Go Somewhere – August 2017

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Rock legend Graham Nash will be performing Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Lexington Opera House.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

The Kentucky Theatre’s Summer Film Series brings old favorites to the big screen every Wednesday during the summer. All showings include organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home.” In August, the films will include Aug. 2 – “The Glenn Miller Story”; Aug. 9 – “The Lion in Winter”; Aug. 16 – “The Night of the Hunter”; Aug. 23 – “Monty Python and the Holy Grail; and Aug. 30 – “The Big Lebowski.” Films will be presented at 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. each Wednesday.

Hamburg Pavillon will host “Yoga On The Patio” at Grassroots Pharmacy in Hamburg each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. This is a free event.

Everclear will be performing Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Manchester Music Hall.

The Girl Project 2017 will be presented Thursday, Aug, 3 through Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. at Transylvania University’s Lucille Little Theatre. This is a one-of-a-kind performance explores pressing topics in today’s society as told through the lens of 12 high school-aged girls. This performance is relevant to all ages and walks of life, and is rated PG-13 due to the realities within. For more information, go to www.woodfordtheatre.com/education/the-girl-project/

Ballet Under the Stars will be presented Thursday, Aug. 3 through Aug. 6 with a 8 p.m. pre-show with main curtain at 9 p.m. in Woodland Park. Ballet Under the Stars allows audiences to enjoy the beauty of a professional ballet in a relaxed, casual outdoor park setting. The event will begin with a pre-show youth production of “Madeline’s Trip to Paris” at 8 p.m., followed by a main performance featuring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre. For more information, go to www.lexingtonky.gov/ballet-under-stars.

Friday, Aug. 4

The 15th anniversary Lexington-Bluegrass Minority Business Expo will be held Friday, Aug. 4 from 7:30 a.m. ti 4 p.m. at the Lexington Convention Center. The expo is dedicated to the education and growth of minority and women owned businesses. The luncheon keynote speaker will be Dr. Randal Pinkett, author and CEO of BCT Partners. For more information, go to www.lexingtonmbe.com

The Annual Corn Boil, hosted by Daughters of the Nile, will be held Friday, Aug, 4 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Oleika Shrine Temple. Bring family, friends, and neighbors for all-you-can-eat including corn on the cob, green beans, slaw, tomatoes, cornbread, ham and a drink. All proceeds shall go to the general fund and benefit the activities of Akielo Temple No. 128, Daughters of the Nile.

The 2017 Fountain Films On Friday will continue Friday, Aug. 4 with a presentation of Mean Girls on Friday, Aug. 4. The series will continue Aug. 11 with The Mask and Aug, 18 with Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. This event is free and open to the public.

Saturday, August 5

The YMCA of Central Kentucky, in partnership with Fayette County Public Schools, sponsors and community partners, hosts the annual Neighborhood Back to School Rallies Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 9 a.m. The rallies provide elementary, middle and high school students with free back packs and school supplies. Each neighborhood solicits its own grassroots support and plans its own food and activities. For more information, go to www.ymcacky.org

Green House17 is hosting a U-Pick Day on their farm on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Head to the farm with your friends and family to pick fresh flowers from the farm. Bring them home and add some color to your house.

There will be a Sturgis Staycation Party Saturday, Aug.5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Man O War Harley Davidson Lexington. They will be grilling out, an armwrestling competition, raffle, and more!.

Come out to watch or compete in the armwrestling at noon on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Man O War Harley Davidson Lexington. There will be food and drinks available. There will be competitions for kids, women, amateurs, and pros. Kids are free to enter. Double elimination, AAA rules. First, second, and third-places will be awarded. There will be awards and/or cash prizes for class winners – up to $150 in cash. For more information, or to pre-register, contact Thomas Riggs at 859.227.2080.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, enjoy some back-to-school shopping on one of the final weekends of summer vacation at Hamburg Pavilion for a fun day of classic cars, entertainment and more. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., visit the Lexington Cars & Coffee Classic Car Club set up along Vendor Way to take a look at some vintage and classic vehicles, and vote on your favorite to win a trophy.Grab a bite from HogFathers BBQ and Catering at about 2 p.m. From 1 to 4 p.m., it’s the kids turn for entertainment. Lighter Than-Air inflatables will have its bounce house set up at the Grassroots patio. There will also be face painting and live music from singer/guitar player Tyrus York. All events are free to attend.

Registration for the next session of the Masterson Station Park Equestrian Program will begin Aug. 5. The times are for ages 10-15 will be Aug. 5, starting at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. for ages 16 and up. The Masterson Station Park Equestrian Program offers safe and affordable horseback riding lessons. Classes include beginner, intermediate and advanced classes and there are several classes of each level. Each session consists of eight lessons. Classes will run Aug. 21 through Oct. 13. Registration for all sessions will take place at McConnell Springs Nature Center, 416 Rebmann Lane Lexington.

Sunday, Aug. 6

The Diamond Rings and Pretty Things Wedding Show will be held Sunday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lexington Convention Center. Discover all the info you need to plan the day of your dreams. Meet great wedding pros, enjoy tasty food and cake samples and stay for the fashion show at 3:30 pm. For more information, go to www.lexingtonbridalshows.com

The BIG3, the highly-anticipated 3-on-3 professional basketball league, will play Rupp Arena on Sunday, Aug. 6, starting at 2 p.m., with four back-to-back games featuring All-Star basketball icons and celebrated fan favorites. For more information, go to www.big3.com

Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor will be in concert Sunday, Aug. 6 at p.m. with special guest Bonnie Raitt at the Yum Center in Louisville.

Monday, Aug. 7

Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth of Lexington and Planet Salon will hold a Cut-A-Thon on Monday, Aug. 7 from noon until 8 p.m. in the salon’s Lexington and Frankfort locations. The Cut-A-Thon will feature haircuts with all money raised going to SAFY for foster youth and family activities. Planet Salon is located in the Hamburg Pavilion and Beaumont Centre in Lexington. For more information about the Cut-A-Thon or to learn about how you can help a foster youth or family, call SAFY of Lexington at 859-971-2585.

Thursday, Aug, 10

Brad Paisley returns to Riverbend Music Center with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

The Walk to End Lupus Now, sponsored by the Lupus Foundation of America Mid-South Chapter, will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, starting at 8 a.m. This is a family fun event and one-mile walk to bring awareness and raise funds for lupus research. Music, fun photos, clowns, bounce house, all designed to harness the passion and power of our community. For more information, go to www.lupus.org/midsouth/home

The Kentucky Reptile Expo will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lexington Convention Center. The Kentucky Reptile Expo features captive bred reptiles and supplies from some of the top breeders in the country. For more information, visit www.kentuckyreptileexpo.com.

Come out for a great ride and enjoy the festivities while raising money for military families. Mark calendars for the Lexington Flags Ride For USA Cares on Saturday, Aug 12 at Man O’War Harley-Davidson. This all day event kicks off with a patriotic ceremony and a tribute to those serving our great country, followed by a Flags Ride throughout central and eastern Kentucky. For event details and registration, visit the event page at www.flagsride17lexington.eventbrite.com.

A Midsummer Night’s Run will be held Saturday, Aug. 12. Runners and walkers will take to the streets of downtown Lexington for a night of entertainment and activities. The night begins with the Fastest Kid in Town race (ages 3 years and up) at 4:30 p.m., followed by the One-Mile Fun Run/Walk at 6:30 p.m. Concluding the night is the main event, the 5K A Midsummer Night’s Run, at 8 p.m. For more information, go to www.amidsummer5k.com.

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival, an evening of exciting films full of wild adventures, canoe trips, climbing, hiking, natural wonders and more, will be held Thursday, Aug. 17, starting at 7 p.m. This will be two hours of incredible short films, plus special guests and giveaways, as a benefit for the Kentucky Conservation Committee. For more information, go to www.kyconservation.org

Tuesday, Aug. 15

“A Corbin Cornbread Convocation” is presented by The Wrigley Taproom and Appalachian Food Summit Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 6 until 8 p.m. This is a culinary and literary event honoring and sharing the culture of the Appalachian region, and supporting the work of the Appalachian Food Summit. The night will include cocktails, a five-course menu, and readings from award-winning Appalachian authors Ronni Lundy, Silas House, and more.

Friday, Aug. 18

Picnic with the Pops will be held Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Keene Meadow, 4201 Versailles Road, starting at 6 p.m. each night. Join the Lexington Philharmonic for two consecutive nights of electrifying pop orchestra. On Friday, Aug. 18, see the classic “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” with the score performed live. On Saturday, Aug, 19,, enjoy a homage to the music of Michael Jackson. For more information, go to www.lexpops.com/wp/about-picnic-with-the-pops/

A Summer Soiree will be held Friday, Aug. 18, from 7 p.m. until midnight, at the 21c Museum Hotel in Lexington.This cocktail-attire event will feature live music from Tee Dee Young, great food from Lockbox, 21c’s restaurant; live performance art; and a silent auction. This year’s event highlights the Community Action Council’s commitment to education at all levels as a path to self-sufficiency.

Saturday, Aug. 19

The Woodland Church Arts Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Woodland Christian Church. There are usually 85 artists and craftsmen displaying and selling original creations such as paintings, woodworking, jewelry, metal work, pottery, glassware, clothing and accessories, food and much more. There is food and drinks available; tables in the shade to rest; indoor restrooms and kitchen facilities are available to artists. Contact Scotty or Steve Coon, festival coordinators, for any addition information at artfestivalatwoodland@gmail.com.

The 2017 Waveland Cruise will be held Saturday, Aug. 19 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at the Waveland Historic Site. This will be a “historic” cruise at the location. There will be fun and games, entertainment and more. There will be a car movie “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” shown on the side of the barn at dusk. Tickets will be sold on site.

Home Seed Saving 101 will be held Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon. at Bluegrass Greensource. Green Living Lab is a new workshop series to help build the skills y to live more sustainably. Learn how to garden with an eye toward saving seeds of the veggies you love the most. Participants will receive envelopes and samples of seasonal seeds to start their collections. For registration and more visit www.BgGreensource.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Actor and author Bruce Campbell will be signing copies of his new memoir “Hail to the Chin – the Further Confessions of a ‘B’ Movie Actor” Wednesday, Aug, 23 from 7 until 9 p.m. at Joseph Beth Booksellers.

Friday, Aug. 25

Friday Family Night is back again at the Hamburg Pavilion on the final Friday of the month. Friday Family Night begins at 5 pm at the Hamburg Village Gazebo. There will be entertainment and crafts in the gazebo until 8 pm for kids of all ages.

The fourth-annual Burgers, Bourbon and Beer event will be held Friday, Aug. 25 from 7 until 10 p.m. at Malones Prime Events. Come out and enjoy great food, open bar, a silent auction, raffle and music. Dress is informal or summer casual. All proceeds benefit Arbor Youth Services who serve homeless, runaway and at risk youth in central Kentucky. For more information, contact, Suzanne Bays at Suzanne.Bays@gmail.com.

Saturday, Aug. 26

The Building Institute of Central Kentucky will host the 2017 Tour of Remodeled Homes Aug. 26 and 27. This tour is your chance to gather ideas and view the workmanship of BIA Professional Remodelers. Homeowners throughout Lexington and Central Kentucky will open their doors to showcase their professionally remodeled homes, including whole-house remodels, bathroom design, kitchen transformations, outdoor living and more. For more information, go to www.biacentralky.com/tour-of-remodeled-homes.

The MoonTower Music Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Masterson Station Park. The festival is back for it’s fourth year. Come jam out to the music of many local and national artists. Enjoy a day filled with craft beer, local food trucks, artisans and incredible music. Check out www.moontowermusicfestival.com for more details.

The American Cancer Society’s Belles & Beaus Ball will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6 until midnight at Keene Barn at Keeneland. This is a one-of-a-kind evening featuring great food, dancing, a spectacular auction, and much more. Several men and women will be honored for their significant contributions to the fight against cancer. Tickets are on sale at www.bellesandbeauslexington.org.

The VNE Community Business Cafe will be open Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre. The VNE Community Business Cafe is a networking event that will showcase regional businesses and vendors. The proceeds for this event will be given to a local author who cannot afford to publish a book. For more information, go to www.vashaunnicole.com.

The 2017 Lexington Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, starting at 9 a.m., at the Fayette County Courthouse. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information, go to www.act.alz.org.

The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Shootout will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Police Firing Range on Airport Road. Compete against Kentucky’s best shooters in the annual fundraiser. Law enforcement and civilian competitors are welcome. First time shooters are welcome. For more information, go to www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com

Sunday, Aug. 27

The YMCA of Central Kentucky will host a Kids Triathlon Sunday, Aug. 27. Check-in begins at 6:15 a.m. and participants must be checked in by 7 a.m. There will be a race meeting at 7:10 a.m. which is mandatory for participants and parent/guardian. The triathlon begins promptly at 7:30 a.m. Healthy snacks and refreshments will be available after the race. Registration continues through Aug. 24. For more information, go to www.ymcacky.org

The Lexington Jewish Food Festival will be held Sunday, Aug. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Temple Adath Israel, 124 N. Ashland Ave. Come out for brisket, corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, latkes, matzo ball soup, Israeli salad, baked goods and lots more.

Touch a Truck Benefit for The Child Development Center of the Bluegrass will be held Sunday, Aug. 27 through Monday, Aug. 28 at the Keeneland Entertainment Center. Geared at families with kids under 12 , this benefit for the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass will feature a round 50 large trucks – dump trucks , ambulances, cranes, fire trucks, limos , etc. Kids will be able to climb in, honk the horn, touch and get up close to vehicle s they might not otherwise have the chance to.

Friday, Sept. 1

Red, White & Boom will be held Friday, Sept. 1, starting at 5 p.m. at Legends ballpark. Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge and more will open up the country music festival. For more information, go to www.wbul.iheart.com/featured/red-white-boom/