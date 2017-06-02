Networking Workshop to be held in Hamburg

The University of Kentucky Alumni Association and Alumni Career Services will host “Nurture Your Network” on Wednesday, June 7 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Hamburg location of Shakespeare & Co.

This event is designed to give individuals an opportunity to grow their professional network.

“Social and professional networks are vital to success, so one should always be connecting,” the organization said in a statement. “Leverage the power of Big Blue Nation and ‘nurture your network’ with fellow alumni and friends on June 7.”

There will be complimentary appetizers, a cash bar and relaxed vibe as new connections are made at this casual networking event. UK Alumni Association staff will be on hand to help facilitate conversations and to give away prizes.

The cost is $5 for UK Alumni Association members and $8 for nonmembers. To register for the event, go to hwww.ukalumni.net/nurtureyournetwork2017.

For information, contact Leslie Hayes at 859.257.3705 or at leslie.hayes@uky.edu.

