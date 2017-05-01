Kids events – May 2017

Tuesday, May 2

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host Teen Tuesday: Edible Olympics Tuesday, May 2 from 6 until 7 p.m. Do you have what it takes to be an Olympic champion? Put your skills (and your appetite) to the test in a series of fun and tasty Minute-to-Win-It challenges.This event is open to students in grades 7 through 12. Registration required. For more information, call 859.231.5500, ext. 1005.

Thursday, May 4

Discovery Night at the Living Arts and Science Center will be held Thursday, May 4 from 6 until 8 p.m. Why are alligators more closely related to birds than reptiles? Ever wonder why a blue tongue skink has a blue tongue? How many different crocodilians are there? What are the medical uses of snake venom? How were alligators saved from extinction? Find the answers to these and other questions during this live Reptile Night. The LASC and the Kentucky Reptile Zoo of Slade, KY will host a fun-filled investigation of the reptilian world, featuring live reptiles that include a live American alligator, a large python or boa, a variety of venomous and non-venomous snakes, a turtle, and more. Participants will learn about reptile structure and function, their habitats, and the importance of reptiles in our ecosystem, and have the opportunity to make some cool, cold blooded art to take home. For more information, go to www.lasclex.org.

Saturday, May 6

It’s Comic Book Giveaway Day at Half Price Books in Hamburg. Don’t miss the fun of Comic Book Giveaway Day on Saturday, May 6 at all Half Price Books locations. Get a free pre-selected comic book with any in-store purchase while supplies last.

Barnes and Noble in Hamburg will present the children’s event “Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel Storytime” Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. In this story, It has just been discovered that there are no more tacos left anywhere in the world. This is a huge problem because, as you know, dragons love tacos. There will be activities after the story.

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host a “Saturday Drop-In Craft” Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop-in craft is for all children. Stop by the library any time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to check out few books and and make a small craft to take home.

Tuesday, May 9

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will hold a special “Elephant and Piggie Party” Tuesday, May 9 from 4 until 5 p.m. Join Gerald and Piggie for a super fun time. The library will have books, activities and make your own treat. This event is open to ages 3 through 7. Registration is required. For more information, call 859.231.5500, ext. 1005.

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host a workshop “Introduction to Excel for Teens” on Tuesday, May 9 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This workshop is open to high-school students only. Learn about everything from the basic functionality of Excel to more advanced features like linking, nested formulas, and pivot tables in these three classes. Some familiarity with Word or other Microsoft Office software is required. For more information, call 859.231.5500, ext. 1005.

Wednesday, May 10

The Barnes and Noble in Hamburg will host Weekday Storytime Wednesday, May 10, starting at 10 a.m. Stop by the children’s section at the back of the store for a fun-filled storytime with a craft/activity to follow. Children’s Storytime is held every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 13

The Living Arts and Science Center will host Family Fun Day Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free day of indoor and outdoor hands-on arts, science and music activities. All activities are hands-on and will take place indoors and out, rain or shine.

Kentucky Fishing Derby is 9 a.m. to noon, May 13, at Jacobson Park. First 200 kids get free fishing gear.

There will be a special Mother’s Day Storytime Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at the Barnes and Noble in Hamburg. The story will be “How to Raise a Mom.” This is a new story about raising a happy, healthy mom is filled with charming role-reversal humor, creative ideas and lots of love. There will be activities to follow.

Half Price Books in Hamburg will host a “Tea Party for Mom” Saturday, May 13 at 3 p.m. Show mom you are a thoughtful kid and take her to Half Price Books store for a tea party. there will be refreshments, activities and more. All ages are invited. For more information, go to the Half Price Books’ Facebook page.

Thursday, May 18

The class “Connect the Dots: Addressing Challenging Behaviors of Children Ages 2 to 5 years” will be held Thursday, May 18 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Do you feel like it’s hard to enjoy these early years because you are too busy saying “no, don’t, stop!” all the time? Are you overwhelmed by all the tips and tricks out there and eager for something that is easy to remember? Connect the Dots highlights 4 easy to remember steps to address challenging behaviors. The 4 steps encompass both the “well-being.” For more information, call 859.231.5500, ext. 1005.

A “Summer Fun Dance Party” will be held Thursday, May 18 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. This event is open to kids from 2 until 5 years old. Hula dancing, Hawaiian and flowered shirts, fun shades, and crazy hats highly encouraged. For more information, call 859.231.5500, ext. 1005.

Saturday, May 27

“Pete the Cat and the Cool Cat Boogie Storytime” will be held Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at the Barnes and Noble in Hamburg. This event will feature a brand-new story from New York Times bestselling author-illustrator team James and Kimberly Dean where Pete the Cat is learning a new dance — the Cool Cat Boogie. There will be activities to follow.