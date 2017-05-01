YMCA offering 11 weeks of camp excitement

The YMCA of Central Kentucky will host a weekly themed day camp with outdoor fun and quality supervision to provide a positive experience for each camper. For more information on these camps, got to www.ymcacky.org/main/summer-day-camp/

Week 1: May 30 – June 2

Stamp the Passport – Have you ever been to Europe of South America? Camp goers will get the chance at this camp. Learn about different cultures, foods and games from around the world.

Week 2: June 5-9

Sports Week – Have tones of fun while learning about team building and good sportsmanship through friendly competition. Develop skills in a variety of sports like basketball, soccer, volleyball and more. This camp will include a field trip.

Week 3: June 12-16

Go Green – Learn about taking care of the Earth through hands-on projects including a recycling projects at the Y. Campers will also learn how to live more “green” in life. This camp includes a field trip.

Week 4: June 19-23

Y Warrior – This week will be full of fun, personal growth and adventure. Campers will experience obstacle courses, outdoor skills, and more. Campers will laugh, learn, explore and grow, smashing through fears and hurdles.

Week 5: June 26-30

Mad Scientist – Have you ever seen what happens when you drop mints into a bottle of soda? Find out this week at camp. Campers will try tons of different science experiments and campers will get messy.

Week 6 – July 3-7

Hopin’ Holidays – You have heard of Christmas in July but have you ever celebrated Halloween or Easter in July? Here’s a chance to join fellow campers for a week filled with holiday celebrations. There will be no camp on July 4.

Week 7 – July 10-14

Get Drenched – There is no better way to spend a hot summer day than in the water. This week will be packed with fun water activities and swimming. This camp will include a field trip.

Week 8 – July 17-21

Fun At The Fair – Step right for an imagination packed fair week. Play classic and new fair games, learn circus tricks and create unique fair games. Work as a team to change the game to be the ultimate life size game. Come one and all for a fabulous fair week. This camp includes a field trip.

Week 9 – July 24- 28

Storybook Summer – Campers who love to read can make their favorite book come to life and explore other worlds. This week at camp, campers will have the chance to be creative, dress up, create characters from books and act out favorite scenes from childhood classics and write brand new stories.

Week 10 – July 31-Aug. 4

Let’s Build It – What can campers build? Campers will use Lego blocks, sticks and stones, newspaper, cardboard and whatever they may find. Campers will even take things apart to just rebuild them or use the parts to build something new. This camp includes a field trip.

Week 11 – Aug. 7-11

Hollywood – Enter the limelight through campers new found “celebrity” status. The students will create their own stars for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, put together a magazine filled with their own biographies, host either a game, talent, or fashion show depending on what the celebrity campers. This camp includes a field trip.