Hamburg Journal Business Updates

NEWS

Former Kentucky State Treasurer Jonathan Miller has been named as the member-in-charge of Frost Brown Todd’s Lexington office. Miller served two terms as state treasurer from 2000 to 2007. He also served as chairman of the state Democratic Party chair in 2007 and as Finance Cabinet Secretary under Kentucky Gov.Steve Beshear from 2007 to 2011

Kentucky American Water has announced the appointment of David Treece as senior manager of field operations for the Central Division, based in Lexington. In this position, Treece will oversee the company’s field operations in Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Nicholas, Scott and Woodford counties. He will report to Kentucky American Water Vice President of Operations Kevin Rogers.

Eastland Lanes, a Lexington landmark since 1966, will be closing the doors of its New Circle Road location for the final time on June 1. Danny Collins, president of Collins Bowling Centers, released a statement which cites increased operating and maintenance costs as the reason behind the closure. Southland Lanes, Lexington’s final bowling alley and another Collins Bowling Centers venue, will remain open.

Open House tours begin for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Hamburg, in the Tuscany subdivision.

Lexington’s Junior League invites local agencies to submit Community Grant applications. The Junior League seeks to fund projects that will be completed in 2018, have a high-impact on the bluegrass, and provide volunteer opportunities for League members. Info, email grants@lexjrleague.com for an electronic copy of the application. The deadline to apply is June 1.

The 2017 Fayette County Property Values are now on the Internet.

Assessment notices have been mailed to all property owners in Fayette County whose assessments increased in 2017 from the prior year. Property owners do not receive an assessment notice in order to discuss or question the assessed value of property, but owners must start the conversation prior the end of the business day on Monday, May 15, 2017.

To begin the process, go to www.fayettepva.com or call the office to speak with an assessor. Property values cannot be appealed or changed after the end of open inspection on May 15.

Property owners who remain dissatisfied with their assessments after conferencing with the PVA may appeal to the Local Board of Tax Appeals. Owners may appeal by contacting the Fayette County Clerk by the close of business on May 16, 2017. Appeals filed by a paid representative must include a letter of authorization from the owner.

If owners do not agree with the decision of the local board then you have the right to appeal to the Kentucky Board of Tax Appeals and ultimately to the Circuit Court.

Homeowners aged 65 years or older, or receiving disability payments, may qualify for Kentucky’s Homestead Exemption. Find more information about the Homestead Exemption and view the printable application by visiting the Homestead Exemption page at www,fayettepva.com

New Business

Grassroots Pharmacy is a new locally owned pharmacy in the Hamburg Area.

events

Commerce Lexington has announced an official Keeneland tour Tuesday, May 2 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. For people interested in learning about the history of Keeneland and get an insider view of operations for both racing and sales, guided walking tours are available. This outside walking tour with experienced tour guide takes guests on a stroll through the Keeneland paddock and grandstand, grounds, and when available, guests will have the opportunity to see the world-renowned sales pavilion. Following the trackside tour, fans are invited to visit the Keeneland Library, one of the world’s largest repositories of information related to the thoroughbred.

Commerce Lexington will take part in the official opening of MedQuest College Tuesday, May 9 at 1 p.m. MedQuest College is located at 1575 Winchester Road in Lexington.

The annual Women’s Business & Leadership Conference is a statewide event that brings together women and men who are interested in Kentucky’s demographics and market, the winners of the Martha Layne Collins Leadership Award and national/international speakers for a special one-day event. This year’s event will be held Tuesday, May 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Marriott Griffin Gate in Lexington. This year’s keynote speaker is Cokie Roberts. Other events include a silent auction, networking opportunities, scholarship recipient recognition, break-out sessions including “Take Charge of Your Emerging Chapter” and “Creating Balance for Sustainable Leadership,” the Martha Layne Collins Leadership Awards, a Legacy Tribute to Janet Holloway, founder of Women Leading Kentucky and award recipient introductions by Chrissie Turner, chair of the board of directors.

Commerce Lexington will host a new member luncheon Thursday, May 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Commerce Lexington first floor conference room. The luncheon is a bi-monthly event that gives Commerce Lexington’s newest members a chance to network with other new members, Commerce Lexington staff, ambassadors, and board members.

Tom Leach, the radio voice of the Kentucky Wildcats, will speak May 20 to the Men’s Breakfast at Liberty Road Faith Fellowship. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in Kearns Hall of the church at 2734 Liberty Road. Call 859.277.0420. Cost is $10.

Fayette County residents can safely shred unwanted documents and papers on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m.until 2 p.m. at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike. For more information, go to www.lexingtonKY.gov/papershred

Kentucky American Water is accepting applications for the 2017 American Water Environmental Grant Program. The grants will be available to organizations in Kentucky American Water’s service territory, which includes Fayette County, The program offers funds for innovative, projects that protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies. For more information, go to www.amwater.com/kyaw/about-us/environmental-grant-program