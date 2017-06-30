Go Somewhere – Calendar of Events for July 2017

Saturday, July 1

The 2017 Miss Kentucky Scholarship Pageant will be held at the Singletary Center for the Arts on the campus of the University of Kentucky. The final night of competition will be on July 1 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Lakeside Live will host a special patriotic concert Sunday, July 2 at 7 p.m. at The Mall at Lexington Green. There will be a free outdoor concert featuring the Lexington Singers.

MONDAY JULY 3

The Downtown Lexington Corporation is hosting the Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social on Monday, July 3 at 12 pm. If you or someone in your family is a mouth-watering pie maker, register for the Pie Contest for your chance to win best pie. This event will last until the pie runs out, so come ready to eat!

The Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show begins on Monday, July 3 and continues through Saturday, July 8 at Red Mile. This horse show was created in 1937 to help fund the Junior League’s community works project. The horse show has grown to be the world’s largest outdoor American Saddlebred show and the first leg of the Saddlebred “Triple Crown.” The horse show will have events daily with live music by the Sensations on Friday, July 7.

TUESDAY JULY 4

The Downtown Lexington Corporation will be hosting the annual Bluegrass 10,000 on Tuesday, July 4. If you are participating in a wheelchair, your start time is 7:15 am. Regular start time is 7:30 am and Stroller start time is 7:45 am. This run goes through the main business and historic district of downtown Lexington. For those of you who want to participate, but are not interested in the length of the Bluegrass 10,000, there will be a one mile Fun Run at 8 a.m.

The Downtown Lexington Corporation will be hosting the Fourth of July Parade starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Get excited to celebrate and have a good time in downtown Lexington. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. The fireworks will be set off at the Arboretum and you can view the fireworks from the parking lots at Commonwealth Stadium.

There will be fireworks at the ballpark after the Lexington Legends take on West Virginia on July 4, 2017.

Fireworks will be set off in Harrodsburg at Red, White & Boom in the ‘Burg. The Fireworks will begin at 9 pm on July 4.

Georgetown will be setting off fireworks at Brooking Park at dark on July 4.

R.J. Corman Railroad Group will have their annual Fourth of July fireworks show at the Corman House in Nicholasville at 10 pm. Public parking will be available on the East side of Jessamine Station Road, by Lucas Field Runway, from 8 – 9:30 pm, or until they reach capacity.

County Park in Versailles will be setting off fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4, 2017.

There will be fireworks at dark in Berea at Berea City Park.

Fireworks begin at 10:05 p.m. at Lake Reba in Richmond.

Wednesday, July 5

Hamburg Pavillion hosts Ladies Night Out each Wednesday beginning July 5 at 5:30 p.m. There will be specials and events from shops in the Hamburg Pavillon along with food and music.

Thursday, July 6

Yappy Hour with Lexington Humane Society will be held Thursday, July 6 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Pivot Brewing. This event will be held every first Thursday of the month and part of the proceeds will go ti the Lexington Humane Society.

Summerfest will present “The Wiz” July 6-16 with showtimes at 8:45 p.m. Based on L. Frank Baum’s, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” this Broadway musical sets Dorothy’s adventures in the Land of Oz to a dazzling, lively mixture of rock, gospel, and soul music. For more information, go to www.mykct.org

Saturday, July 8

The Lexus of Lexington 5K Run-Walk will be held Saturday, July 8, starting at 8 a.m. at the Keeneland Race Course, Barn 3 Area. This is a competitive chip-timed 5K event through the grounds of Keeneland Race Course, benefiting the Woodhill Community Center. There will also be a 1 mile kids fun run. This race features a commemorative race shirt, chip timing, overall, and age group awards, and activities for kids.

The Allegro Dance Project presents “In Our Element” Saturday, July 8 at The Lyric Theatre from 3 until 7 p.m. The Allegro Dance Project is back with a new show for all ages as they bring the elements of air, fire and water to the Lyric Theatre stage! This performance event will feature contemporary dance, a variety of high flying aerial and circus arts and original live music and will also include a silent auction in the theater lobby. Proceeds will support Allegro Dance Project’s Inclusive Dance Outreach program.

Triple Crown Cat Fanciers Cat Fanciers Association Allbreed Cat Show will be held Saturday, July 8 at Kentucky Indoor Sports, starting at 9 a.m. More than 200 pedigree cats from around the country are expected to compete. There will be a vendors’ mall with many unique items for sale. Spectators may bring a can of cat food as a donation for the Lexington Human Society and receive a ticket for a door prize. A portion of the show proceeds will benefit local feline shelters and rescues.

The Lexington Legendary Book Bash will be held Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Hilton at Lexington Green. This event is designed to promote literacy in Lexington by bringing members of the community together with regional and national authors and books. There will also be games, contests, giveaways, author readings, and opportunities for customers to meet authors and have their books signed. This is a free event.

Monday, July 10

Lexington Burger Week will kick off July 10 and continue through July 16 at various locations across the city. For the third-annual Lexington Burger Week, dozens of Lexington restaurants will offer a special, off-the-menu burger for $5 during their regular business hours. For more details, locations and descriptions of featured burgers, visit www.lexingotnburgerweek.com.

Wednesday, July 12

Willie Nelson & Family with Dawes will be in concert Wednesday, July 12 at 8 p.m. at Riverbend Music Center. Enjoy a free pre-show cook-out Included with the price of each ticket for Willie Nelson. The cook-out begins 90 minutes prior to the show and ends 15 minutes before the concert begins. For more information, go to www.riverbed.org.

THURSDAY JULY 13

The Bluegrass Fair begins on Thursday, July 13 and continues through Sunday, July 23 at Masterson Station Park. This festival has been going on for 55 years with the goal of raising funds for community organizations to provide vision and hearing service to people who can’t afford them. The festival is a place of family-friendly entertainment and a showcase for Agriculture to the people of Central Kentucky.

Lexington Children’s Theatre will present Beauty and The Beast. opening night will be Thursday, July 13. The timeless tale is retold by the Lexington Children’s Theatre. There will be performance through Sunday, July 23. For more information, go to www.lctonstage.org

Friday, July 14

Fountain Films On Friday will kick off Friday, July 14 at Triangle Park. This month, the movies will include Spaceballs (July 14); Nightmare Before Christmas (July 21); and Happy Gilmore (July 28).

SATURDAY JULY 15

Keeneland Concours d’Elegance will be held on Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event showcases over 130 collector vehicles from antique to future classics. The vehicles will be judged for their historical accuracy, presentation and cleanliness. Each class winner and runner-up will receive an award. The featured marque this year will be Rolls Royce and Bentley. For more information, go to keenelandconcours.com

The YMCA in Hamburg will host an open house Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register and save $35 during the open house. Registration for before and after school care is now open. For more information about the after school program, go to ymcaky.org/afterschool.

Pawhibition will be held Saturday, July 15 from 6 until 10 p.m. at Rock House Brewing. This is a Roaring ‘20s themed fundraiser to raise money for the P4tC Spay & Neuter Program. The event will feature gaming tables, entertainment, and an art show/silent auction. For more information, go to www.paws4thecause.com/pawhibition

Monday, July 17

The Off-Site School’s Out Science Camp will open Monday, July 17, starting at 9 a.m. at the STEAM Academy, 123 E 6th Street. The Kentucky Science Center brings a week-long summer camp to Lexington at the STEAM Academy for grades K-5. Campers will discover the science behind tall tales, engineering, and common myths that we see everyday.

Tuesday, July 18

There will be a “Protect Your Idea” class at Bluegrass ADD Bldg,699 Perimeter Dr, on Tuesday, July 18 starting at 3 p.m. How can you protect your intellectual property without spending all your resources up front? For more information, go to www.protectyouridealex.eventbrite.com for complete details.

Thursday, July 20

The 2017 Lexington Restaurant Week will open Thursday, July 20 and continue through July 29 at various locations around Lexington. The best local restaurants in the Bluegrass strut their stuff for 10 days in July. Lexington Restaurant Week stars stellar chefs and the best restaurants in the Bluegrass once again this summer. Find the latest details at www.LexingtonRestaurantWeek.com

Legally Blonde opens Thursday, July 20 at the Lexington Opera House. Legally Blonde follows Elle Woods on her journey from sorority girl to Harvard Law student. This production continues through July 23.

Friday, July 21

Gallery Hop will take place Friday, July 21 from 5 until 8 p.m. at various participating galleries in the downtown Lexington area. During the LexArts HOP, thousands of locals and visitors alike converge on downtown Lexington to celebrate art throughout the evening with new gallery exhibitions, special events, and food and drinks at supporting venues. Pick up a HOP guide at ArtPlace, 161 North Mill Street, or visit GalleryHopLex.com for information and an interactive map.

The 2017 Grand Tour of Homes will open Friday, July 21 from 5 until 8 p.m. at various locations around Lexington.The Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky presents the 2017 scattered site Grand Tour of Homes, July 21, 22, 23, and July 28, 29, and 30. This is an opportunity to view 37 beautiful new homes built by local leading professional builders. For home address and event details, go to www.biacentralky.com.

The first annual Summer Gala will be held Saturday, July 22 from 6 until 11 p.m. at the Keeneland Entertainment Center. This event, sponsored by the Woodford Humane Society, will feature sophisticated dining and drinks, Kentucky scenery, live and silent auctions, big-ticket raffles, live music, and more.

Comedian Mo’Nique swings by Comedy Off Broadway for shows Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 for shows at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. For more information, got to comedyoffbroadway.com.

Classic Movie Night at Waveland State Historical Site will present ‘Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory’ Wednesday, July 21 at 9 p.m. There is a free event.

Saturday, July 22

The annual Lexington Adult Prom will be held Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m. in the Griffin Gate Marriott Resort and Spa. This is a fundraising event to benefit students and children’s charities. For more information, call 859.492.6831 beauidealevents@gmail.com

The Pugs and Princesses Pageant will be held Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kentucky National Guard Armory, 4301 Airport Rd. This is a fundraising event for the Bluegrass Pug Rescue. Along with the pageant, there will be a Bluegrass Pug Rescue booth, kid toy sell, raffles, game booth, princess encounter and photos, and vendors to visit. Email Pugsandprincesses@gmail.com for complete rules and entry form.Sunday, July 23, 2017

The film “Martin Luther The Idea That Changed The World” will be presented Saturday, July 22 at The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center at 4 p.m. This new film follows the great adventure story of Luther’s life, packed with political intrigue, kidnappings, and life-or-death showdowns. For more information, email Laura@BeVeryImpressed.com.

Craig Caudill, a local survival guide author and trainer, will be hosting a survival tips class on Saturday, July 22 and signing his latest book: “Extreme Wilderness Survival.” Proceeds from this event will go to a local non-profit organization.

There will be a “dive-in movie” Saturday, July 22, starting at 8 p.m., at Shillito Pool. Concessions will be available. Bring your floats. The feature movie will be announced.

Monday, July 24

Golf Fore Kids’ Sake will be held Monday, July 24 from noon until 8 p.m. at the Keene Run Golf Course (Keene Trace Golf Club) in Nicholasville. The golf scramble is open to anyone and everyone interested in participating, and all proceeds are invested in Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass’ mentoring programs. Tee off is set for 1 p.m. There will be prizes for the top three teams along with other giveaways and fun activities throughout the day. For more information, contact Afton Fairchild, community engagement coordinator, at afairchild@bbbs-bluegrass.org or call 859-338-9231.

Thursday, July 27

The 10th Annual OWL Foundation Golf Outing will be held Thursday, July 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at University Club of Kentucky. The OWL Foundation’s mission is to provide financial sustainability for the long-term success of Opportunity for Work and Learning (OWL) and its vision. Learn more and register at www.owlinc.net/golfouting