Senior news and events – May 2017

Wednesday, May 3

Neurologist Greg Cooper of Baptist Health speaks about how to live well with a mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia diagnosis. Loved ones or caregivers are welcome to attend. This class will cover ways to live well and take control of your health and wellness if you’ve been diagnosed. Registration required; call 859-260-4354. Program provided by Baptist HealthwoRx, Baptist Health, and the Alzheimer’s Association, 2 pm-3:30 pm, HealthwoRx Fitness & Wellness Center in Lexington Green.

Thursday May 4

The Lexington Senior Center will host Carolyn’s Corner Book Club on May 4 and 18, starting at 10 a.m. each day, in the conference room on the second floor. The book club meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month and is open to all. The May reading will be The Aviator’s Wife by Melanie Benjamin.

Stop by the Lexington Senior Center on May 4 from 2 until 3 p.m. for an afternoon for the 5/4 – Classic Gems Concert series as Lee Patrick (alto saxophone) and Loren Tice (piano) present a great variety of classical music. They will introduce each piece in a light-hearted way that places it in its historical context.

Friday, May 5

Looking for a place to work on your latest knitting or crochet project? The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host Sticks in the Stacks Friday, May 5 from 4 until 6 p.m. New to working with needles and hooks? Join like-minded crafters in the Makerspace for some crafty fun. Knitting needles, crochet hooks, and some yarn provided, but feel free to bring your own favorites or current project.

Monday, May 8

A diabetes support group will meet the second Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Bell House Senior Center conference room. For more information, call the center at 859.278.6072

Wednesday, May 10

The Bell House Senior Center will be hosting an AARP Driver Safety class Wednesday, May 10 from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information or to register, call 859.233.0986.

The class “Mind over Matter: Strategies for Memory and Thinking” will be held Wednesday, May 10 at HealthwoRx Fitness & Wellness Center in Lexington Green from 2 until 3:30 p.m. Speech Language Pathologist Heather Gaddis introduces strategies to help with memory and thinking. This class will cover ways to live well and take control of your health and wellness if you’ve been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment or a mild dementia. Loved ones or caregivers are welcome to attend. Registration required; call 859-260-4354. Program provided by Baptist HealthwoRx, Baptist Health, and the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Lexington Senior Center will sponsor an afternoon at the ballpark Wednesday, May 10 as the Lexington Legends take on the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The day starts at 11:30 as van transportation leaves the LSC for the the ballpark. The van will return to LSC at 4:30 p.m. For more information, call the center at 859.278.6072.

friday, may 19

“Meeting the Challenges and Opportunities of Aging” workshop will be held Friday, May 19 at the NorthEast Christian Church, 990 Star Shoot Parkway.

Sunday, May 21

The Lexington Senior Center will sponsor a day trip to the Woodford Theatre for a matinee performance of “A Tribute to Duke Ellington” on Sunday, May 21. Transportation will depart the LSC at 1 p.m. The performance will begin at 2 p.m. and the van will return to LSC at 5:15 p.m. The cost of the event is $25. For more information, call the center at 859.278.6072.

Monday, May 22

A grandparent/relative caregiver support group will be held Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at the Fayette County Extension Service, 1140 Harry Sykes Way. Learn about resources, access to services and caregiving training. The primary purpose of the GAP support group is to provide a positive environment for caregivers to meet, connect and share. This meeting is open to anyone and free of charge. RSVP to Katina Carver 859-381-3190 if you plan to attend.