Kids News and Activities June 2017

Here is a list of all kid related news and events for June 2017.

Thursday, June 1

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will be hosting “Discover Summer Kickoff Party” Thursday, June 1, from 2 until 4 p.m. There will be nearly a dozen Honey Hill Petting Zoo critters and plenty of hands-on fun. Incoming kindergarteners are VIPs and will enjoy special Countdown to Kindergarten activities. This event is open for all ages. For more information, call 859.231.5500.

Friday, June 2

Half Price Books in Hamburg will host “Yell ‘Fudge’ at the Cobra’s Day” on Friday, June 2. Come in and yell “Fudge” at our Cobra Commander to receive 10 percent off any purchase.

Saturday, June 3

Barnes and Noble in Hamburg will be holding a special Wonder Woman event Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. To celebrate the opening of the new Wonder Woman movie, Barnes and Noble will offer special deals on all DC graphic novels and kids can receive a free DC Superhero Girls or DC Universe Rebirth Wonder Woman Day special edition comic while supplies last.

Bike Lexington’s Family Fun Ride will be held Saturday, June 3 from 8 until 11 a.m. at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse grounds. This ride is a free eight-mile bike ride in the heart of downtown. The ride is not a race and the route is designed for riders of all skill sets and ages to celebrate the joy of biking. The event will also feature giveaways, a kids rodeo bike course and a slow cycle for ages 18 and older. Free helmets will be given away, while they last. Already have a helmet? Stop by the helmet fitting station to ensure a safe and proper fit. Every registered Family Fun Ride participant will automatically be entered into a bike giveaway and the winner will be announced after the ride. One bike will be awarded to an adult, and one to a child. Participants must be present to win.

Sunday, June 4

Half Price Books in Hamburg will kick off the Summer Feed Your Brain reading program on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. with its biggest storytime of the season. This will be part of a nationwide read-in event.

Tuesday, June 6

The Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will host “Camp Digital: Minecraft Mania” Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7 from 2 until 4 p.m.

Learn the basic process of mod creation from concept to installation, build new ores and tools, create new skins, and make a simple 3D model for a new monster. This event is designed for ages 11-14 and registration is required. To register or for more information, call 859.231.5500.

“Camp digital Minecraft Mania II Animation Lab” will be hosted by the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library on Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7 from 6 until 8 p.m Visitors can make there own Minecraft monster. Participants will be able to design their own original creature and add simple, custom animations using java. This class is open for ages 12-16. Registration required. To register or for more information, call 859.231.5500.

Wednesday, June 7

Barnes and Noble in Hamburg offers Children’s Storytime each Wednesday in June starting at 10 a.m. each day. There will be special craft projects following the reading.

Wet and Wild Wednesdays will kick off Wednesday, June 7 at the Woodland Aquatic Center from noon until 4 p.m. There will be games, prizes, trivia and more.

“Animal Architects” will be held Wednesday, June 7 at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Get a up-close view of a variety of exotic animals from around the world. This event is open for kids from kindergarten through fifth grade. For more information, call 859.231.5500.

Saturday, June 10

Train Day will be held Saturday, June 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 11, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Join the Lexington Division of the National Model Railway Association for hands on fun with model railroads. There will be several working model train layouts for the kids, parents or grandparents to see how much fun model railroading can bring to a family.

“Oh, the Places You’ll Go” will be the featured reading at a special Saturday, June 10 storytime at Barnes and Noble in Hamburg, starting at 11 a.m. Dr. Seuss’s wonderfully wise graduation speech will truly inspire anyone starting out in the world.

Tuesday, June 13

“Can You Build It? Discovery Hour” will be held Tuesday, June 13 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Drop by to enjoy hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, & Math) activities. This workshop is designed for kids ages 6-12. To register or for more information, call 859.231.5500.

Thursday, June 15

Tessellations, geoboards, Mobius strips and more hands-on activities add up a blend of art and math for the Math-terpiece Workshop Thursday, June 15 from 2 until 3 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. This event is designed for kids ages 6-12. To register or for more information, call 859.231.5500.

Friday, June 16

The Friday, June 16 Teen Night at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public will feature Laser Tag from 5:30 until 7:45 p.m. Try to outlast your friends at this after-hours laser tag showdown. This event is open for students in grades 7 through 12. Registration required. To register or for more information, call 859.231.5500.

Saturday, June 17

There will be a special Father’s Day storytime Saturday, June 17 at the Barnes and Noble in Hamburg, starting at 11 a.m. The featured book will be “When Dads Don’t Grow Up,” a celebration of dads who are young at heart. This book follows four father-child pairs as they spend happy, silly times together, popping bubble wrap and watching cartoons and taking part in shoppingcart races.

Tuesday, June 20

Discovery Hour at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will feature “Storm the Castle” on Tuesday, June 20 from 2 until 4 p.m. Drop by to enjoy hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, & Math) activities. This event is designed for students aged 6 to 12. For more information, call 859.231.5500.

Wednesday, June 21

Grammy nominee Zak Morgan will be performing Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. in the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Morgan’s brand of children’s music delivers songs with charm that tickle the funny bone of children and adults alike. For more information, call 859.231.5500.

Tuesday, June 27

Discovery Hour on Tuesday, June 27 at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library will focus on Bioscience. This event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is designed for students aged 6 to 12. Drop by to enjoy hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) activities.

Wednesday, June 28

The Wonders of the Deep will be examined at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library Wednesday, June 28 from 2 until 3 p.m. Deep in the ocean, some special creatures rely on bioluminescence for their survival. Meet some of these deep ocean dwellers with hands-on science and art activities. This event is designed for kids 6 though 12 years old. To register or for more information, call 859.231.5500.

This article also appears on pages 12-13 of the June 2017 printed edition of the Hamburg Journal. For more Hamburg area news, subscribe to the Hamburg Journal weekly digital newsletter.