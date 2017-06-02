Instacart now delivers groceries to Hamburg residents

Hamburg residents can now have groceries delivered same day in as little as one hour

Instacart, the retail delivery service whose shoppers hand pick and deliver items from local stores, has expanded into Lexington to serve over 285,000 households.

Lexington residents can now order from their favorite retailers like Whole Foods Market, Petco, Costco, Meijer and Kroger, and have their groceries delivered straight to their doorsteps in as little as one hour.

“Over the past year we’ve seen incredible demand in the Lexington area,” said Dave Osborne, Instacart general manager. “We work with a variety of local retailers to provide the freshest, highest quality groceries to our customers. Expansion into Lexington gives us an opportunity to initiate service in the Kentucky market. We’re also excited to build a world class shopper community, where we can offer fun and flexible jobs for our shoppers.”

How Instacart works

Customers go online or open the Instacart mobile app on their iPhone or Android device, select their city/store, add items to a virtual cart, then choose a delivery window (within one hour, within two hours, or up to seven days in advance) and check out. An Instacart shopper accepts the order on his/her smartphone, uses the Instacart shopper app to guide them through shopping, and then delivers the order to the customer in the designated delivery timeframe.

