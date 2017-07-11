Greek Restaurant Coming Soon, Hiring Now

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe will be opening a second location in Lexington in the Hamburg area. The new location will be opening at 1916 Justice drive in late July. The new location with include covered outdoor seating.

They will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, July 13 from 2 – 5 pm at both the Hamburg Taziki’s location and the Southland Taziki’s location (117 Southland Drive). While at the job fair, applicants will be able to walk in to apply and immediately interview with a manager. Training will begin on Monday, July 17. If you plan to go to the job fair, don’t forget to bring a copy of your resume with you.