Business Updates June 2017

NEWS

The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will take place in June. The bonus prize deadline will be June 11 and mail-in forms must be received by June 22. The giveaway winners will be drawn June 29 at 5 p.m. on ABC 36. This year’s grand prize is in the Tuscany subdivision of Hamburg.

Commerce Lexington Inc. has announced the 2017 Leadership Visit will take members to Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minn. June 7 through 9. The Minneapolis region includes 11 counties and is anchored by three urban centers is the 16th-largest metro area in the United States. The region is home to more than 3 million people, 19 Fortune 500 companies, and thousands of lakes.

Eastland Lanes, a Lexington landmark since 1966, closed June 1. Danny Collins, president of Collins Bowling Centers, released a statement last Sunday citing increased operating and maintenance costs as the reason behind the closure. Southland Lanes, Lexington’s final bowling alley and another Collins Bowling Centers venue, will remain open. “I want every customer to understand how much we’ve appreciated your business over the past 58 years – since 1959,” Collins said in a statement. “Again, this has been a decision my family reached after many meetings, discussions, and business projections. We don’t take such a decision lightly.” Collins said some employees would be offered other employment within the company.

After 35 years in Frankfort, Kentucky Book Fair will be moving to Lexington. The fair draws about 3,500 readers and 170 local and national authors and had being held at the Frankfort Convention Center. This year, the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park will be the site for the on Nov. 18 fair.

Nine Fayette County principals are set to begin a year-long executive level leadership training course usually reserved for the nation’s top CEOs. The principals were selected in March to participate in the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals by an advisory board made up of business leaders and school superintendents. Among those selected is Hamburg’s newest principal – Lester Diaz, Frederick Douglass High School. Diaz said, “I am really looking forward to the learning and growing that will take place during the Leadership Institute for School Principals program. I am very excited about the impact this training may have on the students and staff at Douglass High School.” “We are proud of the fact that Kentucky is the only state in which the business community has made this kind of investment in its principals,” said Chamber President and CEO Dave Adkisson. “Employers understand the positive impact of strong leadership in the workplace, and the same is true of schools. That’s why we think it is important Kentucky principals be given executive-level training similar to that provided for corporate leaders.”

New Business

Founded in Lexington in 2014, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen has opened on War Admiral in Hamburg, at the former location of Tom + Chee. This is its third Lexington location.

Blaze Pizza has opened a second location in Lexington. The new location is at 2305 Sir Barton Way in Hamburg. Blaze Pizza features custom, healthful, artisanal ingredients on the assembly line and quick-fired pizza.

MedQuest College opened its doors to the public.

June BUSINESS CALENDAR

JUNE 9 – Local First Coffee Meet up, Topic: Creative & successful partnerships, 8 am, Magee’s Bakery

JUNE 13 – Build Your Brand and Set Yourself Up for Success with LinkedIn, presented by BCTC Career Development Coordinator, Ashley Gei, at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Office

JUNE 21 – Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 11:30 am. Hamburg Library on Blake James. Registration, 1.800.272.3900.

JUNE 22 – Chamber of Commerce Business Link, Hilton downtown

JUNE 27 – “Resumes that Clearly Represent You,” presented by Aerotek recruiter Elisha Meredith, Fayette County Cooperative Extension Office

