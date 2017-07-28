Health News August 2017

Tuesday, Aug. 1

The Eat, Move, Lose Weight Support Group, hosted by the Fayette County Health Department will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1 from noon until 1 p.m. at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department South, 2433 Regency Rd. For more information, call 859.288.2446.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

The Fayette County Health Department will host a gestational diabetes class Wednesday, Aug. 2 and every Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Public Health Clinic South, 2433 Regency Road. Learn how to eat and protect your baby after being diagnosed with gestational diabetes. If you have a glucose meter, please bring it to class. Call 895.288.2446 to confirm.

Hamburg Pavillon will host “Yoga On The Patio” at Grassroots Pharmacy in Hamburg each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. This is a free event.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will host a food manager certification class on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Dr. Rice C. Leach Community Room at 650 Newtown Pike. For more information, call 859.231.9791.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Hearing Loss Association of America Lexington Chapter will hold a meeting Thursday, Aug. 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. The chapter is a self-help organization dedicated to education, advocacy and support for people who do not hear well. They offer emotional support, camaraderie, tips and techniques for living with hearing loss, and technical information about hearing assistance devices. The meetings are free.. For more information, email infolex@hlaa-ky.org or go to the www.hlaa-ky.org/lexington website.

Saturday, Aug. 12

The Walk to End Lupus Now, sponsored by the Lupus Foundation of America Mid-South Chapter, will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, starting at 8 a.m. This is a family fun event and one-mile walk to bring awareness and raise funds for lupus research. Music, fun photos, clowns, bounce house, all designed to harness the passion and power of our community. For more information, go to www.lupus.org/midsouth/home

Tuesday, Aug. 15

The Lexington Fayette County Health Department will host a diabetes prevention class Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Free year-long intensive program helps overweight adults or those diagnosed with pre-diabetes reduce their risk for developing full diabetes. Begins with weekly meetings. For more information, call 859.288.2347

Thursday, Aug. 17

There will be a breastfeeding basic class Thursday, Aug. 17 from 7 until 8:30 p.m. at Babies R Us in Hamburg. Free class for expecting parents, covers how to breastfeed, knowing baby gets enough, and pumps and supplies.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

The Freedom from Smoking cession classes will begin Tuesday, Aug, 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library. Quitting smoking isn’t easy but it’s easier with the right help. Freedom From Smoking helps develop a plan of action that leads you to your quit day. Call 859.309.1700 to register or for more information.

Saturday, Aug. 26

The American Cancer Society’s Belles & Beaus Ball will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6 until midnight at Keene Barn at Keeneland. This is a one-of-a-kind evening featuring great food, dancing, a spectacular auction, and much more. Tickets are on sale at www.bellesandbeauslexington.org.

The 2017 Lexington Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, starting at 9 a.m., at the Fayette County Courthouse. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information, go to www.act.alz.org.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Touch a Truck Benefit for The Child Development Center of the Bluegrass will be held Sunday, Aug. 27 through Monday, Aug. 28 at the Keeneland Entertainment Center. Geared at families with kids under 12 , this benefit for the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass will feature a round 50 large trucks – dump trucks , ambulances, cranes, fire trucks, limos , etc. Kids will be able to climb in, honk the horn, touch and get up close to vehicle s they might not otherwise have the chance to.