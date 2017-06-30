Kids events – July 2017

The Lexington Farmers’ Market has partnered with Fayette County Public Schools to be a summer feeding program site. If you are ever headed to the Farmers Market on Tuesdays or Thursdays on the corner of Maxwell Street and Broadway this July and are bringing your kid who is 18 or younger along with you, they can eat for free between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Barnes and Noble in Hamburg will be having a reading of author Ryan T. Higgins’ new book BE QUIET! at 11 a.m. Activities will follow this event.

Sunday, July 2

Half-Price Books is hosting the Feed Your Brain Summer Reading Program through Monday, July 31. Kids preschool through high school age can earn $5 HPB Bookworm Bucks as a reward for reading over the summer. Pick up a reading log at your local HPB today. Learn more at www.halfpricebooks.com/fyb/

Monday, July 3

Jump Baby Jump will be held Monday, July 3 at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. This program offers music and playtime for young toddlers, ages 18.30 months. The program will continue each Monday in July. For more information, call 859-231.5500.

Wednesday, July 5

Preschool Storytime will be held Wednesday, July 5 at 11 a.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. there will be stories, songs, and activities that promote literacy, math, and science skills designed for ages 3 to 5. The program will continue each Wednesday in July. For more information, call 859.231.5500.

Barnes and Noble in Hamburg offers Children’s Storytime every Wednesday in July starting at 10 a.m. There will be special craft projects following the reading each week.

Thursday, July 6

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host Toddler Time Thursday, July 6 at 11 a.m. Books, music, and activities that encourage literacy, math, science, and social skills followed by an art activity or story-related project. This program is designed for children ages 2 to 3. The program will continue each Thursday in July. For more information, call 859.231.5500.

There will be Snowcones and More at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library Thursday, July 6 from 2 until 3 p.m. Cool down with hands-on outdoor fun and free snow cones while they last.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Barnes and Noble in Hamburg will be having a special reading at 11 a.m. of Little Excavator written by New York Times bestselling author-illustrator of the Llama Llama books. Storytime will be followed by activities.

Tuesday, July 11

McConnell Springs is having a Story Walk on Wednesday, July 11 at 11 am. Join park staff to explore the trails and look for the next page of the story.

Shadows Discovery Hour will be held Tuesday, July 11 at 2 until 4 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Drop by to enjoy hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, & Math) activities for ages 6 to 12. For more information, call 859.231.5500.

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public will host Library CSI: Crime Solvers on Tuesday, July 11 from 6:30 to 7:30 p..m. Put on a detective’s hat to solve a puzzling crime while learning about fingerprinting, secret codes, tracks, eyewitness interviews, and more. This event is designed for ages 6 to 12. Registration is required. For more information, call 859.231.5500.

Friday, July 14

The Arboretum is hosting a Sizzling Summer event on Friday, July 14 from 10 am to 1 pm. This event will be celebrating the summer season with hands-on activities provided by local exhibitors. Activities will include crafts, plant giveaways, fossil giveaways and more.

“Teen Night” will be held Friday, July 14 from 5:30 until 7:45 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. The party starts when the library closes. There will be games, food, and fun for grades 7 through12. Registration required. For more information, call 859.231.5500.

saturday, JULY 15

The YMCA in Hamburg will host an open house Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register and save $35 during the open house. Registration for before and after school care is now open. For more information about the after school program, go to ymcaky.org/afterschool.

Junior Naturalist, a program designed for elementary-aged visitors of McConnell Spring who want to explore the park and get a chance to complete an art project all in the same tour. On Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m,, Junior Naturalists will learn about the bugs at McConnell Springs.

Pig the Pug and Pig the Winner will be the focus of storytime at Barnes and Noble in Hamburg, starting at 11 a.m. Join Pig the Pug as he learns lessons the hard way with his footlong playmate Trevor by his side. There will be activities to follow the reading.

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will be hosting a Special Family Storytime on July 15 at from 2 to 2:30 pm. They will be celebrating everyone’s love for animals with a story, songs, and games. After storytime, kids will get to meet some animals from the Lexington Humane Society.

Tuesday, July 18

Bags of STEAM Discovery Hour will be held at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library from 2 until 4 p.m. Drop by the library to enjoy hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, & Math) activities designed for ages 6-12. For more information, call 859.231.5500.

Wednesday, July 19

Learn to Cartoon with Steve Harpster will be held Wednesday, July 19 from 2 until 3 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Anyone can learn to draw with help from cartoonist Steve Harpster. Watch, laugh, and draw along to make new own creations. Registration required. this workshop is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. For more information, call 859.231.5500.

Saturday July 22

Barnes and Noble in Hamburg will host the storytime “What Do You Do With a Problem?” on Saturday July 22 at 11 a.m. This is the story of a persistent problem and the child who isn’t so sure what to make of it. There will be activities to follow the reading.

Shillito Pool is hosting Dive In Movie Night on Saturday, July 22 from 8 to 11 p.m. Bring your floats and watch Moana in the Shillito pool with the family.

Tuesday, July 25

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host “Discover Summer Wrap Up Party” on Tuesday, July 25 from 2 until 3 p.m. Come the library for the fun and celebrate the end of summer. This event is open to kids of all ages.

Friday, July 28

Friday Family Nights will be held each Friday through Sept. 1 at Hamburg Pavilion starting at 5 p.m. Visit Hamburg Pavilion the final Friday of each month for family entertainment while you shop. Beginning at 5 p.m. each month, stop by the Hamburg Village Gazebo (in front of Ted’s Montana Grill and Victoria’s Secret) for a fun start to the weekend

Saturday July 29

In celebration of “Get Pop-Cultured,” Barnes and Noble will feature Good Morning, Superman!, Be A Star, Wonder Woman! and Bedtime for Batman Storytime. Join Barnes and Noble as they read about turning everyday situations into amazing super adventures. Kids, come dressed as your favorite superhero, villain or character to show your fandom. There will be activities following.