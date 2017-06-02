UK hosts annual Barnstable Brown Obesity and Diabetes Research Day

BY ANN BLACKFORD

The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Diabetes and Obesity Center hosted its seventh-annual Obesity and Diabetes Research Day May 18 at the Lee T. Todd Biomedical Pharmaceutical Complex Building. The purpose of Research Day is to focus on current findings in diabetes and obesity related research. The program featured presentations by nationally prominent physician-scientists, as well as regional researchers chosen from abstract submissions.

The event is sponsored by the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Diabetes and Obesity Center, Center of Research in Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease and the National Institutes of Health Training Grant on Oxidative Stress.

The day included three invited guest speakers: Dr. David D’Alessio, professor of the Department of Medicine, director of the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism, and Nutrition at Duke University; Sonia Najjar, professor in the Department of Biomedical Sciences, associate dean in Research and Innovation at Ohio University; and Dr. Henry Ginsberg, the Herbert and Florence Irving Professor of Medicine, and director of the Irving Institute for Clinical and Translational Research at Columbia University.

Guest speakers from UK included Lisa Cassis, vice president of research, professor of Pharmacology and Nutritional Sciences, co-director of the Division of Nutritional Sciences, member of the Graduate Faculty in Nutritional Sciences, Cardiovascular Research Center; and MD/PhD Program Mentor; Dr. John Fowlkes, professor of Pediatrics, Medicine and Pharmacology and Nutritional Sciences, and director of the Barnstable Brown Diabetes and Obesity Center at UK; and Dr. Phillip Kern, professor of Endocrinology and Molecular Medicine, and director of the Center for Clinical and Translational Sciences at UK.

Following the day’s academic proceedings, a reception and awards banquet at the Hilary J. Boone Center recognized the outstanding science of the day and served as an opportunity to thank the members of Barnstable Brown family, who gave the founding donation to establish the center and remain avid fundraisers to support its work.

At the reception, the 4th Annual Fred and Marcielle de Beer Award was presented to Dr. Raymond Reynolds. Reynolds has been the key leader in initiating a diabetes and endocrinology fellowship at UK where he has served as program director. He plays a key role as part of endocrinology and BBDOC in leading and implementing educational initiatives around UK health care and beyond, including serving as chair of the inpatient glycemic control committee which involves educating upper administration about the services needed by inpatients and hospital staff, providing diabetes care education to all hospital nurses, incoming house staff, pharmacists and others.

In addition, he is recognized regionally and nationally for his education efforts in diabetes and obesity at CME events, hospital grand rounds and national forums. “As a physician, Reynolds demonstrates everything the ideal diabetologist should have – compassion, insight into reasons underlying patient choices, up-to-date knowledge and expertise in the field, and the ability to motivate patients to do the hardest thing of all, which is modifying life style factors.” Reynolds was nominated for his accumulated expertise and contributions over his career.

