Senior news – July 2017

Monday, July 3

The Lexington Senior Center will host a Fourth of July Party Monday, July 3 at 11:30 a.m. There will be hot dogs, burgers, sides and plenty of door prizes.

The Golden Arches, a walking group at the Lexington Senior Center, meets Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 9 a.m. Walk at your own pace and meet new friends. For more information, contact the Lexington Senior Center at 859.278.6072.

The Lexington Senior Center will offer “Piano 1” classes with instructor David Branstrator, starting Monday, July 3 and each Monday through Aug. 14 Mondays from 9 to 10 a.m. Come and learn basic piano skills and have fun doing it. There will be additional class times and days. For more information, call 859.278.6072.

The Silver Sneakers program is available at the YMCA in Hamburg. This senior citizen exercise program feature “SilverSneakers CardioFit,” “SilverSneakers Circuit,” “SilverSneakers Stability,” “SilverSneakers Yoga,” along with other programs including aqua fitness. For more information, go to www.ymcacky.org or call 859.543.9622.

Wednesday, July 5

“The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia, Alzheimer’s” will be the focus of a workshop Wednesday, July 5 from 7 until 8 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library, The program provides information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment, and much more. To register call 1.800.272.3900.

The Lexington Senior Center will host charcoal drawing classes with instructor Corey Shultz starting Wednesday, July 5 and continue each Wednesday through Aug. 16 from noon until 2 p.m. Learn the basics of drawing objects and people using charcoal.

Thursday, July 6

Want to learn the basics of pottery? The Lexington Senior Center will offer “Pottery I” classes with instructor Corey Shultz starting Thursday, July 6 from 9 until 11:15 a.m. This series of classes will continue through Aug. 17. Learn how to make pottery via a pottery wheel. “Throw,” form and glaze your pottery.

In July, Carolyn’s Corner Book Club at the Lexington Senior Center will be reading and discussing Maud’s Line by Margaret Verble and will be discussed on July 6 and 20 at 10 a.m. Maud’s Line, a debut novel of Lexingtonian Margaret Verble was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2016. It chronicles the life and loves of a headstrong, earthy and magnetic heroine.The setting is Eastern Oklahoma in 1928 where 18-year-old Maud Nail lives with her rogue father and sensitive brother on one of the allotments parceled out by the U.S. Government to the Cherokees when their land was confiscated for Oklahoma’s statehood. For more information, contact the Lexington Senior Center at 859.278.6072.

Tuesday, July 10

The Lexington Senior Center’s diabetic support group will meet Tuesday, July 10 at 9 a.m. This group meets the second Monday of each month in the conference room. For more information, contact the Lexington Senior Center at 859.278.6072.

Wednesday, July 12

The Lexington Senior Center is planning a trip to experience the Ark Encounter in Williamstown on Wednesday, July 12. The price includes motor coach, buffet luncheon, Ark admission and driver gratuity. The group will leave at 9 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. For more information, contact the Lexington Senior Center at 859.278.6072.

Monday, July 17

The Alzheimer’s Association Early Stage Social Engagement Group is designed to provide education, emotional, and social support for people in the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia through regularly scheduled outings, meetings, and activities This group helps participants connect with other people with dementia and tries to help them maintain their personal and emotional health. The program will take place at the Alzheimer’s Association, 2808 Palumbo Drive on Monday, July 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To register for this program, call 859.266.5283 x8177. Registration is required. People must be pre-screened for this group.

Wednesday, July 19

The workshop “Script Your Family’s Future” will be held Wednesday, July 19 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Find out why people need an estate plan. This seminar is intended to help people understand the important role a well.executed plan can play in ensuring their strategy remains aligned with their goals. To register or for more information, call 859.231.5500.