from noon until 5 p.m. at various locations across Lexington. The national organization Wild Ones advocates for native plants. The Lexington chapter hopes to provide some garden inspiration this spring with the organization’s biennial native plant garden tour. Participants can visit several gardens, public and private, at their leisure throughout Lexington. Features on this year’s tour include spring flowering native plants, shade gardens, a ‘wabi sabi’ garden and the Michler’s Cafe garden. The tour can start at any of the gardens, where tickets with a brochure and map are available. Info, lexington.wildones.org

The Russian National Ballet Theatre will present “Sleeping Beauty” Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. at the Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts. An enchanted romantic fairy tale for all ages, the Russian National Ballet Theatre brings Sleeping Beauty to life through this ballet perfect for the entire family. With a timeless score by Tchaikovsky, the ballet captures the delight, fantasy, and drama of this cherished story. With its roots in the Bolshoi, the Russian National Ballet remains a standard bearer for the traditions and majesty of classic Russian ballet. Find out more at www.ekucenter.com.

Comedian Doug Benson will perform Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m. at Comedy Off Broadway. Benson is known for his popular podcasts, films, appearances on TV shows like “@midnight,” “The Trailer Park Boys” and “You’re The Worst.”

Wednesday, May 10

The lunch and music series “Feed The Soul” will continue May 10 at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, starting at 7:16 p.m. This event will feature Treyvon King. Info, www.lexingtonlyric.com.

Thursday, May 11

Comedian Gary Owen will perform Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14 at Comedy Off Broadway. Owen is currently starring in the BET docuseries “The Gary Owen Show.” Info, www.comedyoffbroadway.com

Friday, May 12

The Kentucky Ballet Theatre will present “Peter Pan” Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House. Mother’s Day weekend will never be the same as Peter and Wendy fly across the stage. Indians, Lost Boys, Tinkerbell and Peter will whisk you away to Never Never Land where Captain Hook and the pirates offer hilarious obstacles for Peter and his companions. For more information, go to www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

“Purses, Pouts and Pearls,” a fund-raising event for the American Cancer Society will be held Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m. in the Woodford Reserve Club at Commonwealth Stadium. This event features great food, a spectacular auction, purse bingo, and much more.

The Lexington Philharmonic will present “Gershwin & Tao” Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Singletary Center for the Arts. Pianist and composer Conrad Tao, joins LexPhil for the final season concert.

The 2017 Lexington Craft Beer Week kicks off Friday, May 12. The week features special events, tappings and tastings at bars and breweries across the city. Other events planned during the week include special beer releases at each of the breweries, special rare beer releases, a special Pint Night at Pazzo’s featuring a selection of locally brewed beers, events for Cider lovers, a homebrewer event with Nate’s Coffee at Rock House, a “Test Batch Takeover” at Blue Stallion where interesting and experimental recipes created by local homebrewers will be featured, a beer festival, beer cheese contest, beer pairing dinners, and much more. For more information, go to www.lexbeerscene.com

Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary School Night of Angels will be held Friday, May 12 from 7 until 11 p.m. at the Red Mile Round Barn. There will be games, raffles including the $5,00 grand raffle, a silent and live auction, food and drink, plus music and dancing. For more information, call 859.277.3030 or go to www.maryqueenschool.org

Saturday, May 13

The Lexington Craft Market will make its return Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Creative Lodging Solutions, 3199 Beaumont Centre Circle. The Lexington Craft Market will feature free admission and parking while shopping local craft makers and shops along with some great food trucks.

The workshop “Intro to Melt and Pour Soapmaking” will be held Saturday, May 13 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Come and have fun crafting glycerin soap. Design and make three 4 ounce bars of soap to take with you at the end of class. You will be experimenting with color, fragrance, texture, embeds, and different shapes for your soap. For more information, call 859.231.5500, ext. 1005.

The Down to Earth Garden Club Plant Sale will be held Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Woodland Christian Church. Every May, the Down to Earth Garden Club holds a special plant sale community fundraiser featuring plants that are grown, nurtured and donated by each club member. The community benefit will be held rain or shine, featuring natives, herbs, fruits, vegetables, perennials, wildflowers, grasses, hostas, shrubs, tees, annuals, container gardens, succulents, irises, decorative containers, gardening books, and many plants for sun or shade. Money raised will be donated to local projects that promote gardening, education, preservation, conservation and environmental stewardship.

Bluegrass Blast Sporting Clays Event will be held Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 7210 Turner Station Road. This sporting clays event supporting the Bluegrass Council of the Boy Scouts. The event is a fundraiser for scout troops in eastern and central Kentucky.

The Bluegrass Iris Society Show will be held Saturday, May 13 at Lexington Green Mall, starting at 10 a.m. This year marks 50 years of Bluegrass Iris Society and in celebration, the organization is hosting a special show. All are welcome and encouraged to bring entries for the show ( no later than 10 a.m.); judging will take place from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and the show will open to the public at 1:00 p.m. Judy Nolin, who served as the first vice president of the American Iris Association, will be on hand to speak in conjunction with the American Iris Society’s regional meeting, which also takes place in Lexington May 12-14. For more information, go to www.bluegrassiris.org.

The Mayfest Arts Fair will be held Saturday, May 13 from 7:55 a.m. to 8:55 p.m. at Gratz Park. The annual street fair at Gratz Park features dozens of vendors and artists, along with food and activities for all ages.

The Southland Street Fair will be held Saturday, May 13 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. The family is invited to one of Lexington’s most eclectic neighborhood. There will be music, food, kids activities and a chance to support local businesses.

The Living Arts and Science Center will host Family Fun Day Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free day of indoor and outdoor hands-on arts, science and music activities. All activities are hands-on and will take place indoors and out, rain or shine.

Kentucky Fishing Derby is 9 a.m. to noon, May 13, at Jacobson Park. First 200 kids get free fishing gear.

Sunday, May 14

Vintage baseball at Waveland will return Sunday, May 14 at 1 p.m. at Waveland Historic Site, the home field to the only Kentucky Vintage Base Ball team – The Bluegrass Barons. Bring a chair and enjoy a day of history, food and the good old baseball as it was in the 1860s. Tickets will be located at ticket booth.

Monday, May 15

Life is a Cycle will be held Monday, May 15 from 6 until 7 p.m. at Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee, 800 N. Limestone. This event is a national group bike ride for everybody. Every day of National Bike Month, a group bike ride for all ages and abilities will be held in a different city across the country, with proceeds benefiting the American Heart Association.

Tuesday, May 16

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be in concert Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum Center In Louisville.

The annual Women’s Business & Leadership Conference is a statewide event held in Lexington in May of each year that brings together women and men who are interested in Kentucky’s demographics and market, the winners of the Martha Layne Collins Leadership Award and national/international speakers for a special one-day event. This year’s event will be held Tuesday, May 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Marriott Griffin Gate in Lexington.

The highlights of this year’s event will be a keynote address by journalist, author, National Public Radio commentator Cokie Roberts. Other events include a silent auction, networking opportunities, scholarship recipient recognition, break-out sessions including “Take Charge of Your Emerging Chapter” and “Creating Balance for Sustainable Leadership,” the Martha Layne Collins Leadership Awards, a Legacy Tribute to Janet Holloway, founder of Women Leading Kentucky and award recipient introductions by Chrissie Turner, chair of the board of directors.

Thursday, May 18

The Don and Mira Ball Education Builds Hope Luncheon will be held Thursday, May 18 at The Carrick House, starting at 12:15 p.m. The featured speaker will be Jennifer Maggio, a leading authority on single parent issues and will inspire you as she shares her personal story. Contact Carrie Thayer for sponsor opportunities at 859.225.4673 x107 or email cthayer@hopectr.org

Friday, May 19

During the LexArts HOP, which will be held Friday, May 19 from 5 until 8 p.m., thousands of locals and visitors alike converge on downtown Lexington to celebrate art throughout the evening with new gallery exhibitions, special events, and food and drinks at supporting venues. With dozens of galleries and non-traditional exhibit spaces, the LexArts HOP is arguably Lexington’s most anticipated visual arts celebration. Patrons begin at one of nearly 50 locations and visit as many or as few participating venues as they would like. Each site presents an exciting new exhibit for each HOP. Pick up your HOP guide at ArtPlace, 161 North Mill Street, or visit GalleryHopLex.com for more information.

Saturday, May 20

Tom Leach, the radio voice of the Kentucky Wildcats, will speak to the Men’s Breakfast at Liberty Road Faith Fellowship. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in Kearns Hall of the church at 2734 Liberty Road. Call 859.277.0420. Cost is $10.00.

Fayette County residents can safely shred unwanted documents and papers on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike. For more information, go to www.lexingtonKY.gov/papershred

The Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival, a natural fiber and local food event, will be open Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will continue Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event showcases some of the nation’s best fiber artists. The festival offers workshops and demonstrations. Vendors will be on-site with supplies for knitting, spinning, weaving, dyeing and crocheting. Festival-goers can also enjoy products from Kentucky Proud food producers. For more information, got to www.kentuckysheepandfiber.com

Rock ‘n Soul Pops will be presented Saturday, May 20, starting at 7:30 p.m., at the Lexington Opera House. The Lexington Singers and “The Torques” will feature music of the Beatles and soul music. For more information, go to the Lexington Opera House website.

The Kitchens of The Bluegrass Tour is Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 from 1 until 5 p.m at various sites across Lexington. The 16th annual Kitchens of the Bluegrass Tour will feature unique designs, appliances, gadgets, and creative solutions to inspire kitchen projects. Proceeds will benefit the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass. For more information, go to www.kitchensofthebluegrasstour.com

Picnic with the Police will be held Saturday, May 20 from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Douglass Park, 726 Georgetown St. This is a a free community event to help promote communication between the police and the community in a relaxed atmosphere. The public can stop by for food, face painting and balloon animals while getting to know local police officers. This event is hosted by the Lexington Human Rights Commission.

The Alltech Craft Brews and Food Fest is Saturday, May 20 from noon until 8 p.m. at the Lexington Convention Center. Returning to downtown this May, the Alltech Craft Brews and Food Fest features over 60 breweries and 200 beers. There will be a new, expanded food section with plenty of local and Kentucky Proud options. Info, www.us.alltechbrewsandfood.com

Gladys Knight will perform Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 at the EKU Center for The Arts. Knight has recorded more than 38 albums and charted No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary. Info, www.ekucenter.com.

The Lexington Singers will perform “Rock N’ Soul Pops” Saturday, May 20 at the Lexington Opera House, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Singers wrap up their 2016-17 season. Joining them are The Torques, and The Lexington Singers Children’s Choirs for an evening of Beatles and soul music.

Monday, May 22

The Bourbon Social Series: Progressive Dinner will be held Monday, May 22 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.at various locations across the city, Experience a six-course meal from some of Lexington’s favorite chefs with a unique course, each paired with a different bourbon. First course – Grillfish; second course – Crust; third course – TBA; fourth course – Carson’s Food & Drink; fifth course – Sorella Gelateria; and sixth course – Metropolitan Donuts. Once tickets are purchased, an email will be sent to you to select your start time/limo choice. Info, www.thebourbonsocial.com.

Tuesday, May 23

The Kentucky Great Writers Series will continue Tuesday, May 23, starting at 6 p.m., at the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning. This event connects authors to readers and writers in an intimate atmosphere. Each event begins with a half-hour open mic session. At 6:30, readings by featured authors will begin. May’s reading will feature Marcia Thornton Jones, Robert Gipe, and Crystal Wilkinson.

Wednesday, May 24

“Harvest for Horses,” a farm-to-table experience to benefit the Kentucky Equine Humane Center will be held Wednesday, May 24. Guests will sip on delicious wines paired with hors d’oeuvres, charcuterie, and a three-course dinner curated by celebrity Chef using ingredients sourced locally. Dinner will also feature live acoustic music, a wine and bourbon auction, and more. All of the proceeds will go to benefit the Kentucky Equine Humane Center. More information and venues will be release soon.

Thursday, May 25

George Thorogood and the Destroyers will perform Thursday, May 25 at the Lexington Opera House, starting at 7:30 p.m. This is part of the Troubadour Concert Series. For more information, visit www.troubashow.com.

Friday, May 26

Vintage Market Days is a vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and more. The market will be held Friday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

The Second Annual Kentucky Typer Type-In will be held Saturday, May 27 from 4 until 7 p.m. at The Plantory. Attend the second annual type-in in downtown Lexington. No matter your age, you’re invited to this free-to-the-public event. Bring a typewriter if you have one. Type a letter, create a poem, and find your inner writer/reporter.

Poolapalooza will be held Saturday, May 27 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Southland Aquatic Center. Kick-off the summer swimming season with a splash at Poolapalooza. This event will feature free pool admission, games, giveaways, music and other family-friendly activities. For more information, call 859.288.2973

Sunday, May 28

CLUCK Lexington Tour de Coops will be held Sunday, May 28 from 1 until 4 p.m. at various locations around Lexington. This is a self-guided tour of urban chicken coops in Lexington. Organizers are currently taking coop nominations. If you have or know of a fabulous coop that should be showcased, let the organizers know at clucklex@gmail.com.

Roger Waters will bring his “Us + Them” tour to the KFC Yum Center in Louisville on Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m. This show will feature new songs, classics from his solo efforts and landmark songs from his career with Pink Floyd.

Monday, May 29

The first Southland Jamboree of the year will be held Monday, May 29 from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a free weekly bluegrass music concert at the Moondance Amphitheater.

Patrons can purchase concessions from food trucks or pack their own picnic. Be sure to bring your instrument and join in the jam after the show. This concert series kicks-off on Memorial Day and runs through Labor Day (Sept. 5).