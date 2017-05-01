Home and garden news and events – May 2017

Tuesday, May 2

The Fayette County Extension Service will host the “Growing Great Tomatoes – Mini Food for Thought Tasting” workshop Tuesday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. There are multitudes of ways to cook with tomatoes, so join the Fayette County Extension Service for a few recipes that are different than the day-to-day uses for tomatoes. Scheduled to coincide with Gardener’s Toolbox classes taught by Jamie Dockery, Fayette County Extension Agent for Horticulture.

Thursday, May 4

The Wild Ones Plant Exchange and Fundraiser is May 4 at St Michael’s Church from 7 until 9 p.m. Everything from seeds, perennials, and grasses to shrubs, trees, and vines can be exchanged at this event. The only stipulation is that the plants must be native to the Eastern United States, but cultivars of a native plant are also acceptable.

A “Vegetable Gardening for Beginners” workshop will be held Thursday, May 4 at the Fayette County Extension Service, starting at 6:30 p.m. Class will be held at the Fayette County Extension Office. Cost is free, but pre-registration is required to reserve a seat. For more information, call (859) 257-5582.

Saturday, May 6

“Growing Community – Learn to Grow Vegetables,” a special event at the Fayette County Extension Service will be held Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be hourly drawings for garden tool door prizes. There will be a free garden kit available on a first come, first served basis with one kit per family. For more information, go to www.fayette.ca.uky.edu

Sunday, May 7

The Springtime Native Plant Garden Tour is Sunday, May 7 from noon until 5 p.m. at various locations across Lexington. Features on this year’s tour include spring flowering native plants, shade gardens, a ‘wabi sabi’ garden and the Michler’s Cafe garden. The tour can start at any of the gardens, where tickets with a brochure and map are available. Info, lexington.wildones.org

Thursday, May 11

The Fayette County Extension Service will be hosting a Lunch and Learn session “Saving Water at Home,” Thursday, May 11, starting at noon. Guests are asked to bring their own lunch. Drinks will be provided. Call 859.257.5582 to register.

The hardy Hibiscus will be the focus of a workshop Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette County Extension Service. Call 859.257.5582 to register.

Saturday, May 13

The Down to Earth Garden Club Plant Sale is May 13 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Woodland Christian Church. Money raised will be donated to local projects that promote gardening, education, preservation, conservation and environmental stewardship.

The Bluegrass Iris Society Show is Saturday, May 13 at Lexington Green Mall, starting at 10 a.m. This year marks 50 years of Bluegrass Iris Society and in celebration, the organization is hosting a special show. For more information, go to www.bluegrassiris.org.

Residents of Fayette County may collect up to one truckload of free mulch Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to noon at the 1631 Old Frankfort Pike. The mulch is distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

Tuesday, May 16

The name of this workshop – Hens and Chicks – refers to succulent sempervivums and not poultry this time. The event will be held Tuesday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette County Extension Service. Many gardeners are familiar with these little evergreen rosettes and how incredibly durable they are. They work great in succulent planters and areas with poor, dry soil. For more information or to register, call 859.257.5582.

Saturday, May 20

The Kitchens of The Bluegrass Tour is Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 from 1 until 5 p.m at various sites across Lexington. The 16th annual Kitchens of the Bluegrass Tour will feature unique designs, appliances, gadgets, and creative solutions to inspire kitchen projects. Proceeds will benefit the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass. Info, www.kitchensofthebluegrasstour.com

Tuesday, May 30

The Fayette County Extension Service will host the workshop “Great Grilling – Food for Thought” on Tuesday, May 30, starting at 6 p.m. Guests can learn about grilling, food safety, and eating grilled foods.

There will be tips for indoor as well as outdoor grilling, plus taste testing and much more. For more information, go to www.fayette.ca.uky.edu or call 859.257.5582.