Editor’s note:

Lenny: America IRL has been canceled due to a medical situation with Lena Dunham. In a statement, Dunham said a make up date would be announced when her health allows.

Thursday, June 1

The Whisky Chicks are teaming up with the Kentucky CancerLink to help kick-off a June Awareness/Fundraising Campaign, #UNTIL. This event will be held at 21C Museum Hotel. Guests can enjoy cocktails, bourbon tastings, light appetizers and desserts with ticket purchase. For more information, email info@whiskychicks.com

The Kentucky Horse Park will host a Spring Fling Carriage Drive Thursday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. This event is open to all disciplines and drivers, novice to advanced. The Spring Fling is an opportunity for drivers to bring their horses to the Kentucky Horse Park to practice driving for the upcoming show or recreational season and enjoy the beautiful park grounds.

Utopia: A Contemporary Circus Production will be held Saturday, June 1 through 3 at the Downtown Arts Centre, starting at 7 p.m. This is a contemporary circus production led by artistic director Jessica Johnson. For more information, go to www.soracircus.com

Friday, June 2

Night Market: Hemp History Kickoff will be held at Friday, June 2 from 6 un till 9 p.m. at 720 Bryan Avenue. The market is a monthly street festival to benefit businesses, artists and non profits. Kicking off Hemp History Week, this event will shed light on Lexington’s hemp-filled history.

“225 Years of Kentucky,” a dinner and show celebrating the bluegrass state will be held Friday, June 2, starting at 7 p.m., at Gainsway Farm, 3750 Paris Pike. Hosted by Garden & Gun, this evening of all things Kentucky celebrates 225 years at Gainesway Farm. Enjoy a locally-inspired meal from Chef Ouita Michel, Woodford Reserve bourbon, and a night full of entertainment with The Watson Twins featuring performances by Ben Sollee and Freakwater. For more information, email events@gardenandgun.com

Lace up your sneakers and join the American Diabetes Association’s Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes at Lexington’s Keeneland Race Course Saturday, June 3, starting at 9 a.m. . Participants will enjoy a health and wellness area, kid’s zone, live entertainment, refreshments, and more. For more information, go to www.stepout.diabetes.org

Lexington Legends will host “Go Red Night” Saturday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m. as they take on the Augusta Greenjackets. Wear red and support women’s heart health while enjoying an evening of baseball. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign.

James Gregory will perform Friday, June 2, at Comedy Off Broadway for shows at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. For more information, go to www.comedyoffbroadway.com.

Saturday, June 3

The 2017 Relay for Life will be held Saturday, June 3 from 4 until midnight at Masterson Station Park. This year’s theme will be a Vegas theme with “Betting on a Cure.” It will be family friendly with games for adults and kids. There will be live entertainment, a luminary ceremony, food trucks and a survivor dinner. For more information, go to the RelayForLifeFayetteCoKy Facebook page.

The Lexington Council Garden Club’s Garden Tour will be held Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 from 1 until 5 p.m. at various locations across the city. This two-day, biennial garden tour organized by the Lexington Council Garden Club features eight carefully curated gardens including a Japanese garden, a cottage garden filled with roses and native plants, a garden with chicken coops and gardens designed by both homeowners and professionals. Proceeds fund beautification projects throughout the city. 8 a.m. Various locations. Full list available at http://www.lexgardenclubs.org/.

Bike Lexington, a family-oriented fun ride, will be held Saturday, June 3 at Courthouse Plaza, starting at 8 a.m. Bike Lexington is a annual celebration of local cycling culture. For more information, go to www.downtownlex.com/bike-lexington/.

GreenFest, hosted by Bluegrass Greensource, will be held Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bluegrass Greensource, 835 National Avenue. GreenFest is a one-day sustainable living festival featuring green living workshops and resources, eco-inspired activities for kids, community booths and vendors, and local food. For more information, go to www.BgGreenfest.org.

The Headley-Whitney Museum will host an opening reception for its exhibit “The History of Photography” Saturday, June 3 from 1 until 3 p.m. The exhibit includes over 90 photographs drawn from museums, libraries, and collections that illustrate how changing technique and technology influenced the photographer’s work, and demonstrate the expressive quality of the medium. Visitors can explore daguerreotypes, view how photography was used to illustrate movement in the works of Edweard Muybridge, and explore contemporary digital imagery. The exhibition includes vintage cameras, film, and stereopticon to illustrate the progression of cameras. Light refreshments will be provided. The exhibit will be on display until Sept. 3.

Sunday, June 4

Pivot Brewing Company will host Market Day on Sunday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a community market of local producers. Guests can purchase veggies, handmade home items and many other items from local makers. There will also be food trucks on hand.

The 2017 Kenwick Bungalow Tour will be held Sunday, June 4 at 1 p.m., starting at the Victory Christian Church. The Kenwick Neighborhood Association presents the 2017 Kenwick Bungalow Tour. The tour is a perfect illustration of this near-downtown neighborhood that blends traditional and modernized homes and gardens, and the diverse blend of Lexingtonians who call it home.

Monday, June 5

Cane Run will be the featured performer at the Southland Jamboree at the Moondance Amphitheater. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a free weekly bluegrass music concert at the Moondance Amphitheater. Patrons can purchase concessions from food trucks or pack their own picnic. There will be a public jam session after the show.

Thursday, June 8

The Festival of The Bluegrass will be held Thursday, June 8 through 11 at the Kentucky Horse Park. For more than 40 years, the Festival of the Bluegrass has gathered some of the biggest names in bluegrass music to the Kentucky Horse Park campground for the oldest family-run bluegrass festival in the country. Music on the main stage begins on Thursday evening and goes through Sunday afternoon. This year’s lineup features more than a dozen bands, including Flatt Lonesome, Town Mountain, The Grascals and many more. For more information, go to www.festivalofthebluegrass.com.

Friday June 9

Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest will be held Friday, June 9 from 5 until 11 p.m. and Saturday, June 10 from 11 as.m. to 11 p.m. Local, regional and national BBQ folks will kick off the summer serving serious BBQ in a family-friendly atmosphere. For more information, go to www.buegrassbbqfest.com

“Black Lens: Summer Friday Film Series” will kick off Friday, June 9 at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, starting at 7 p.m. The first presentation will be “Ail.” Other films include “Carmen Jones,” “Southside with You,” and “Fences.” For more information, go to www.lexingtonlyric.com.

Summer Night in Suburbia concert series opens Friday, June 9 a the MoonDance Ampitheatre, starting at 7 p.m. This is a free concert series on Fridays throughout the summer featuring music of all varieties, including funk, soul, indie and rock to name a few. In addition to the live music, concert-goers can enjoy food from local food trucks and vendors. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

The University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents: “A Grand Night for Singing!” on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. at the Singletary Center for The Arts. This is a popular musical revue featuring the best from Billboard to Broadway, starring over 100 UK Opera Theatre and community performers. For more information, go to www.finearts.uky.edu.

Saturday, June 10

Mutt Strut 2017 will be held June 10 at Keeneland, starting at 9 a.m. Take your favorite r four-legged friend for fun games, activities and giveaways. There will be a dog-friendly 1-mile walk starting at 10 a.m. This event is sponsored by the Lexington Humane Society. For more information, go to wwwlhmuttstrut.com

The ninth annual Beer Cheese Festival will be held Saturday, June 10 in downtown Winchester. There will be beer cheese, two live music stages, arts and crafts, Kentucky Proud, kids activities, shopping, a beer garden, and plenty of food. For more information, go to www.beercheesefestival.com.

The 2017 Literary Luncheon featuring Silas House will be held Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m. in Gratz Park. A farm-to-table meal in downtown’s Gratz Park, featuring an intimate conversation with Kentucky author Silas House. For more information, go to www.carnegiecenterlex.org

Wednesday, June 14

Feed The Soul lunch and music series will continue Wednesday, June 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center. This will feature buffet style food from Lexington’s Dupree Catering & Events and a live concert by local musicians. This month’s event will feature Irene Perez. For more information, go to www.lexingtonlyric.com

Monday, June 12

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers will perform Monday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati. For more information, go to www.us-bank-arena.tickets-center.com

TUEsday, June 13

Bluegrass Printmakers’ Cooperative will present “Pressed For Time,” a group show that will feature recent work in several different methods of fine arts printmaking techniques and themes. The show will continue through June 30 and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 401 W. Main St. For more information, call 859.254.5501 or go to www.theartistsattic.org

Thursday, June 15

The Community Action Council will host “Tie the Knot” fundraiser between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Speakeasy on Manchester Street Thursday, June 15. This dinner banquet is dedicated to acknowledging and honoring approximately 50 fathers and/or father-figures who are involved in the upbringing of their child or a child’s life. Keynote speaker Colman Elridge will provide the message. For additional information, email Cheryl Weiss at Cheryl.Weiss@commaction.org

Michelle Wolf is a writer, actor and standup comedian will be performing Thursday, June 15 through Saturday, June 17 at Comedy Off Broadway. She currently works as an on-air contributor and writer for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Go to www.comedyoffbroadway.com for times.

Friday, June 16

The Warehouse Block is holding its annual Block Party featuring live music, food, drinks, and local vendors. Music will include The Star Devils and Caught Red Handed Band on the main stage and several Bluegrass bands located in and around various businesses on National, North Ashland, and Walton Avenues. Free admission.

Tacos N Tequila will be held Friday, June 16 at Loudoun House, starting at 7 p.m. Some of Lexington’s best restaurants’ take on the classic form of taco and beverage. Tequila will flow, live music and dancing will commence. $25 ticket gets you five tacos, a signature drink. All proceeds from this event benefit Bluegrass Greensource. For more information, go to /www.tacosntequilalex.com.

Free Friday Flicks continues at Jacobson Park at 7 p.m. with The LEGO Batman Movie on Friday, June 16; Trolls on Friday, June 23; and Sing on Friday, June 30. Pre-movie activities include children’s games and a petting zoo. Celebrating 21 years, Flicks offers a great evening of entertainment for all ages. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Food vendors will also be on-site.

Saturday, June 17

Pints for a Purpose will be held Saturday, June 17 from noon until 5 p.m. at Best Friend Bar. Best Friend Bar and Local Potters of Lexington will host the third annual “Pints for a Purpose” where BFB will serve beer, girlgirlsgirls Burritos will sell food, and members of LPL will sell handmade pints. All proceeds from the event will benefit Planned Parenthood of Kentucky.

The GEO Party and Fundraiser will be held Saturday, June 17, starting at 5 p.m., at the Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church. There will be a silent auction, three bands, a food truck and a blowup super slide.

Sunday, June 18

The Beer, Bourbon & Bacon Garden Party will be held Sunday, June 18 from 1 until 4 p.m. at Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate. Nothing goes together better than beer, bourbon and bacon. Come get all three, including a few special brews during this southern-style affair. Tickets include beer and bourbon cocktails and an assortment of Bacon-infused edibles, live music and more.

Friday, June 23

The second annual Passport to Flavor will be held Friday, June 23 from 6 until 10 p.m. to show your support for refugees in central Kentucky while also enjoying global flavors and live entertainment in an international market type setting. There will be international food booths, world music and dance. This event will be held at the Distillery Square Event Center, 903 Manchester Street. For more information, go to www.krmpassporttoflavor.brownpapertickets.com

The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. in the Lexington Opera House. There will be a red carpet opening at 5:30 p.m. prior to the ceremony. A college reception will be held at 9 p.m. For more information, go to kyprofootballhof.com.

Arsenio Hall will be performing Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at Comedy Off Broadway. Hall is a household name thanks to the success of his Emmy Award-winning late night show “The Arsenio Hall Show.” For showtimes and more information, go to www.comedyoffbroadway.com

Saturday, June 24

The 10th annual Lexington Pride Festival will be held Saturday, June 24 at Courthouse Plaza, starting at 11 a.m. The festival aims to provide a time for the community to celebrate diversity in a family-friendly environment and attracts thousands of individuals from Kentucky and the surrounding regions to support the GLBTQQIA community. For more information, go to www.lexpridefest.org

Walk Around Kentucky for Epilepsy 2017 will be held Saturday, June 24 starting at 9 a.m. at Keeneland. This is the largest awareness building and fundraising event of the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana. Register to participate, set a personal fundraising goal, recruit team members to do the same, and work together to successfully achieve your mission. Create a cool team name to honor a loved one impacted by or who lost their life to epilepsy or a seizure disorder. For more information, go to www.efky.org.

The Ashland Lawn Party will be held Saturday, June 24 at 5:30 p.m. The annual summer fundraiser features dinner on the lawn of the idyllic historic home where Henry Clay once lived, with live music, silent and live auctions and more. For more information, go to www.henryclay.org/event/ashland-lawn-party/

Night of the Stars ’17 will be held Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Keene Barn and Entertainment Center. “Champions” is the theme of the annual gala fundraiser for Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, which is based at the Kentucky Horse Park and offers a variety of equine-assisted therapies and activities for people of all ages. Evening features dining and entertainment, and live and silent auctions. Highlight is auction of CKRH students and horses in themed costumes.

Sunday, June 25

Vintage baseball returns to Waveland Sunday, June 25 with first pitch at 1 p.m. Waveland is the home field to the only Kentucky Vintage Base Ball team – The Bluegrass Barons. Bring a chair and come enjoy a day of history, food and the good old American pastime, baseball as it was in the 1860s. Tickets will be located at ticket booth.

TUESday, June 27

As part of the Troubadour Concert Series, songwriter, piano master and genre-stepping artist Bruce Hornsby with this band The Noisemakers will perform Tuesday, June 27 at the Lexington Opera House, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.troubashow.com

Wednesday, June 28

Rock legends Journey will be in concert Wednesday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the KFC Yum Center in Louisville. Asia will be opening. For more information, go to kfcyumcenter.com

