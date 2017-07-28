Everything you need to know to go back to school

Enrollment & Registration

Kentucky law requires children between 6 and 18 years old to attend school. Effective in 2017-18, the birthday cutoff for enrolling in kindergarten is age 5 on or before Aug. 1. Also, families may apply for the district’s preschool program if their child turns 4 on or before Aug. 1 and is income-eligible. Three- and 4-year-olds who have a special need may also apply for preschool.

Sign up for 2017-18

To enroll a new student in Fayette County Public Schools, families should go to the school their neighborhood is assigned to and fill out a registration packet. To determine your child’s school, use the SchoolSite Locator tool. Note: Families registering a kindergartner may begin online at www.fcps.net/kinder.

Registration is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the first day of school, Aug. 16.

Attendance zones and redistricting maps

Please bring the following to registration:

• Child’s birth certificate or other reliable proof of identity (see below*)

• Two proofs of residence, such as a property deed or current lease agreement in your name and a secondary document such as a current utility bill or a current tax bill or receipt

• Proof of child’s recent preventative health care exam

• Up-to-date Kentucky immunization certificate You may register without these two documents, but your child may not attend school until they are on file with FCPS.

• Proof of an eye exam (due by Jan. 1)

• Proof of a dental exam (due by Jan. 1)

• Court documents pertaining to your child, if applicable

• A legal copy of the child’s birth certificate or another official document proving the child’s identity and date of birth is required for school registration. Among the acceptable alternatives:

• Adoption records;

• Valid passport or other federal government identification like a Social Security card;

• Military identification or immigration card;

• Valid Kentucky driver’s license or permit;

• Prior school records (other than FCPS) identifying student by name and date of birth; or Statement: “At this time, I am unable to provide the school with one of the acceptable forms of proof listed above. I understand that this constitutes written notice that Kentucky state law requires that I provide the certified birth certificate or one of the above-listed items to the school within 30 days of student enrollment. If I fail to do so, I understand that I will be reported to local law enforcement or the Kentucky State Police for investigation.”

You can get a birth-certificate application from the assigned school or from the Fayette County Health Department, 650 Newtown Pike. For more information, call 859.252.2371.

Change of Address

If your family moves within Lexington, you must update your address with FCPS. Turn in the new household and student data form at your child’s school. However, if the move puts you in a different attendance zone, you also need to complete an out-of-area request for your children to finish the school year at their current school. Check the SchoolSite Locator tool to see which schools your new neighborhood is assigned to and complete the out-of-area application; select the reason “My family moved after school started, but I would like my child to attend his/her current school through the end of this school year. We will begin in our new school next year.” Call (859) 381-4122 for assistance.

If your family moves during the summer break into a different attendance zone, you should visit the assigned school to register your student under your new address. Be sure to bring two proofs of residence. (Grades K-5 may register during summer sign-up windows, and older students after Aug. 1.)

Health Requirements for School

All students enrolling for the first time in Fayette County Public Schools must have the following:

A current Kentucky immunization certificate;

A physical examination completed within one year prior to or 30 days after entering school;

A Kentucky eye examination completed by a licensed ophthalmologist or optometrist by Jan. 1 of the academic year of enrollment;

A Kentucky dental examination completed by a licensed dentist or dental hygienist (required for all 5- or 6-year-olds enrolled in public school)

Middle and high school students must have a KHSAA sports physical to be eligible to participate in athletics. The sports physical does not meet the requirement for the sixth-grade or entry physical exam.

Out-of-Area Requests

In limited circumstances, a student may be permitted to attend a different school than the one serving their family’s neighborhood. While not all schools are open to out-of-area requests because of space limitations, you may apply for your child to attend an eligible school. Please keep in mind the criteria for applying are extremely limited, and because of capacity concerns, all students are encouraged to attend their assigned schools.

The out-of-area online application for the following school year is available after spring break. Placements generally are reviewed during June and July, but might come later for schools with high student enrollment.

Out-of-area application school board policy

Students in grades 6 through 12 who attend a school other than their assigned school shall be ineligible for all interscholastic sports for 36 school weeks following approval, unless eligible for a senior waiver.

The student’s parent/guardian is responsible for adequate and timely transportation to and from school.

The student is expected to demonstrate acceptable behavior, make academic progress, and be in regular attendance.

