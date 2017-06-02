Kentucky Children’s Garden June 2017 Events

Kentucky Children’s Garden daily programming for June
The Kentucky Children’s Garden at The Arboretum is a safe 2 acre outdoor learning environment designed to help children 2-10 years old discover plants and the environment. Throughout the summer, the garden will be offer special programs almost every day.
Here is a list of events through the month of June:
JUNE 1 – Goldenrod Flower Craft (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Learn about state symbols and create a cute goldenrod (our state flower) craft.
JUNE 2 – Story Time (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Read Goodnight Kentucky by Adam Gamble.
JUNE 3– Sow it Saturday (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Help KCG staff maintain the gardens and plant a seed to take home.
JUNE 4 – What’s in Bloom Hike (1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Join KCG staff on a hike around the KCG learning which flowers are in bloom.
JUNE 7 – Kentucky Symbols Hunt (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Learn Kentucky’s state symbols while going on a fun scavenger hunt.
JUNE 8 – I Love Kentucky Craft (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Learn about Kentucky, look at a map of Kentucky and learn where you live while creating a cute Kentucky craft.
JUNE 9 – Story Time (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Read B is for Bluegrass by Mary Ann McCabe Riehle.
JUNE 10 – Sow it Saturday (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Help KCG staff maintain the gardens and plant a seed to take home.
JUNE 11 – What’s in Bloom Hike (1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Join KCG staff on a hike around the KCG learning which flowers are in bloom.
JUNE 14 – Fossil Hunt (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Learn what a fossil is, how they are made, and some common fossils of Kentucky while going on a fun scavenger hunt.
JUNE 15 – Create a Fossil (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Learn how fossils are made and create one of your own to take home.
JUNE 16 – Story Time (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Read Love is all Around Kentucky Wendi Silvano and Joanna Czernichowska.
JUNE 17 – Sow it Saturday (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Help KCG staff maintain the gardens and plant a seed to take home.
JUNE 18 – What’s in Bloom Hike (1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Join KCG staff on a hike around the KCG learning which flowers are in bloom.
JUNE 21 – Bluegrass Jamboree (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Create simple and fun musical instruments and learn some good-ol’-fashioned Appalachian tunes.
JUNE 22 – Create a Kazoo (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Create a kazoo to take home and learn a folk song about Kentucky.
JUNE 23 – Story Time (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Read Banjo Granny by Sarah Martin Busse and Jacqueline Briggs Martin.
JUNE 24 – Sow it Saturday (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Help KCG staff maintain the gardens and plant a seed to take home.
JUNE 25 – What’s in Bloom Hike (1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Join KCG staff on a hike around the KCG learning which flowers are in bloom.
JUNE 28 – Native American Stick Game (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Create and play a traditional Native American game.
JUNE 29 – Native American Rattle (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Learn about Native American life and create a traditional Native American rattle.
JUNE 30 – Story Time (10:30-11am, 1-1:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) Read Who Came Down that Road by George Ella Lyon.
The summer hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 until 5 p.m.
